MotoGP / Portugal GP News

2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full qualifying result and starting grid

Pole for the 2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix went to Pramac's Johann Zarco after a dramatic qualifying that started on wet tyres and ended on slicks.

Lewis Duncan
By:
2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full qualifying result and starting grid

The drama started in Q1 when Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia crashed heavily while on slicks when the track was still too wet and needed to be taken to the medical centre for checks.

He has been cleared on any fractures for now, but will go to hospital nearby for further examination.

If he is cleared fit to race, he will start from last - a total contrast from November's Algarve GP at Portimao when he was on pole and won the race.

Championship leader Enea Bastianini also crashed and will start 18th, while Suzuki's Alex Rins - second in the championship - will start 23rd after staying out on wets at the end of Q1 when the best laps were on slicks.

In Q2, Zarco snatched pole at the death with a 1m42.003s to beat Suzuki's Joan Mir and Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro.

A late crash for Pol Espargaro at the last corner led to Honda team-mate Marc Marquez having a lap good enough for pole stripped from him as it was set under yellow flags. Marquez was shuffled down to ninth ahead of Espargaro as a result.

Ducati's Jack Miller will start fourth ahead of reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo on the Yamaha, with VR46 Ducati rookie Marco Bezzecchi sixth.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Seventh place went to Q1 pacesetter Alex Marquez, who also crashed at the end of Q2, with Luca Marini eighth on the other VR46 Ducati.

The top 12 was completed by home hero Miguel Oliveira and his KTM team-mate Brad Binder.

2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix - Full qualifying results

Q2

Cla Rider Laps Time Gap
1 France Johann Zarco 9 1'42.003  
2 Spain Joan Mir 9 1'42.198 0.195
3 Spain Aleix Espargaro 9 1'42.235 0.232
4 Australia Jack Miller 8 1'42.503 0.500
5 France Fabio Quartararo 8 1'42.716 0.713
6 Italy Marco Bezzecchi 9 1'42.716 0.713
7 Spain Alex Marquez 9 1'42.903 0.900
8 Italy Luca Marini 9 1'43.179 1.176
9 Spain Marc Marquez 8 1'43.575 1.572
10 Spain Pol Espargaro 7 1'43.832 1.829
11 Portugal Miguel Oliveira 8 1'44.066 2.063
12 South Africa Brad Binder 8 1'44.710 2.707
Q1

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 8 1'46.316  
2 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 6 1'47.199 0.883
3 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 8 1'47.936 1.620
4 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 5 1'49.332 3.016
5 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 6 1'49.639 3.323
6 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 7 1'49.695 3.379
7 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 7 1'49.889 3.573
8 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 6 1'50.618 4.302
9 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 7 1'50.702 4.386
10 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 4 1'50.953 4.637
11 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 6 1'51.308 4.992
12 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 8 1'51.639 5.323
13 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 7 1'52.300 5.984
14 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 6 1'53.603 7.287
15 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 2    
