MotoGP Emilia-Romagna GP

MotoGP Emilia Romagna GP: Bagnaia closes points gap to Martin with sprint win

Martin nailed the start but it was Bagnaia who emerged victorious in the Misano sprint race

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia emerged on top in a thrilling duel with Jorge Martin to take victory in the sprint for MotoGP’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Ducati’s Bagnaia made a slow launch after qualifying on pole, but showed scintillating pace to overtake Pramac rival Martin for the lead on lap 8 of 13 and score another crucial win over his title rival.

It was Bagnaia’s first sprint success since the Austrian Grand Prix in August and allowed him to close four points off Martin in the championship standings.

At the start of the race, Martin made a lightning getaway from second on the grid to grab the holeshot into Turn 1, with KTM’s Brad Binder further demoting polesitter Bagnaia to third.

But Bagnaia took a little under a lap to repass Binder and then set off about Martin, who had already pulled out an advantage of more than half a second.

The gap between the two fluctuated for the early stages of the races, but by the sixth lap Bagnaia was right on the tail of Martin’s Pramac.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The decisive move for victory came on the eighth lap when, under severe pressure from Bagnaia, Martin ran wide into the Turn 13 right-hander.

That allowed Bagnaia to scoop through and take the lead, with the Italian rider then smartly covering the inside line into the Turn 14 hairpin.

Martin remained within touching distance of Bagnaia for the remainder of the race, but the two-time champion had enough to cover him, crossing the finish line with a winning margin of 0.285s.

The top two were once again in the class of their own, with third-placed Enea Bastianini slipping a second behind as he completed a podium lockout for Ducati.

Gresini’s Marc Marquez jumped from seventh to fourth by the second lap as he quickly rebounded from a crash in qualifying, but lacked the pace to take the fight to the podium runners - with a mistake at Turn 13 in the closing stages forcing him to turn his attention towards the Tech3 GasGas bike of Pedro Acosta.

Acosta eventually finished as the best KTM runner in fifth ahead of Binder, who slipped down the order after making a rapid launch from fourth on the grid.

Fabio Quartararo was an impressive seventh for the resurgent Yamaha squad, which was down to one bike following team-mate Alex Rins’ withdrawal due to flu.

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The final points-paying positions went to the Ducatis of VR46 rider Marco Bezzecchi and the Pramac’s Franco Morbidelli.

Maverick Vinales finished as the lead Aprilia in 10th, missing a point by under three tenths of a second, while Honda’s charge was led by Luca Marini in 16th.

MotoGP Emilia Romagna GP - Sprint race results

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 13

-

       12
2 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 13

+0.285

0.285

 0.285     9
3 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 13

+1.319

1.319

 1.034     7
4 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 13

+5.386

5.386

 4.067     6
5 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 13

+6.580

6.580

 1.194     5
6 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 13

+8.143

8.143

 1.563     4
7 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 13

+8.405

8.405

 0.262     3
8 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 13

+8.965

8.965

 0.560     2
9 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 13

+9.271

9.271

 0.306     1
10 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 13

+9.538

9.538

 0.267      
11 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 13

+11.542

11.542

 2.004      
12 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 13

+12.049

12.049

 0.507      
13 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 13

+14.819

14.819

 2.770      
14 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 13

+16.566

16.566

 1.747      
15 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 13

+19.411

19.411

 2.845      
16 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 13

+20.101

20.101

 0.690      
17 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 13

+20.598

20.598

 0.497      
18 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 13

+20.742

20.742

 0.144      
19 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 13

+25.394

25.394

 4.652      
20 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 13

+25.431

25.431

 0.037      
21 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 13

+27.208

27.208

 1.777      
View full results  

MotoGP Emilia Romagna GP: Bagnaia beats Martin to pole, Marquez seventh
Martin: Dash message distraction led to Misano sprint-losing error

