MotoGP postpones Indian GP return until 2026

MotoGP has postponed the return of the Indian Grand Prix on the calendar until 2026 due to what it has described as ‘operational circumstances’.

As revealed by Autosport on Tuesday, MotoGP will not visit India next year, with the race at the Buddh International Circuit now moved to ‘reserve event’ status for 2025.

It is understood that the local authorities have failed to find the financial support needed to organise the race, which was due to be held in March next year.

In its official statement, MotoGP promoter Dorna only stated that “Operational circumstances have obliged the event to be delayed from its initial slot near the start of the 2025 calendar.

It added that “With no available dates towards the end of the season, MotoGP™ will therefore return to India in the early stages of 2026.”

It was only last month that MotoGP had signed a fresh three-year contract directly with the state government of Uttar Pradesh to bring the championship back to the country after its planned 2024 event was cancelled.

The new deal had sidelined previous promoter Fairstreet Sports, with Invest UP, the investment arm of the state subsequently issuing a tender to find a new organisation to help organise the race.

However, with MotoGP keen to sign off the 2025 schedule, it appears an agreement could not be reached on time to stage the planned race in March.

The inaugural Indian GP was held in September 2023 as part of MotoGP’s expansion into Asia which has seen the championship also visit new races in Thailand and Indonesia.

The race in India took place at a slightly modified version of the circuit, located outside of capital Delhi, that also hosted three Formula 1 events between 2011-13.

Those three races were organised and promoted directly by circuit owner Jaypee Group, which has since run into deep financial issues, with many of its subsidaries in the midst of insolvency proceedings.

Portugal gets new contract until 2026

In a separate announcement, MotoGP confirmed that Portugal will stay on the calendar in 2025 as part of a new two-year agreement with Portimao.

There were doubts about the future of the Algarve circuit on the calendar following the addition of a new race at the Balaton Park Circuit in Hungary earlier this month.

It was earlier expected that the return of Hungary on the MotoGP calendar for the first time since 1992 would come at the cost of Portugal, but the new contract has guaranteed the country’s future in MotoGP until 2026.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, said: “We’re very happy to announce that we will be racing in Portugal for at least another two years. Since we first went to the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, it has become a favourite for many fans and riders, and it’s easy to see why.

“Not only is it a beautiful place to race, but the event itself has improved every year, and we are very proud to be able to make such a positive economic, sporting and social impact on the area. We look forward to seeing our Portuguese fans again in 2025 and 2026.”