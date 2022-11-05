Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / MotoGP Valencia GP: Miller tops final practice, Bagnaia sneaks into Q2 Next / Quartararo proud of title defence whatever happens in MotoGP finale
MotoGP / Valencia GP Qualifying report

MotoGP Valencia GP: Martin on pole, Quartararo ahead of Bagnaia

Pramac Ducati rider Jorge Martin took pole for the Valencia Grand Prix MotoGP finale, as Fabio Quartararo outqualified championship leader Francesco Bagnaia.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP Valencia GP: Martin on pole, Quartararo ahead of Bagnaia

Neither Quartararo nor Bagnaia featured in the battle for pole, as both riders made crucial errors late on in the final Q2 shootout session of the season.

Martin set the benchmark pace at the start of the 15-minute Q2 with a 1m29.621s, which would ultimately carry him to pole as no one toppled the Spaniard.

At the end of the first run, Yamaha’s Quartararo sat in fourth with factory Ducati rider Bagnaia only 11th as he pitted immediately after his first flying lap.

On their second runs, Bagnaia jumped up to seventh, but would run off track on his final lap just seconds after Pramac’s Johann Zarco crashed at Turn 6.

At the same time, Quartararo was on a lap that was threatened to be caught out by the waved yellow flags for his countryman’s accident.

But Quartararo’s 1m29.900s was deemed legal and pushed him up the order to fourth, with the Frenchman having enough time to put in one final effort.

However, having run wide exiting Turn 1 as he pushed – which would have cancelled the lap time regardless - Quartararo outbraked himself and ran into the gravel at Turn 2.

Bagnaia, though, could do no more to improve on a 1m30.049s to advance on eighth spot.

Quartararo must win Sunday’s Valencia GP and hope Bagnaia is no higher than 15th if the Yamaha rider is to retain his crown.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Miquel Liso

Martin came close to improving on his 1m29.621s, but came up just shy with a 1m29.7s – though Honda’s Marc Marquez used the poleman as a reference to lift himself up to second with a 1m29.826s.

Despite a crash late on, FP3 pace-setter Jack Miller completed the front on his factory Ducati ahead of Quartararo, with Alex Rins qualifying fifth for Suzuki’s final grand prix start.

Maverick Vinales came through Q1 with Rins to put his Aprilia sixth on the grid ahead of KTM’s Brad Binder and Bagnaia.

Zarco was left in ninth after his late tumble, while Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro rounded out the top 10 ahead of VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini and the sister Suzuki of Joan Mir.

A crash late on in Q1 meant Gresini Ducati rider Enea Bastianini could not advance in Q2 and will start the race from 13th ahead of KTM’s Miguel Oliveira and LCR Honda’s Alex Marquez – who had his session hindered by a technical issue on his bike.

Franco Morbidelli was 16th on the second of the factory Yamahas from RNF Racing’s Cal Crutchlow and VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi.

Fabio Di Giannantonio was 19th on the Gresini Ducati ahead of Tech3’s Remy Gardner, LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami, Honda’s Pol Espargaro – who crashed in Q1 – Raul Fernandez (Tech3) and RNF’s Darryn Binder.

MotoGP Valencia GP grid:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'29.621  
2 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'29.826 0.205
3 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'29.834 0.213
4 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'29.900 0.279
5 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'29.940 0.319
6 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'29.955 0.334
7 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'30.039 0.418
8 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'30.049 0.428
9 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'30.102 0.481
10 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'30.124 0.503
11 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'30.143 0.522
12 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'30.241 0.620
13 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'30.193 0.572
14 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'30.236 0.615
15 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'30.453 0.832
16 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'30.504 0.883
17 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Yamaha 1'30.548 0.927
18 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'30.588 0.967
19 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'30.695 1.074
20 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 1'30.804 1.183
21 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'30.830 1.209
22 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'30.936 1.315
23 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 1'31.676 2.055
24 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'31.989 2.368
View full results
shares
comments
MotoGP Valencia GP: Miller tops final practice, Bagnaia sneaks into Q2
Previous article

MotoGP Valencia GP: Miller tops final practice, Bagnaia sneaks into Q2
Next article

Quartararo proud of title defence whatever happens in MotoGP finale

Quartararo proud of title defence whatever happens in MotoGP finale
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Rossi: Bagnaia “not the usual Pecco” as MotoGP title decider looms Valencia GP
MotoGP

Rossi: Bagnaia “not the usual Pecco” as MotoGP title decider looms

Bagnaia: MotoGP title decider will be least stressful session in Valencia Valencia GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia: MotoGP title decider will be least stressful session in Valencia

The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize Plus
MotoGP

The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize

Latest news

Horner: Red Bull spoke to Norris "a couple of times" about F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull spoke to Norris "a couple of times" about F1 seat

Christian Horner says that Red Bull spoke to Lando Norris “a couple of times” about a potential Formula 1 seat prior to his contract extensions with McLaren.

Bottas keen to stick around with Sauber for Audi F1 arrival
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas keen to stick around with Sauber for Audi F1 arrival

Alfa Romeo Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas says he would be interested in sticking around at the Sauber-run team for when Audi jumps in as a partner in 2026.

Rossi: Bagnaia “not the usual Pecco” as MotoGP title decider looms
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi: Bagnaia “not the usual Pecco” as MotoGP title decider looms

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi admits championship leader and protégé Francesco Bagnaia doesn’t look like “the usual Pecco” on track at the Valencia title decider.

Super GT Motegi: Impul ends Nissan’s title drought in dramatic finale
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT

Super GT Motegi: Impul ends Nissan’s title drought in dramatic finale

Nissan claimed its first SUPER GT title in seven years after Impul duo Bertrand Baguette and Kazuki Hiramine finished second to Kunimitsu Honda’s Tadasuke Makino and Naoki Yamamoto in the Motegi decider.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun Plus

Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun

Since Ducati announced the arrival of Enea Bastianini to its factory team for 2023, the staging of the four-time race winner has strained the atmosphere within the Italian manufacturer, which has raised its guard in anticipation of what may happen between him and championship favourite Francesco Bagnaia

MotoGP
Nov 1, 2022
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future Plus

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Yamaha's decision to dispense pre-season with the 2022 engine it had intended to use due to lack of reliability, the promises of improvement to Fabio Quartararo and the advance with which the rider market moves leaves the Japanese brand with less than six months to prevent the Frenchman from starting to look for a way out

MotoGP
Oct 28, 2022
The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize Plus

The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize

OPINION: Francesco Bagnaia has put one hand firmly on the 2022 MotoGP world title after winning the Malaysian Grand Prix, and the permutations are weighted heavily in his favour heading to the Valencia finale. But as Ducati stands on the cusp of something it has longed for since 2007, the Sepang race also hinted towards a future problem…

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2022
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes Plus

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has lost the MotoGP championship lead for the first time since the Portuguese GP after a third non-score in four races at the Australian GP, putting his title defence onto its last legs. In terms of machinery, he is no match for Ducati-mounted Francesco Bagnaia. But the Yamaha rider does have one last weapon in his arsenal that could turn the tide...

MotoGP
Oct 17, 2022
The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Plus

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

OPINION: Marc Marquez has completed the first three races of his MotoGP comeback from a fourth major operation on his right arm and has already achieved more points than Honda scored in his absence. While there is still some way to go before he is ready to win races, there have been plenty of signs to suggest that the old Marquez really is back

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2022
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Plus

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Plus

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Plus

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.