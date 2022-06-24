Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Alex Marquez will leave LCR Honda for 2023 MotoGP season Next / Suppo: “No chance” Suzuki will have MotoGP presence in 2023
MotoGP / Dutch GP Practice report

MotoGP Dutch GP: Miller leads wet first practice at Assen

Ducati’s Jack Miller topped a rain-lashed opening practice for the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix ahead of Suzuki’s Joan Mir.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP Dutch GP: Miller leads wet first practice at Assen

Soaking conditions greeted the riders at the start of the first 45-minute practice of the Assen weekend, with forecasts looking unsettled for the three days.

Despite the miserable conditions, the track was a hive of activity early on as most headed out to get some wet running under their belts.

Suzuki’s Mir set the initial pace with a 1m50.988s, but was the first to show how tricky conditions were when he ran off under braking for Turn 1.

Turn 1 would prove to be an incident point for the first half of the session, as Ducati’s Miller and Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) got crossed up under braking there and ran on, while both Gresini’s Enea Bastianini and VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi crashed upright on the anchors.

Both riders were OK, but the worsening conditions forced most at half-distance to come back to pitlane.

By this point Miller – who took his first MotoGP win at Assen in 2016 in wet conditions - sat atop the timesheets with a 1m44.523s.

Pramac’s Johann Zarco was his nearest challenger in second, but it wouldn’t be until the final 10 minutes when Miller’s time would finally be bettered as the rain eased and track conditions improved.

Francesco Bagnaia – who admitted on Thursday at Assen that he still has no answer for his costly Sachsenring crash last week – took over from Miller with a 1m44.368s with just under nine minutes remaining.

Vinales deposed him about a minute later with a 1m44.128s, before Pol Espargaro on the factory Honda and Miller engaged in a duel for top honours as the session wound down.

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Espargaro would be the first to break into the 1m42s barrier with a 1m42.891s with two minutes to go, but Miller ended the session fastest of all with a 1m42.589s.

Mir, the 2020 world champion, shadowed Miller at the chequered flag by 0.109 seconds, with Pol Espargaro completing the top three.

Alex Marquez – who will leave LCR Honda at the end of 2023 – was fourth-fastest ahead of Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro and KTM’s Miguel Oliveira, who won the wet Indonesian GP in March.

Alex Rins – who is nearing a move to LCR in place of Alex Marquez – was seventh ahead of Pramac Ducati duo Zarco and Jorge Martin, with Vinales rounding out the top 10.

Bagnaia was 11th at the chequered flag ahead of the fastest of the rookies Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini), who gained more valuable wet track time on his 2021-spec Ducati.

Brad Binder was 13th ahead of Bezzecchi following his early crash, with championship leader Fabio Quartararo a low-key 17th on his factory Yamaha having sat inside the top six at one stage of FP1.

Bastianini was last after his Turn 1 spill, with the grid swelling to 25 riders this weekend as Aprilia’s Lorenzo Savadori makes another wildcard appearance this year. He was 22nd.

FP2 for the MotoGP Dutch GP gets underway at 2:10pm local time (1:10pm BST).

MotoGP Dutch GP - FP1 results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap Interval
1 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 14 1'42.589    
2 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 17 1'42.698 0.109 0.109
3 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 16 1'42.891 0.302 0.193
4 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 17 1'42.959 0.370 0.068
5 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 13 1'43.030 0.441 0.071
6 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 19 1'43.091 0.502 0.061
7 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 12 1'43.116 0.527 0.025
8 France Johann Zarco Ducati 21 1'43.150 0.561 0.034
9 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 21 1'43.189 0.600 0.039
10 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 19 1'43.417 0.828 0.228
11 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 18 1'43.424 0.835 0.007
12 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 16 1'43.481 0.892 0.057
13 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 19 1'43.514 0.925 0.033
14 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 17 1'43.542 0.953 0.028
15 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 13 1'43.724 1.135 0.182
16 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 16 1'43.818 1.229 0.094
17 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 13 1'44.248 1.659 0.430
18 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 15 1'44.265 1.676 0.017
19 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 17 1'44.285 1.696 0.020
20 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 18 1'44.602 2.013 0.317
21 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 14 1'44.825 2.236 0.223
22 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 14 1'44.968 2.379 0.143
23 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 19 1'45.282 2.693 0.314
24 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 18 1'45.392 2.803 0.110
25 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 11 1'46.446 3.857 1.054
View full results
shares
comments
Alex Marquez will leave LCR Honda for 2023 MotoGP season
Previous article

Alex Marquez will leave LCR Honda for 2023 MotoGP season
Next article

Suppo: “No chance” Suzuki will have MotoGP presence in 2023

Suppo: “No chance” Suzuki will have MotoGP presence in 2023
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests British GP
Formula 1

Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success Dutch GP
MotoGP

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Dutch GP Plus
MotoGP

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Latest news

Top riders call on MotoGP fans to take Global Survey
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Top riders call on MotoGP fans to take Global Survey

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success
MotoGP MotoGP

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium breakthrough
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium breakthrough

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Plus

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Valentino Rossi’s protégés stole the show at Assen as Francesco Bagnaia stormed to victory to arrest a recent barren run. But it was the rider in second, on Bagnaia’s old bike, who had all eyes on him. Securing his and the VR46 team’s first MotoGP podium, Marco Bezzecchi has all the characteristics that made his mentor special

MotoGP
Jun 27, 2022
How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022 Plus

How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence Plus

The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Plus

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Autosport, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Plus

The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. Autosport analyses what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP Plus

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt Plus

How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.