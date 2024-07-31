All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
MotoGP British GP

MotoGP British Grand Prix: Start time, how to watch and more

The 10th round of the 2024 MotoGP season is set to take place at Silverstone in the UK as part of the 20-race calendar. Here is everything you need to know, including the full schedule and how to watch.

Rebecca Braybrook
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team, race start

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team, race start

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP is gearing up for the British Grand Prix at the iconic Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire. It is the first week back from the summer break following from the previous German GP which was won by Francesco Bagnaia.

The Italian will restart the season leading the championship ahead of Jorge Martin in second and Marc Marquez in third.

Aleix Espargaro claimed the 2023 British GP win after pulling off an overtake on the inside of Bagnaia around Maggotts during the final lap of the race. The Aprilia rider started from 12th to claim the second grand prix victory of his career.

When is the MotoGP British Grand Prix?

• Date: Sunday 4 August 2024
• Start time: 1pm BST

The MotoGP British Grand Prix will take place between 2-4 August 2024. The race will start at 1pm BST on Sunday 4 August and will last 20 laps.

Saturday’s Sprint race will start at 3pm BST and will be a 10-lap race.

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

How to watch MotoGP British Grand Prix

With the race happening in Britain, the British Grand Prix will be broadcast live on free-to-air television on the UK on ITV4, with highlights will be available on ITVXMotoGP’s website and YouTube channel.

MotoGP can also be watched via its own streaming service - MotoGP Videopass. This platform offers viewers the ability to watch live races, practices, qualifying and sprint events, as well as highlights and exclusive content.

A subscription to MotoGP Videopass costs an annual fee of €199.99 (£170.97) or a monthly fee of €29.99 (£25.64).

The full 2024 MotoGP season is also available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK and the United States. Customers can subscribe to TNT Sports for £30.99 per month, which includes all four sport channels and Discovery+. This also allows viewers to watch via mobile, tablet or console devices.

What are the timings for the British Grand Prix?

Here are the full timings for the MotoGP British Grand Prix:

Session   
Date  
Start time (BST)  
Free Practice 1  
Friday 2 August 
10.45am - 11.30am 
Free Practice 2  
Friday 2 August 
3pm - 4pm 
Free Practice 3   
Saturday 3 August 
10.10am - 10.40am 
Qualifying 1  
Saturday 3 August 
10.50am - 11.05am 
Qualifying 2  
Saturday 3 August 
11.15am - 11.30am 
Sprint Race – 10 laps  
Saturday 3 August 
3pm  
Warm Up  
Sunday 4 August 
9.40am - 9.50am 
Race – 20 laps  
Sunday 4 August 
1pm 
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Session   
Date  
Start time (BST)  
Free Practice 1  
Friday 2 August 
9.50am - 10.30am 
Free Practice 2  
Friday 2 August 
2.05pm - 2.45pm 
Free Practice 3   
Saturday 3 August 
9.25am - 9.55am 
Qualifying 1  
Saturday 3 August 
1.45pm - 2pm 
Qualifying 2  
Saturday 3 August 
2.10pm - 2.25pm 
Race – 17 laps  
Sunday 4 August 
2.30pm 

Moto3 British Grand Prix schedule:

Session   
Date  
Start time (BST)  
Free Practice 1  
Friday 2 August 
9am - 9.35am 
Free Practice 2  
Friday 2 August 
1.15pm - 1.50pm 
Free Practice 3   
Saturday 3 August 
8.40am - 9.10am 
Qualifying 1  
Saturday 3 August 
12.50am - 1.05pm 
Qualifying 2  
Saturday 3 August 
1.15pm - 1.30pm 
Race – 15 laps  
Sunday 4 August 
11.15am 

Remaining 2024 MotoGP schedule

Date 
Event 
Circuit  
UK Time 
Local Time 
2-4 August 
British GP 
Silverstone Circuit 
1pm 
1pm 
16-18 August 
Austrian GP 
Red Bull Ring 
1pm  
2pm 
30 August-1 September 
Aragon GP 
MotorLand Aragon 
1pm  
2pm 
6-8 September 
San Marino GP 
Misano World Circuit 
1pm  
2pm 
20-22 September 
Emilia-Romagna GP 
Misano World Cicuit 
TBC  
TBC 
27-29 September 
Indonesian GP 
Mandalika International Street Circuit 
8am  
3pm 
4-6 October 
Japanese GP 
Twin Ring Motegi 
6am  
2pm 
18-20 October 
Australian GP 
Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit 
4am  
2pm 
25-27 October 
Thailand GP 
Chang International Circuit 
8am  
3pm 
1-3 November 
Malaysian GP 
Sepang International Circuit 
7am  
3pm 
15-17  November 
Valencian GP 
Circuit Ricardo Tormo  
1pm  
2pm 

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article MotoGP signs fresh contract with government to bring back Indian GP in 2025
Next article Martin and Pramac "more alone" than before amid impending Ducati MotoGP split

Top Comments

More from
Rebecca Braybrook
Moving under braking in F1 explained: FIA rules and how they’re enforced

Moving under braking in F1 explained: FIA rules and how they’re enforced

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Moving under braking in F1 explained: FIA rules and how they’re enforced
Which F1 driver has the most podium finishes? Hamilton, Schumacher and more

Which F1 driver has the most podium finishes? Hamilton, Schumacher and more

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Which F1 driver has the most podium finishes? Hamilton, Schumacher and more
Formula 1 drivers with the longest gap between their first and last wins

Formula 1 drivers with the longest gap between their first and last wins

Formula 1
Formula 1 drivers with the longest gap between their first and last wins

Latest news

The old and new ideas used by F1’s top teams for the unique Spa challenge

The old and new ideas used by F1’s top teams for the unique Spa challenge

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
The old and new ideas used by F1’s top teams for the unique Spa challenge
Title contender Gunn reacts to Priaulx’s exit from IMSA-leading Porsche

Title contender Gunn reacts to Priaulx’s exit from IMSA-leading Porsche

IMSA IMSA
Road America
Title contender Gunn reacts to Priaulx’s exit from IMSA-leading Porsche
Doohan close to Alpine F1 2025 race deal

Doohan close to Alpine F1 2025 race deal

F1 Formula 1
Doohan close to Alpine F1 2025 race deal
Ferrari "pushing like hell" to cure bouncing after summer break

Ferrari "pushing like hell" to cure bouncing after summer break

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Ferrari "pushing like hell" to cure bouncing after summer break

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe