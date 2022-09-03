Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / KTM MotoGP boss denies Gardner dropped over his professionalism Next / Quartararo “having much less fun” in MotoGP qualifying sessions
MotoGP / San Marino GP Qualifying report

MotoGP San Marino GP: Miller snatches pole, Quartararo only eighth

Ducati’s Jack Miller snatched pole in a hectic qualifying for the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix as championship leader Fabio Quartararo was only eighth in iffy conditions.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP San Marino GP: Miller snatches pole, Quartararo only eighth

Miller had gone without a pole since the 2018 Argentine GP when he took top honours on his Pramac Ducati in similarly changeable conditions, the Australian beating team-mate Francesco Bagnaia – who is carrying a three-place penalty - by 0.015 seconds.

Spots of rain began to fall around the back of the Misano circuit in the preceding FP4 session, but conditions on track were still good enough for slicks when Q1 got underway.

But across the Q1 session, more rain began to fall, forcing the riders to abort their hopes for a place in Q2 in the closing moments.

Such was the change in conditions that wet tyres were called for when the 15-minute pole shootout session got underway by all except KTM’s Miguel Oliveira and Gresini’s Enea Bastianini.

Oliveira’s first lap of 1m38.743s put him to the top of the order 2.9 seconds clear of Francesco Bagnaia on wet tyres.

Though rain kept falling, the track wasn’t wet enough to stop the slicks from being the viable option, and therefore pitlane became a hive of bike swaps.

Oliveira extended his advantage with a. 1m37.332s lap, but pole would change hands between seven riders across the 15 minutes.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

It would be a 1m31.899s from Miller on his penultimate lap that would seal him his first pole for the factory Ducati squad.

Team-mate Bagnaia shadowed him but will drop to fifth for riding slowly on the racing line in FP1.

However, the damage this will deal his hopes of slashing his 44-point disadvantage in the standings will be minimal as standings leader Quartararo failed to capitalise.

Quartararo was one of the first out on track in Q2 and elected for wets, but on his switch to slicks he couldn’t trouble the top spots in conditions the Yamaha has typically struggled.

The Frenchman could only muster a 1m32.246s to qualify eighth.

Bastianini – who took his first MotoGP podium at Misano last year – qualified his year-old Ducati third, but will be promoted to second by Bagnaia’s penalty as VR46 Ducati rookie Marco Bezzecchi in fourth will now complete the front row.

Maverick Vinales was the top Aprilia rider in fifth on the timesheets, but will start fourth ahead of Bagnaia and Pramac’s Johann Zarco.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini followed his VR46 team-mate Bezzecchi through Q1 after timing his final flying lap perfectly to coincide with the worsening conditions.

He will start seventh ahead of Quartararo, with Aleix Espargaro – who is Quartararo’s nearest title rival at 32 points adrift – was ninth on the second of the Aprilias.

Oliveira faded to 10th in the end ahead of Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli and the Suzuki of Alex Rins.

Jorge Martin was the biggest loser in the iffy conditions after he was knocked out of Q1 by 0.011s by Marini’s well-timed lap.

The Pramac rider will line up 13th from KTM’s Brad Binder and Alex Marquez after the LCR rider crashed early on in Q1.

Andrea Dovizioso will begin his final MotoGP outing from 18th on his RNF Yamaha ahead of the leading works team Honda of Pol Espargaro, while Joan Mir’s Suzuki stand-in Kazuki Watanabe will start his maiden MotoGP race from 23rd after beating both Tech3 KTM riders.

The 2022 MotoGP San Marino GP will get underway at 1pm BST on Sunday.

Full San Marino GP qualifying results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap Interval
1 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'31.899    
2 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'31.914 0.015 0.015
3 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'32.014 0.115 0.100
4 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'32.048 0.149 0.034
5 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'32.118 0.219 0.070
6 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'32.169 0.270 0.051
7 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'32.226 0.327 0.057
8 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'32.246 0.347 0.020
9 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'32.577 0.678 0.331
10 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'32.775 0.876 0.198
11 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'33.351 1.452 0.576
12 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'33.438 1.539 0.087
View full results
shares
comments
KTM MotoGP boss denies Gardner dropped over his professionalism
Previous article

KTM MotoGP boss denies Gardner dropped over his professionalism
Next article

Quartararo “having much less fun” in MotoGP qualifying sessions

Quartararo “having much less fun” in MotoGP qualifying sessions
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP San Marino GP: Bagnaia beats Bastianini to thrilling victory San Marino GP
MotoGP

MotoGP San Marino GP: Bagnaia beats Bastianini to thrilling victory

MotoGP San Marino GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results Misano
Moto2

MotoGP San Marino GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results

Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Austrian GP Plus
MotoGP

Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Latest news

MotoGP San Marino GP: Bagnaia beats Bastianini to thrilling victory
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP San Marino GP: Bagnaia beats Bastianini to thrilling victory

Francesco Bagnaia won a thrilling MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix as he beat future Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini by 0.034 seconds to move up to second in the standings.

Marc Marquez doesn’t want his 2022 MotoGP race return to be one-offs
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez doesn’t want his 2022 MotoGP race return to be one-offs

Marc Marquez says when he feels ready to return to racing in MotoGP in 2022 it will not be to do “one race and then stay at home”.

Bagnaia 'doesn't want to think' about MotoGP title despite rival woes at Misano
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia 'doesn't want to think' about MotoGP title despite rival woes at Misano

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says he “doesn’t want to think” about the MotoGP title implications of his main rivals starting behind him for the San Marino Grand Prix.

Quartararo “having much less fun” in MotoGP qualifying sessions
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “having much less fun” in MotoGP qualifying sessions

Fabio Quartararo says he is “starting to have much less fun” in MotoGP qualifying sessions after iffy conditions exposed the weaknesses of the Yamaha at Misano.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Plus

Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Plus

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former team-mate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time Plus

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Plus

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Autosport - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Plus

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader Plus

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Coinciding with the arrival of Massimo Rivola as head of its MotoGP division, Aprilia has undergone an internal revolution that has spurred it from occupying last place in the team standings to leading the table in the space of just two years. Those entrenched in the project reveal how the ex-Ferrari F1 chief has achieved the dramatic turnaround

MotoGP
Jul 15, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Plus

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.