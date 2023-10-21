Subscribe
MotoGP Australian GP
News

MotoGP further modifies Sunday Australian GP schedule

MotoGP has made further changes to the schedule for this weekend's Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island due to the looming threat of bad weather on Sunday.

Jamie Klein
Author Jamie Klein
Updated
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Series organiser Dorna announced following Saturday morning's MotoGP qualifying session that the race start times for all three classes will be brought forward by an hour.

The MotoGP sprint race, which had been scheduled for 2pm local time, will now take place at 1pm as a result.

It comes amid the threat of rain and high winds that look set to lash Phillip Island on the final day of the weekend, with gusts of up to 80km/h (50mph) having been forecast.

Additionally, 10-minute warm-up sessions have been added for both Moto2 and Moto3 to allow riders to familiarise themselves with the conditions at full racing speeds. Both the intermediate and lightweight classes had their respective warm-ups axed from the schedule for 2023.

Moto3 warm-up will take place at 8am, with Moto2 following at 8.20am and MotoGP at 8.40am.

The start time for the Moto3 race is now 10am, while Moto2 is slated for 11.15am before the MotoGP sprint at 1pm.

A statement from Dorna said the changes to the race start times had been made "in order to avoid the worst of the weather which is forecast to arrive at some time after 2pm".

The latest changes to the Australian GP schedule follow the decision taken on Saturday to essentially swap the MotoGP sprint and main race on the schedule, with the full-distance encounter now taking place on Saturday at 3.10pm.

It ensures that at least 25 points will be up for grabs at Phillip Island even if the sprint race, which awards 12 points for a win, cannot take place on Sunday.

shares
comments
Previous article MotoGP Australian GP: Martin blitzes to pole with new lap record
Next article MotoGP Australian GP: Zarco steals win from Martin on last lap
Jamie Klein
More
Jamie Klein
Marquez keeping faith in ”super-fast" Martin's MotoGP title bid

Marquez keeping faith in ”super-fast" Martin's MotoGP title bid

MotoGP
Australian GP

Marquez keeping faith in ”super-fast" Martin's MotoGP title bid Marquez keeping faith in ”super-fast" Martin's MotoGP title bid

Martin explains tyre gamble after last-lap Australian MotoGP defeat

Martin explains tyre gamble after last-lap Australian MotoGP defeat

MotoGP
Australian GP

Martin explains tyre gamble after last-lap Australian MotoGP defeat Martin explains tyre gamble after last-lap Australian MotoGP defeat

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Latest news

The secrets for success at the Formula Ford Festival

The secrets for success at the Formula Ford Festival

NTNL National

The secrets for success at the Formula Ford Festival The secrets for success at the Formula Ford Festival

DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win

DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win

DTM DTM
Hockenheim

DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win

Why cockpit heat is such a big issue for F1 drivers

Why cockpit heat is such a big issue for F1 drivers

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Why cockpit heat is such a big issue for F1 drivers Why cockpit heat is such a big issue for F1 drivers

United States GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

United States GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

United States GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained United States GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe