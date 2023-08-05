Subscribe
Previous / MotoGP British GP: Bezzecchi splashes to pole, Quartararo qualifies last Next / MotoGP riders set for crunch meeting with British GP sprint under rain threat
MotoGP / British GP News

Alex Marquez slams “regional championship” race direction in wet MotoGP qualifying

Alex Marquez has said the amount of debris on track from crashes in the wet MotoGP British Grand Prix qualifying was “not acceptable” and likened it to a “regional championship”.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Heavy rain has battered the Silverstone circuit all morning and led to FP3 and qualifying being run in torrid conditions.

Both sessions ran to length, with VR46 Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi claiming pole as Marquez put his Gresini Ducati third.

Qualifying was filled with crashes, with both Bezzecchi and Marquez going down, as did Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Luca Marini.

Marquez was left unhappy at the amount of grass deposited on track from crashes in Q2 at several corners and said the session should have been red-flagged to clean it up.

“I mean, it was a highside, like losing the front but on the rear,” Marquez began when asked about his qualifying in parc ferme on MotoGP’s world feed.

“So, I was lucky for that. Later on, I took the other bike, but I saw there were many crashes, a lot of grass going into the corner where Marco crashed, also some other corners.

“So, I don’t know if it was a world championship or a regional championship [we were riding in].

“This is not acceptable. When it’s like this, there needs to be a red flag and they need to clean the track.

“Also, there was a lot of aquaplaning. So, conditions were on the limit and we’ll see in the afternoon if we can make the sprint. I hope so.”

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bezzecchi felt that if conditions stay as they are for this afternoon’s sprint, which is scheduled for 3pm local time, it will be “tricky” to run the race.

“I’m okay. It was a big one, but in the first half of the lap the track was okay, and then in the second half of the track there was a lot more water,” he said.

“I didn’t expect to crash but as soon as I braked the bike aquaplaned and the bike disappeared from myself.

“But I’m very happy because yesterday I could do better and today we made this pole position, I’m very happy.

“We will see this afternoon, because I think it’s a bit tricky to make a sprint [in conditions] like this.”

shares
comments

Related video

MotoGP British GP: Bezzecchi splashes to pole, Quartararo qualifies last

MotoGP riders set for crunch meeting with British GP sprint under rain threat
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP British GP: Espargaro beats Bagnaia in last-lap thriller from 12th

MotoGP British GP: Espargaro beats Bagnaia in last-lap thriller from 12th

MotoGP
British GP

MotoGP British GP: Espargaro beats Bagnaia in last-lap thriller from 12th MotoGP British GP: Espargaro beats Bagnaia in last-lap thriller from 12th

Alex Marquez reveals “bastard” reaction to British MotoGP sprint win from Marc

Alex Marquez reveals “bastard” reaction to British MotoGP sprint win from Marc

MotoGP
British GP

Alex Marquez reveals “bastard” reaction to British MotoGP sprint win from Marc Alex Marquez reveals “bastard” reaction to British MotoGP sprint win from Marc

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Alex Marquez More
Alex Marquez
Alex Marquez “understands” Rins’ Honda MotoGP frustrations

Alex Marquez “understands” Rins’ Honda MotoGP frustrations

MotoGP
British GP

Alex Marquez “understands” Rins’ Honda MotoGP frustrations Alex Marquez “understands” Rins’ Honda MotoGP frustrations

Alex Marquez “s****ing in my pants” in Mugello MotoGP Turn 1 near-miss

Alex Marquez “s****ing in my pants” in Mugello MotoGP Turn 1 near-miss

MotoGP
Italian GP

Alex Marquez “s****ing in my pants” in Mugello MotoGP Turn 1 near-miss Alex Marquez “s****ing in my pants” in Mugello MotoGP Turn 1 near-miss

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Latest news

Evans: “Quite mad” to match Finnish WRC greats Vatanen and Salonen

Evans: “Quite mad” to match Finnish WRC greats Vatanen and Salonen

WRC WRC
Rally Finland

Evans: “Quite mad” to match Finnish WRC greats Vatanen and Salonen Evans: “Quite mad” to match Finnish WRC greats Vatanen and Salonen

Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid

Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid

INDY IndyCar
Nashville

Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid

DTM Nurburgring: Lamborghini junior Paul splashes to shock victory

DTM Nurburgring: Lamborghini junior Paul splashes to shock victory

DTM DTM
Nurburgring

DTM Nurburgring: Lamborghini junior Paul splashes to shock victory DTM Nurburgring: Lamborghini junior Paul splashes to shock victory

MotoGP British GP: Espargaro beats Bagnaia in last-lap thriller from 12th

MotoGP British GP: Espargaro beats Bagnaia in last-lap thriller from 12th

MGP MotoGP
British GP

MotoGP British GP: Espargaro beats Bagnaia in last-lap thriller from 12th MotoGP British GP: Espargaro beats Bagnaia in last-lap thriller from 12th

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe