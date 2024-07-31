MotoGP British Grand Prix: Start time, how to watch and more
The 10th round of the 2024 MotoGP season is set to take place at Silverstone in the UK as part of the 20-race calendar. Here is everything you need to know, including the full schedule and how to watch.
MotoGP is gearing up for the British Grand Prix at the iconic Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire. It is the first week back from the summer break following from the previous German GP which was won by Francesco Bagnaia.
The Italian will restart the season leading the championship ahead of Jorge Martin in second and Marc Marquez in third.
Aleix Espargaro claimed the 2023 British GP win after pulling off an overtake on the inside of Bagnaia around Maggotts during the final lap of the race. The Aprilia rider started from 12th to claim the second grand prix victory of his career.
When is the MotoGP British Grand Prix?
• Date: Sunday 4 August 2024
• Start time: 1pm BST
The MotoGP British Grand Prix will take place between 2-4 August 2024. The race will start at 1pm BST on Sunday 4 August and will last 20 laps.
Saturday’s Sprint race will start at 3pm BST and will be a 10-lap race.
How to watch MotoGP British Grand Prix
With the race happening in Britain, the British Grand Prix will be broadcast live on free-to-air television on the UK on ITV4, with highlights will be available on ITVX, MotoGP’s website and YouTube channel.
MotoGP can also be watched via its own streaming service - MotoGP Videopass. This platform offers viewers the ability to watch live races, practices, qualifying and sprint events, as well as highlights and exclusive content.
A subscription to MotoGP Videopass costs an annual fee of €199.99 (£170.97) or a monthly fee of €29.99 (£25.64).
The full 2024 MotoGP season is also available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK and the United States. Customers can subscribe to TNT Sports for £30.99 per month, which includes all four sport channels and Discovery+. This also allows viewers to watch via mobile, tablet or console devices.
What are the timings for the British Grand Prix?
Here are the full timings for the MotoGP British Grand Prix:
|
Session
|
Date
|
Start time (BST)
|
Free Practice 1
|
Friday 2 August
|
10.45am - 11.30am
|
Free Practice 2
|
Friday 2 August
|
3pm - 4pm
|
Free Practice 3
|
Saturday 3 August
|
10.10am - 10.40am
|
Qualifying 1
|
Saturday 3 August
|
10.50am - 11.05am
|
Qualifying 2
|
Saturday 3 August
|
11.15am - 11.30am
|
Sprint Race – 10 laps
|
Saturday 3 August
|
3pm
|
Warm Up
|
Sunday 4 August
|
9.40am - 9.50am
|
Race – 20 laps
|
Sunday 4 August
|
1pm
Where is the British Grand Prix being held?
What happened at the 2023 Moto2 and Moto3 races at the British Grand Prix?
|
Session
|
Date
|
Start time (BST)
|
Free Practice 1
|
Friday 2 August
|
9.50am - 10.30am
|
Free Practice 2
|
Friday 2 August
|
2.05pm - 2.45pm
|
Free Practice 3
|
Saturday 3 August
|
9.25am - 9.55am
|
Qualifying 1
|
Saturday 3 August
|
1.45pm - 2pm
|
Qualifying 2
|
Saturday 3 August
|
2.10pm - 2.25pm
|
Race – 17 laps
|
Sunday 4 August
|
2.30pm
Moto3 British Grand Prix schedule:
|
Session
|
Date
|
Start time (BST)
|
Free Practice 1
|
Friday 2 August
|
9am - 9.35am
|
Free Practice 2
|
Friday 2 August
|
1.15pm - 1.50pm
|
Free Practice 3
|
Saturday 3 August
|
8.40am - 9.10am
|
Qualifying 1
|
Saturday 3 August
|
12.50am - 1.05pm
|
Qualifying 2
|
Saturday 3 August
|
1.15pm - 1.30pm
|
Race – 15 laps
|
Sunday 4 August
|
11.15am
Remaining 2024 MotoGP schedule
|
Date
|
Event
|
Circuit
|
UK Time
|
Local Time
|
2-4 August
|
British GP
|
Silverstone Circuit
|
1pm
|
1pm
|
16-18 August
|
Austrian GP
|
Red Bull Ring
|
1pm
|
2pm
|
30 August-1 September
|
Aragon GP
|
MotorLand Aragon
|
1pm
|
2pm
|
6-8 September
|
San Marino GP
|
Misano World Circuit
|
1pm
|
2pm
|
20-22 September
|
Emilia-Romagna GP
|
Misano World Cicuit
|
TBC
|
TBC
|
27-29 September
|
Indonesian GP
|
Mandalika International Street Circuit
|
8am
|
3pm
|
4-6 October
|
Japanese GP
|
Twin Ring Motegi
|
6am
|
2pm
|
18-20 October
|
Australian GP
|
Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|
4am
|
2pm
|
25-27 October
|
Thailand GP
|
Chang International Circuit
|
8am
|
3pm
|
1-3 November
|
Malaysian GP
|
Sepang International Circuit
|
7am
|
3pm
|
15-17 November
|
Valencian GP
|
Circuit Ricardo Tormo
|
1pm
|
2pm
