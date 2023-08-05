Subscribe
Previous / Alex Marquez slams “regional championship” race direction in wet MotoGP qualifying Next / MotoGP British GP: Alex Marquez takes maiden win in wet Silverstone sprint
MotoGP / British GP News

MotoGP riders set for crunch meeting with British GP sprint under rain threat

MotoGP riders are set to have a meeting imminently to discuss whether or not the British Grand Prix sprint can go ahead on Saturday as weather conditions pose a threat.

Oriol Puigdemont
By:
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Heavy rain has battered the Silverstone circuit all morning and led to the MotoGP final practice and qualifying sessions being run in extremely difficult conditions.

Numerous riders crashed across both qualifying segments, including poleman Marco Bezzecchi, third-placed Alex Marquez and championship leader Francesco Bagnaia.

As a result, the riders have organised a meeting for early afternoon, in which they will have to make a decision on whether to go out to race in the sprint, scheduled for 3pm local time.

Loris Capirossi, the FIM's safety officer who acts as liaison between the riders and championship promoter Dorna Sports, the is also expected to be present at the meeting.

Silverstone is no stranger to rain wreaking havoc with a MotoGP event.

In 2018, following a failed resurfacing job at the Northamptonshire venue exposed drainage issues, the grand prix had to be cancelled on the Sunday as the riders felt the circuit was too dangerous to race on.

The drainage issues were only discovered during a sudden shower in the previous day's practice sessions, in which Tito Rabat ended up with a badly broken leg when he was struck by a crashing bike at Stowe, having gone down himself seconds earlier.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Gresini's Alex Marquez was left unhappy at the state of the Silverstone track during qualifying on Saturday after grass was left on the racing line by various crashed bikes.

He said this was "not acceptable" and likened it to racing in a "regional championship".

KTM's Jack Miller, who is famed for his wet weather speed, added: "When the bikes are on the track, the asphalt is clean and more or less practicable. But in the break between Q1 and Q2, there were puddles and the asphalt accumulated water."

At the time of writing, rain conditions have eased up at Silverstone and the MotoE contest ran without issue, with the standing water having lessened since MotoGP qualifying finished.

shares
comments

Alex Marquez slams “regional championship” race direction in wet MotoGP qualifying

MotoGP British GP: Alex Marquez takes maiden win in wet Silverstone sprint
Oriol Puigdemont More
Oriol Puigdemont
Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024

Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024

MotoGP
British GP

Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024 Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024

The MotoGP philosophy Suzuki's "madman" installed that Honda and Yamaha can't

The MotoGP philosophy Suzuki's "madman" installed that Honda and Yamaha can't

MotoGP

The MotoGP philosophy Suzuki's "madman" installed that Honda and Yamaha can't The MotoGP philosophy Suzuki's "madman" installed that Honda and Yamaha can't

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Latest news

Evans: “Quite mad” to match Finnish WRC greats Vatanen and Salonen

Evans: “Quite mad” to match Finnish WRC greats Vatanen and Salonen

WRC WRC
Rally Finland

Evans: “Quite mad” to match Finnish WRC greats Vatanen and Salonen Evans: “Quite mad” to match Finnish WRC greats Vatanen and Salonen

Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid

Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid

INDY IndyCar
Nashville

Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid

DTM Nurburgring: Lamborghini junior Paul splashes to shock victory

DTM Nurburgring: Lamborghini junior Paul splashes to shock victory

DTM DTM
Nurburgring

DTM Nurburgring: Lamborghini junior Paul splashes to shock victory DTM Nurburgring: Lamborghini junior Paul splashes to shock victory

MotoGP British GP: Espargaro beats Bagnaia in last-lap thriller from 12th

MotoGP British GP: Espargaro beats Bagnaia in last-lap thriller from 12th

MGP MotoGP
British GP

MotoGP British GP: Espargaro beats Bagnaia in last-lap thriller from 12th MotoGP British GP: Espargaro beats Bagnaia in last-lap thriller from 12th

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe