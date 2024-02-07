Subscribe
MotoGP Sepang Official Testing
Testing report

MotoGP Sepang test: Bastianini goes under lap record for Ducati to top day two

Ducati’s Enea Bastianini produced a late flyer under the lap record to top the second day of the MotoGP Sepang pre-season test, demoting Jorge Martin from the top spot.

Haydn Cobb
Author Haydn Cobb
Updated
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

In the morning session Pramac Ducati rider Martin, who headed the opening day of action at Sepang, was the first rider under the existing lap record with a 1m57.273s, fending off a challenge from KTM’s Brad Binder.

But in the final hour of the day’s track running, Bastianini lit up the timing screen with a 1m57.134s to edge ahead of Martin and get within touching distance of a potential 1m56s lap.

Binder took third overall ahead of Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro and Ducati world champion Francesco Bagnaia. Fabio Di Giannantonio took sixth as he adapted to life at the VR46 Ducati squad, with Alex Marquez seventh for Gresini.

Rookie sensation Pedro Acosta continued gathering hype around his premier class debut, with the GasGas Tech3 rider slotting into eighth and just under six-tenths off the outright pace. The 19-year-old also suffered a small crash at Turn 9 midway through the morning session, but was able to continue.

VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi, Honda’s Joan Mir and Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo ensured the top 11 riders all lapped within the 1m57s mark, as the Frenchman demonstrated some chart-topping top speed from the new YZR-M1 package.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

With Johann Zarco (LCR Honda) 12th and Alex Rins (Yamaha) 13th, it was another low-key day for Marc Marquez as he adapts to the Gresini Ducati, with the Spaniard’s best lap time of 1m58.118s putting him almost a full second off the outright pace. But, more pointedly, the eight-time world champion clocked the most laps of any rider with 72 on day two.

Both Franco Morbidelli and Raul Fernandez missed today’s test action due to injury.

Morbidelli has been ruled out of both official pre-season tests in Malaysia and Qatar as he recovers from a heavy fall suffered riding in Portimao last month, while Fernandez was sidelined after a crash on the opening day of the Sepang test. Michele Pirro and Lorenzo Savadori stepped in for the respective riders.

The Sepang pre-season test concludes tomorrow.

MotoGP Sepang test - Day 2 results:

Pos. Rider Team Time/Gap Laps
1 Italy Enea Bastianini  Ducati Team 1'57"134 47
2 Spain Jorge Martín  Pramac Racing +0"139 56
3 South Africa Brad Binder  KTM Factory +0"193 42
4 Spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia Racing +0"312 54
5 Italy Pecco Bagnaia  Ducati Team +0"335 52
6 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio  VR46 Team +0"485 54
7 Spain Alex Marquez  Gresini Racing +0"538 56
8 Spain Pedro Acosta  Tech3 +0"592 52
9 Italy Marco Bezzecchi  VR46 Team +0"733 53
10 Spain Joan Mir  Repsol Honda +0"738 39
11 France Fabio Quartararo  Yamaha Factory +0"754 53
12 France Johann Zarco  LCR Honda +0"877 41
13 Spain Alex Rins  Yamaha Factory +0"976 50
14 Spain Marc Marquez  Gresini Racing +0"984 72
15 Australia Jack Miller  KTM Factory +1"166 59
16 Japan Takaaki Nakagami  LCR Honda +1"238 37
17 Italy Luca Marini  Repsol Honda +1"260 41
18 Spain Maverick Viñales  Aprilia Racing +1"322 62
19 Portugal Miguel Oliveira  Trackhouse Racing +1"415 56
20 Spain Augusto Fernandez  Tech3 +1"781 50
21 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Test team Yamaha +1"856 59
22 Italy Lorenzo Savadori  Trackhouse Racing +2"542 48
23 Italy Michele Pirro  Pramac Racing +2"568 49
