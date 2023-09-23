MotoGP Indian GP: Bezzecchi snatches first ever Buddh pole
VR46 Ducati MotoGP rider Marco Bezzecchi has taken pole for the first Indian Grand Prix after pipping Pramac’s Jorge Martin by 0.043 seconds, while the factory Hondas starred.
Aside from the Q1 sessions prior to the pole shootout segment of qualifying, Valentino Rossi’s outfit has topped the timesheets across every outing at the Buddh International Circuit.
Having topped final practice, Bezzecchi saw off a challenge from Pramac’s Martin to take his third pole of the season and first since the British GP.
Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia cast aside a tough Friday in which he felt he was “missing something” on braking to complete the front row for the factory Ducati squad.
Having both made Q2 for the first time this season, the factory Honda duo of Joan Mir and Marc Marquez carried that form into qualifying to go fifth and sixth.
Gresini’s Alex Marquez will provisionally line up 12th but did not take part in Q2 having crashed at the end of Q1 and needing to be taken to the medical centre for checks on his right hand and ribs.
The team has since confirmed he will go to the hospital for further evaluation having suffered fractures to his ribs.
Bezzecchi kicked off Q2 with the benchmark lap of 1m44.733s, though this was quickly bested by Martin with a 1m44.521s.
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
That pair traded top spot again on their second flying laps in the 15-minute segment, Bezzecchi setting a 1m44.401s before Martin made a big step with a 1m44.153s.
After a brief lull in action while the 11 riders taking part switched to fresh rubber, Martin’s challenge for pole faded as Bezzecchi set the first sub-1m44s lap of the weekend with a 1m43.947s.
Despite his best efforts, Martin could do no more than a 1m43.990s to line up second, while Bagnaia fired in a wild lap of 1m44.203s to complete the front row.
Luca Marini on the sister VR46 Ducati was fourth ahead of Mir and Marc Marquez.
Marquez suffered a small crash at Turn 3 early in Q2 but was able to remount and latched onto the back of Bagnaia to use the Ducati rider as a reference.
Behind him, Mir was doing the same and found a bit more time, the 2020 world champion securing his best qualifying result since he was sixth at the French GP for Suzuki in 2022.
Johann Zarco was seventh on the sister Pramac Ducati ahead of Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and the Aprilia duo of Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro.
Raul Fernandez, RNF MotoGP Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
RNF Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez qualified 11th having set the pace in Q1 ahead of Alex Marquez.
Alex Marquez’s late crash and the subsequent yellow flags in Q1 proved disastrous for team-mate Fabio Di Giannantonio, who missed the Q2 cut by 0.010s.
Having been left in Q1 by yellow flags at the end of FP2, KTM’s Brad Binder also fell foul of this in qualifying and could do no more than 14th as a result ahead of LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami and Jack Miller (KTM).
Franco Morbidelli was 17th on his Yamaha ahead of Tech3’s Augusto Fernandez and RNF’s Miguel Oliveira, while Tech3’s Pol Espargaro, Stefan Bradl (LCR) and Michele Pirro (Ducati) completed the field.
MotoGP Indian Grand Prix qualifying results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Speed Trap
|1
|M. Bezzecchi Team VR46
|72
|Ducati
|8
|1'43.947
|173.511
|346
|2
|J. Martin Pramac Racing
|89
|Ducati
|8
|+0.043
|0.043
|173.439
|344
|3
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|1
|Ducati
|7
|+0.256
|0.213
|173.085
|346
|4
|L. Marini Team VR46
|10
|Ducati
|8
|+0.268
|0.012
|173.065
|344
|5
|J. Mir Repsol Honda Team
|36
|Honda
|7
|+0.507
|0.239
|172.669
|344
|6
|M. Marquez Repsol Honda Team
|93
|Honda
|7
|+0.522
|0.015
|172.644
|344
|7
|J. Zarco Pramac Racing
|5
|Ducati
|8
|+0.568
|0.046
|172.568
|344
|8
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|8
|+0.777
|0.209
|172.224
|346
|9
|M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team
|12
|Aprilia
|7
|+0.794
|0.017
|172.196
|344
|10
|A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team
|41
|Aprilia
|8
|+0.803
|0.009
|172.181
|341
|11
|R. Fernández RNF Racing
|25
|Aprilia
|7
|+1.247
|0.444
|171.454
|339
|12
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|0
|View full results
