Race report
MotoGP Thailand GP

MotoGP Thailand GP: Bagnaia strikes back to win over Martin, Marquez crashes

Bagnaia took an important victory over Martin in a wet race at Buriram, while Marquez crashed from second place

Ollie Barstow
Upd:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia has reduced Jorge Martin’s lead in the 2024 MotoGP standings after mastering wet conditions to win the Thailand Grand Prix.

The Italian capitalised on an error by Martin in the early stages to take the lead and assume control, Bagnaia going on to take the flag almost three seconds clear of his title rival.

It allows Bagnaia to recover ground conceded to Martin in Saturday’s sprint race with the margin between the Ducati pair reduced to 17 points with two rounds of the season remaining.

As flurries of rain threatened to throw a curveball into what is already a finely poised 2024 MotoGP title battle, Martin held the advantage early on after grabbing the lead at Turn 1 off the line from Bagnaia.

Going on to pull a second clear of the Italian, a mistake by Martin coming into the hairpin on lap five of 26 allowed both Bagnaia and Marc Marquez to slip past.

With further leery moments in the tricky conditions stymying Martin’s attempts at recovering lost ground on his Ducati counterparts ahead, Bagnaia and Marquez moved clear in their battle for the lead.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, when Marquez’s challenge ended on lap 14 with an off at Turn 9, Bagnaia was released into a comfortable advantage he protected to the chequered flag for his ninth victory of the 2024 MotoGP season.

In second, Martin benefitted from Marquez’s exit to limit the damage to his championship advantage with just two rounds and four races remaining.

Behind Martin, countryman Pedro Acosta came on strong in the closing stages following earlier off-track moments to recover to a fifth podium of the season in third, while Fabio di Giannantonio brought his 2024 MotoGP campaign to a close in fourth ahead of the surgery that will sideline him from the remaining two events.

Jack Miller ran as high as third as he revelled in the slippery conditions before slipping back to fifth at the flag, ahead of factory KTM team-mate Brad Binder in sixth.

Maverick Vinales flew the flag for Aprilia in seventh place, ahead of top Honda rider Johann Zarco in eighth and Aleix Espargaro on the second of the factory Aprilias in ninth.

Despite falling on the sighting lap in the worst of the weather conditions, Alex Marquez made it back to complete the top 10, leading brother and team-mate Marc in 11th after the six-time MotoGP world champion remounted for a points finish.

Marquez was initially docked one position, behind Honda's Luca Marini, for "irresponsible riding" while battling with former team-mate Joan Mir, but video evidence showed Marquez had already given the place back, meaning he was eventually classified 11th.

Marquez wasn’t the only rider to fall victim to the conditions with Enea Bastianini also crashing, though the Italian got going again for a 14th place finish behind Takaaki Nakagami, the final point going the way of Mir.

Elsewhere, Marco Bezzecchi was another to crash out, while both Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins fell to leave Yamaha pointless.

MotoGP Thailand GP - Race results:

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 26

43'38.108

   162.8   25
2 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 26

+2.905

43'41.013

 2.905 162.6   20
3 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 26

+3.800

43'41.908

 0.895 162.5   16
4 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 26

+4.636

43'42.744

 0.836 162.5   13
5 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 26

+5.532

43'43.640

 0.896 162.4   11
6 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 26

+5.898

43'44.006

 0.366 162.4   10
7 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 26

+8.498

43'46.606

 2.600 162.2   9
8 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 26

+17.672

43'55.780

 9.174 161.7   8
9 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 26

+18.588

43'56.696

 0.916 161.6   7
10 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 26

+21.163

43'59.271

 2.575 161.5   6
11 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 26

+22.251

44'00.359

 1.088 161.4   5
12 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 26

+22.859

44'00.967

 0.608 161.4   4
13 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 26

+24.531

44'02.639

 1.672 161.2   3
14 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 26

+27.090

44'05.198

 2.559 161.1   2
15 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 26

+30.870

44'08.978

 3.780 160.9   1
16 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 26

+50.021

44'28.129

 19.151 159.7    
dnf Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 23

+3 Laps

38'55.081

 3 Laps 161.4 Accident  
dnf Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 22

+4 Laps

37'15.850

 1 Lap 161.3 Accident  
dnf Italy L. Savadori Trackhouse Racing Team 32 Aprilia 16

+10 Laps

32'10.934

 6 Laps 135.8 Retirement  
dnf Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 7

+19 Laps

11'53.630

 9 Laps 160.8 Accident  
dnf Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 6

+20 Laps

10'18.430

 1 Lap 159.0 Accident  
dnf Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 3

+23 Laps

5'11.617

 3 Laps 157.8 Accident  
View full results  

