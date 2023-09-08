Subscribe
Previous / Marquez flirts with a possible Gresini Ducati MotoGP switch for 2024
MotoGP / San Marino GP News

MotoGP San Marino GP: Wildcard Pirro tops FP1

Ducati wildcard Michele Pirro topped first practice for MotoGP’s San Marino Grand Prix, leading from VR46 rider Luca Marini.

Megan White
By:
Michele Pirro, Ducati Team

The Aruba.it rider, who regularly rides at the Misano World Circuit in his test role for the manufacturer, set a 1m31.909s to top the timesheet on Friday morning.

He led from Marini, just one-tenth slower, who was confirmed on Thursday to be staying with VR46 for 2024, with Pramac’s Jorge Martin in third.

Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia, who escaped serious injury in a crash at last weekend’s Catalan GP, looked sore as he put in an early stint on his factory Ducati.

The reigning world champion was left with severe bruising after a massive highside in Sunday’s race before he was hit by Brad Binder’s KTM.

After an initial six-lap run, he took a break before going back out and ended the session in 20th with a 1m32.599s.

Fabio Di Giannantonio set an early benchmark on his Gresini Ducati, leading with a 1m35.889s, before Martin went quicker by 0.3s.

Pirro put in the first sub 1m35s time soon after, with a 1m34.507s, before a bruised Marco Bezzecchi, who was caught up in last weekend’s Turn 1 crash at Barcelona, went quickest with a 1m33.987s.

The VR46 rider was wiped out by Enea Bastianini, who sits out this weekend’s round, and suffered an injured left hand for which he is receiving thrice-daily physiotherapy.

The Aprilia pair, who claimed an historic 1-2 for the Noale factory last Sunday, then went fastest, with winner Aleix Espargaro ahead of Maverick Vinales.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pirro soon reclaimed the top spot ahead of Bezzecchi, while fellow wildcard Dani Pedrosa, riding for KTM, slotted into second as he tested a carbon fibre chassis.

With 20 minutes remaining, Pedrosa went quickest with a 1m32.250s, leading from Pirro and Martin, who was 0.2s off the pace.

Marini then shot up to second, having been 10th, before he improved again to run 0.1s behind leader Martin, with a 1m32.066s.

Pirro then went fastest as Marini slotted into second to end the session ahead of Martin.

Bezzecchi was fourth ahead of RNF Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez, who put in a 1m32.227s in the closing stages.

Pedrosa was sixth ahead of Vinales, Zarco, Aleix Espargaro and Gresini’s Alex Marquez completed the top 10.

Franco Morbidelli was the fastest of the struggling Japanese bikes in 12th, with team-mate Fabio Quartararo in 15th.

Marc Marquez finished in 21st for Honda as rumours continue to swirl about his future at the team.

Augusto Fernandez was the only fall of the session, sliding off his Tech3 GasGas KTM at Turn 14 early on.

shares
comments

Marquez flirts with a possible Gresini Ducati MotoGP switch for 2024
Megan White More
Megan White
Bagnaia's Misano MotoGP practice top 10 "like a pole" after Barcelona crash

Bagnaia's Misano MotoGP practice top 10 "like a pole" after Barcelona crash

MotoGP
San Marino GP

Bagnaia's Misano MotoGP practice top 10 "like a pole" after Barcelona crash Bagnaia's Misano MotoGP practice top 10 "like a pole" after Barcelona crash

Quartararo "hurts" returning to scene of MotoGP title amid current woes

Quartararo "hurts" returning to scene of MotoGP title amid current woes

MotoGP
San Marino GP

Quartararo "hurts" returning to scene of MotoGP title amid current woes Quartararo "hurts" returning to scene of MotoGP title amid current woes

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Plus
Plus
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Latest news

How WRC drivers are preparing to enter the Acropolis unknown

How WRC drivers are preparing to enter the Acropolis unknown

WRC WRC
Rally Greece

How WRC drivers are preparing to enter the Acropolis unknown How WRC drivers are preparing to enter the Acropolis unknown

Malukas completes Arrow McLaren IndyCar 2024 driver line-up

Malukas completes Arrow McLaren IndyCar 2024 driver line-up

INDY IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Malukas completes Arrow McLaren IndyCar 2024 driver line-up Malukas completes Arrow McLaren IndyCar 2024 driver line-up

M-Sport “very sorry” for Loubet’s early WRC Acropolis Rally exit

M-Sport “very sorry” for Loubet’s early WRC Acropolis Rally exit

WRC WRC
Rally Greece

M-Sport “very sorry” for Loubet’s early WRC Acropolis Rally exit M-Sport “very sorry” for Loubet’s early WRC Acropolis Rally exit

Button praises Verstappen F1 quality that cancels weak team-mate argument

Button praises Verstappen F1 quality that cancels weak team-mate argument

F1 Formula 1

Button praises Verstappen F1 quality that cancels weak team-mate argument Button praises Verstappen F1 quality that cancels weak team-mate argument

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe