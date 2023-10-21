MotoGP Australian GP: Martin blitzes to pole with new lap record
Jorge Martin scorched to his third pole position of the MotoGP season in qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix, establishing a new lap record at Phillip Island in the process.
Pramac Ducati rider Martin eclipsed his own benchmark set in qualifying at the same track last year as he demolished the field with a time of 1m27.246s at the end of second qualifying.
That was a massive 0.416 seconds ahead of nearest rival and Friday pacesetter Brad Binder on the KTM, who along with third-placed Francesco Bagnaia was also within last year's pole time.
Factory Ducati man Bagnaia had to fight his way out of Q1 for the second weekend in a row, but unlike last weekend in Indonesia, he successfully booked one of the two slots in the pole shootout.
However, the championship leader still found himself outpaced by his nearest title rival Martin to the tune of 0.468s.
Aleix Espargaro was the lead Aprilia rider in fourth ahead of two more satellite Ducati riders, Martin's Pramac team-mate Johann Zarco and the Gresini machine of Fabio Di Giannantonio.
Honda's Marc Marquez joined Bagnaia in advancing through to Q2, taking advantage of a tow from Augusto Fernandez to knock out the Tech3 GasGas rider.
Marquez utilised the slipstream of Bagnaia in the second part of qualifying to go seventh-fastest ahead of the second KTM of Jack Miller and Maverick Vinales' Aprilia.
Completing the Q2 order were VR46 Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi, lead Tech3 rider Pol Espargaro and Enea Bastianini on the second of the works Ducatis.
Alex Marquez (Gresini) was the best of the riders to be eliminated in Q1 and will start 13th, with Raul Fernandez (RNF Aprilia) and the second works Honda of Joan Mir for company on the fifth row.
Quartararo will head up the sixth row on the best of the Yamahas with Fernandez one spot behind on the grid due to a three-place grid penalty that came for impeding Quartararo in FP2.
Only 21 riders will line up on the grid following the withdrawal of LCR Honda rider Alex Rins, who continues to suffer with pain in his right leg despite having made a successful return from injury last weekend in Indonesia.
Rins' demise dashes hopes of the full 22-rider field all being fit to take part in the race for the first time this season.
The 27-lap main race is slated to begin at 3.10pm local time on Saturday having been moved forward by a day due to the threat of high winds on Sunday, when the sprint is now scheduled to take place, weather permitting.
MotoGP Australian Grand Prix - Q2 results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Speed Trap
|1
|J. Martin Pramac Racing
|89
|Ducati
|7
|
1'27.246
|183.536
|2
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|8
|
+0.416
1'27.662
|0.416
|182.665
|3
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|1
|Ducati
|7
|
+0.468
1'27.714
|0.052
|182.556
|4
|A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team
|41
|Aprilia
|6
|
+0.598
1'27.844
|0.130
|182.286
|5
|J. Zarco Pramac Racing
|5
|Ducati
|6
|
+0.657
1'27.903
|0.059
|182.164
|6
|F. Di Giannantonio Gresini Racing
|49
|Ducati
|7
|
+0.673
1'27.919
|0.016
|182.131
|7
|M. Marquez Repsol Honda Team
|93
|Honda
|5
|
+0.766
1'28.012
|0.093
|181.938
|8
|J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|43
|KTM
|7
|
+0.828
1'28.074
|0.062
|181.810
|9
|M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team
|12
|Aprilia
|8
|
+0.847
1'28.093
|0.019
|181.771
|10
|M. Bezzecchi Team VR46
|72
|Ducati
|7
|
+0.875
1'28.121
|0.028
|181.713
|11
|P. Espargaro Tech 3
|44
|KTM
|7
|
+0.988
1'28.234
|0.113
|181.481
|12
|E. Bastianini Ducati Team
|23
|Ducati
|8
|
+1.041
1'28.287
|0.053
|181.372
|View full results
MotoGP Australian Grand Prix - Q1 results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Speed Trap
|1
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|1
|Ducati
|7
|
1'28.160
|181.633
|350
|2
|M. Marquez Repsol Honda Team
|93
|Honda
|7
|
+0.077
1'28.237
|0.077
|181.474
|347
|3
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|7
|
+0.164
1'28.324
|0.087
|181.296
|346
|4
|A. Fernandez Tech 3
|37
|KTM
|7
|
+0.275
1'28.435
|0.111
|181.068
|345
|5
|R. Fernández RNF Racing
|25
|Aprilia
|7
|
+0.447
1'28.607
|0.172
|180.717
|342
|6
|J. Mir Repsol Honda Team
|36
|Honda
|7
|
+0.681
1'28.841
|0.234
|180.241
|341
|7
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|7
|
+0.765
1'28.925
|0.084
|180.070
|344
|8
|L. Marini Team VR46
|10
|Ducati
|7
|
+0.887
1'29.047
|0.122
|179.824
|349
|9
|M. Oliveira RNF Racing
|88
|Aprilia
|8
|
+1.022
1'29.182
|0.135
|179.551
|341
|10
|F. Morbidelli Yamaha Factory Racing
|21
|Yamaha
|7
|
+1.259
1'29.419
|0.237
|179.076
|345
|11
|T. Nakagami Team LCR
|30
|Honda
|7
|
+1.672
1'29.832
|0.413
|178.252
|335
|View full results
Latest news
The secrets for success at the Formula Ford Festival
The secrets for success at the Formula Ford Festival The secrets for success at the Formula Ford Festival
DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win
DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win
Why cockpit heat is such a big issue for F1 drivers
Why cockpit heat is such a big issue for F1 drivers Why cockpit heat is such a big issue for F1 drivers
United States GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained
United States GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained United States GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.