Practice report
MotoGP Thailand GP

MotoGP Thai GP: Bezzecchi lays down ominous marker

The factory Aprilia man delivered on expectations with a searing lap at Buriram

Richard Asher
Edited:

Marco Bezzecchi made a big statement in the first competitive MotoGP session of the season as he topped practice in Thailand by almost half a second.

The Aprilia rider registered a late track record tour of 1m28.526s to put daylight between himself and world champion Marc Marquez - to the tune of 0.421s.

There was familiar misery on the other side of the factory Ducati garage, with Marc's team-mate Francesco Bagnaia failing to make the top 10 and thus missing out on direct access to tomorrow's Q2 session.

If there was any mitigation for Bagnaia once again producing the lamentable form he showed on so many Fridays in 2025, it was the havoc the weather played with this session.

Dark clouds and spots of rain teased the competitors on numerous occasions throughout the 60 minutes, with everybody second-guessing when might be the last chance to go for a representative lap time. Hardly the perfect situation for an analytical rider like Bagnaia.

Bagnaia and Quartararo both failed to make it through to Q2

Bagnaia and Quartararo both failed to make it through to Q2

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

At various times throughout the session, riders emerged for what they feared might be a last-gasp 'dry' lap, throwing programmes and tyre plans off course. But while the odd damp patch came and went, the heavens never truly opened, so the circuit stayed dry enough for the usual last-minute attacks to be decisive.

That said, Ai Ogura (Trackhouse Aprilia) did prove the merits of an early banker lap in such conditions, with his time from the very beginning of the session enough to get him through to Q2 despite him falling at the end.

LCR Honda's Johann Zarco was the last man to make the cut, and he was joined inside the top 10 by all the expected stars apart from Bagnaia. These included Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46 Ducati), Pedro Acosta (KTM) Jorge Martin (Aprilia), Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) and Joan Mir (Honda).

KTM's Brad Binder also had a successful afternoon in Thailand, which the South African ended eighth-quickest.

Read Also:

Of little surprise was Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo missing out. The Frenchman, who had endured a messy morning aboard the difficult Japanese bike, was 16th-quickest and ended up one spot behind his fellow world champion Bagnaia.

MotoGP Thai GP - practice results 

FiP

All Stats
 
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 24

1'28.526

   185.193  
2 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 25

+0.421

1'28.947

 0.421 184.316  
3 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 19

+0.484

1'29.010

 0.063 184.186  
4 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 19

+0.659

1'29.185

 0.175 183.824  
5 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 25

+0.703

1'29.229

 0.044 183.733  
6 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 23

+0.850

1'29.376

 0.147 183.431  
7 Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda 25

+0.991

1'29.517

 0.141 183.142  
8 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 23

+1.006

1'29.532

 0.015 183.112  
9 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 20

+1.053

1'29.579

 0.047 183.016  
10 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 21

+1.064

1'29.590

 0.011 182.993  
11 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 19

+1.088

1'29.614

 0.024 182.944  
12 Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM 20

+1.097

1'29.623

 0.009 182.926  
13 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 23

+1.116

1'29.642

 0.019 182.887  
14 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 25

+1.140

1'29.666

 0.024 182.838  
15 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 18

+1.298

1'29.824

 0.158 182.516  
16 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 23

+1.358

1'29.884

 0.060 182.395  
17 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 21

+1.504

1'30.030

 0.146 182.099  
18 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 18

+1.575

1'30.101

 0.071 181.955  
19 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 21

+1.608

1'30.134

 0.033 181.889  
20 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 25

+1.776

1'30.302

 0.168 181.550  
21 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha 20

+1.839

1'30.365

 0.063 181.424  
22 Italy M. Pirro Gresini Racing 51 Ducati 23

+2.911

1'31.437

 1.072 179.297  
View full results

