Subscribe
Previous / MotoGP Jerez poleman Espargaro was “angry” when rain fell before qualifying Next / Yamaha is “sleeping” on its troubled MotoGP bike, says Quartararo
MotoGP / Spanish GP Race report

MotoGP Spanish GP: Binder wins wild sprint from Bagnaia

KTM’s Brad Binder won his second MotoGP sprint race after triumphing in a wild Saturday contest at the Spanish Grand Prix that was red flag interrupted.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP Spanish GP: Binder wins wild sprint from Bagnaia

Binder locked horns with team-mate Jack Miller for victory in the sprint race, making a decisive move on the penultimate tour before scampering 0.428 seconds clear to the chequered flag.

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia was second after passing Miller on the last lap to close to three points off the championship lead, after VR46 Ducati’s Marco Bezzecchi could only manage ninth in a chaotic afternoon.

The 12-lap sprint was red-flagged on the opening lap after Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli made contact with Alex Marquez at Turn 2 and tipped both into a crash.

Morbidelli’s errant machine found itself in the path of Bezzecchi, who could do nothing to avoid it and also went down. Tech3 GASGAS rider Augusto Fernandez had his own incident at the crash site.

A fire on Bezzecchi’s Ducati forced the race to be stopped. All riders were able to take the restart, which was run over 11 laps.

Miller grabbed the holeshot off the line from poleman Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia at the original start, and at the restart it the latter found himself overhauled by both KTM’s again.

This time it was Binder who took the lead from Miller, while both Pramac’s Jorge Martin and Bagnaia quickly moved Espargaro down to fifth across the opening lap.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Miquel Liso

Miller and Martin engaged at Turn 9, with the Pramac rider taking second before Miller retaliated into the Dani Pedrosa corner at Turn 6.

Martin tried to repeat his Turn 9 move seconds later, but ran slightly wide and allowed Miller to come back into second.

Miller proceeded to hunt down team-mate Binder and took the lead from him into the last corner at the end of lap three.

The Australian held firm until lap nine, when Binder launched his first attack as he tried to outbrake his team-mate into Turn 6.

Binder got all out of shape and couldn’t hold the line. He made a similar attempt on lap 10, and though he ran wide at Turn 6 he was able to scythe up the inside of Miller at the following corner.

Once in the lead, Binder immediately pulled away by four tenths as Miller fell victim to Bagnaia’s advances at Turn 6 on the final lap.

Martin hoped to capitalise on the battling ahead but had to settle for fourth, as RNF Aprilia’s Miguel Oliveira fended off KTM wildcard Pedrosa, who completed the top six in his first ever MotoGP sprint race.

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales was seventh at the chequered flag on his Aprilia, as team-mate Aleix Espargaro crashed out of fifth on lap six.

Pramac’s Johann Zarco and Bezzecchi took the final points on offer in the sprint down to ninth, with the sister VR46 Ducati of Luca Marini 10th.

Fabio Quartararo was the big loser of the red flag. The Yamaha rider leaped up from 16th to eighth in the first two corners of the original start.

But he couldn’t repeat this in the second start and struggled to 12th behind Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantonio and LCR Honda’s Alex Rins.

Morbidelli was 16th in the end following his lap one crash in the original start, while Alex Marquez crashed out.

There were falls for Honda duo Joan Mir and Takaaki Nakagami (LCR), while Marc Marquez’s injury stand-in Iker Lecuona was 18th in his first MotoGP start since 2021.

Ducati’s Enea Bastianini was a non-starter after withdrawing from the Spanish GP weekend due to injury earlier today.

MotoGP Spanish GP sprint race results:

Cla Rider Bike Gap Interval
1 South Africa Brad Binder KTM    
2 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 0.428 0.428
3 Australia Jack Miller KTM 0.680 0.252
4 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 0.853 0.173
5 Portugal Miguel Oliveira Aprilia 1.638 0.785
6 Spain Dani Pedrosa KTM 1.738 0.100
7 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 3.248 1.510
8 France Johann Zarco Ducati 3.380 0.132
9 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 5.711 2.331
10 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 7.015 1.304
11 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 7.174 0.159
12 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 7.467 0.293
13 Spain Alex Rins Honda 9.867 2.400
14 Spain Raúl Fernández Aprilia 11.550 1.683
15 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 15.455 3.905
16 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 15.849 0.394
17 Spain Augusto Fernandez KTM 15.969 0.120
18 Spain Iker Lecuona Honda 25.356 9.387
19 Germany Jonas Folger KTM 25.530 0.174
20 Spain Joan Mir Honda    
21 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia    
22 Spain Alex Marquez Ducati    
23 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda    
View full results
shares
comments

MotoGP Jerez poleman Espargaro was “angry” when rain fell before qualifying

Yamaha is “sleeping” on its troubled MotoGP bike, says Quartararo
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP Spanish GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MotoGP Spanish GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Moto2
Jerez

MotoGP Spanish GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results MotoGP Spanish GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi becomes Yamaha brand ambassador

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi becomes Yamaha brand ambassador

MotoGP
Spanish GP

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi becomes Yamaha brand ambassador MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi becomes Yamaha brand ambassador

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

FIA investigating "crazy" Ocon near-miss in Baku F1 pitlane

FIA investigating "crazy" Ocon near-miss in Baku F1 pitlane

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

FIA investigating "crazy" Ocon near-miss in Baku F1 pitlane FIA investigating "crazy" Ocon near-miss in Baku F1 pitlane

Leclerc: Red Bull in "another league" with Baku F1 1-2

Leclerc: Red Bull in "another league" with Baku F1 1-2

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Leclerc: Red Bull in "another league" with Baku F1 1-2 Leclerc: Red Bull in "another league" with Baku F1 1-2

Perez lucky his F1 car "didn't blow up" after hitting Baku wall

Perez lucky his F1 car "didn't blow up" after hitting Baku wall

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Perez lucky his F1 car "didn't blow up" after hitting Baku wall Perez lucky his F1 car "didn't blow up" after hitting Baku wall

F1 race results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP in Red Bull 1-2

F1 race results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP in Red Bull 1-2

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

F1 race results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP in Red Bull 1-2 F1 race results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP in Red Bull 1-2

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe