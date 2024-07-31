MotoGP is gearing up for the British Grand Prix at the iconic Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire. It is the first week back from the summer break following from the previous German GP which was won by Francesco Bagnaia.

The Italian will restart the season leading the championship ahead of Jorge Martin in second and Marc Marquez in third.



Aleix Espargaro claimed the 2023 British GP win after pulling off an overtake on the inside of Bagnaia around Maggotts during the final lap of the race. The Aprilia rider started from 12th to claim the second grand prix victory of his career.

When is the MotoGP British Grand Prix?

• Date: Sunday 4 August 2024

• Start time: 1pm BST

The MotoGP British Grand Prix will take place between 2-4 August 2024. The race will start at 1pm BST on Sunday 4 August and will last 20 laps.

Saturday’s Sprint race will start at 3pm BST and will be a 10-lap race.

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

How to watch MotoGP British Grand Prix

With the race happening in Britain, the British Grand Prix will be broadcast live on free-to-air television on the UK on ITV4, with highlights will be available on ITVX, MotoGP’s website and YouTube channel.

MotoGP can also be watched via its own streaming service - MotoGP Videopass. This platform offers viewers the ability to watch live races, practices, qualifying and sprint events, as well as highlights and exclusive content.

A subscription to MotoGP Videopass costs an annual fee of €199.99 (£170.97) or a monthly fee of €29.99 (£25.64).

The full 2024 MotoGP season is also available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK and the United States. Customers can subscribe to TNT Sports for £30.99 per month, which includes all four sport channels and Discovery+. This also allows viewers to watch via mobile, tablet or console devices.

What are the timings for the British Grand Prix?

Here are the full timings for the MotoGP British Grand Prix:

Session Date Start time (BST) Free Practice 1 Friday 2 August 10.45am - 11.30am Free Practice 2 Friday 2 August 3pm - 4pm Free Practice 3 Saturday 3 August 10.10am - 10.40am Qualifying 1 Saturday 3 August 10.50am - 11.05am Qualifying 2 Saturday 3 August 11.15am - 11.30am Sprint Race – 10 laps Saturday 3 August 3pm Warm Up Sunday 4 August 9.40am - 9.50am Race – 20 laps Sunday 4 August 1pm

Where is the British Grand Prix being held?

The MotoGP British Grand Prix will take place at the Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire. The British race headed to Silverstone in 1977 before it was moved to Donnington Park a decade later. It returned to a revamped Silverstone in 2010 and the track has held the event since.

Valentino Rossi has the most wins at the British GP after taking six victories in the top class between 2000 and 2015, though only one of those – his 2015 and final – came at Silverstone. Donington was a much happier hunting ground for the Italian, as he took five of his six wins at the historic circuit between 2000-2005.

The lap record was set at the 2022 British GP by Alex Rins with a time of 1m59.342s on his Suzuki GSX-RR.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What happened at the 2023 Moto2 and Moto3 races at the British Grand Prix?

Fermin Aldeguer claimed his maiden Moto2 victory at the 2023 British GP, taking the lead from Pedro Acosta into Turn 1. Despite dropping back into fourth during the race, he was able to chase down leader Aron Canet to reclaim first place with eight laps remaining.

David Alonso also won his maiden Moto3 race at the 2023 British GP. The Spanish-born Colombian started from last place but was able to work his way through the pack to reach the front by lap six.

Here is the weekend schedule for the Moto2 and Moto3 British Grand Prix:

Moto2 British Grand Prix schedule:

Session Date Start time (BST) Free Practice 1 Friday 2 August 9.50am - 10.30am Free Practice 2 Friday 2 August 2.05pm - 2.45pm Free Practice 3 Saturday 3 August 9.25am - 9.55am Qualifying 1 Saturday 3 August 1.45pm - 2pm Qualifying 2 Saturday 3 August 2.10pm - 2.25pm Race – 17 laps Sunday 4 August 2.30pm

Moto3 British Grand Prix schedule:

Session Date Start time (BST) Free Practice 1 Friday 2 August 9am - 9.35am Free Practice 2 Friday 2 August 1.15pm - 1.50pm Free Practice 3 Saturday 3 August 8.40am - 9.10am Qualifying 1 Saturday 3 August 12.50am - 1.05pm Qualifying 2 Saturday 3 August 1.15pm - 1.30pm Race – 15 laps Sunday 4 August 11.15am

