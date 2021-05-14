MotoGP British GP to be shown live on ITV in August

MotoGP coverage has been behind a paywall in the UK since BT Sports took over exclusive broadcasting rights in 2014 from the BBC, which aired MotoGP from 2003-2013 across its main channels and Red Button service.

The world championship has had various homes on terrestrial television in the UK since airing hourly highlight programmes on Channel 5, Quest TV and ITV4 – which has secured highlights coverage in 2021.

As first confirmed by Autosport last week, this weekend’s fifth round of the 2021 season will be shown live on ITV4.

ITV4 will air live coverage of the Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP races this Sunday, using Dorna Sports’ world feed footage and commentary.

MotoGP has also confirmed the British GP at Silverstone at the end of August will also be shown live on ITV’s main channel, following in a similar vein to Formula 1 allowing Channel 4 to broadcast the Silverstone round live in the UK.

At present, only the Le Mans and Silverstone races will be shown live on ITV4 this year, with BT holding onto exclusive rights through to 2024.

A statement from MotoGP read: “Dorna Sports is delighted to confirm free-to-air coverage of the SHARK Grand Prix de France across the UK.

“The FIM MotoGP World Championship races of all three classes – MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 – will all be shown live on ITV4 on Sunday the 16 May.

“ITV4 became the new home of free-to-air MotoGP highlights at the start of 2021, with a comprehensive package covering the best of each race weekend on Monday evenings.

“Now, the first of two races to be shown live in 2021 will provide supplementary free-to-air race day broadcasting, giving fans watching on ITV4 extended coverage of the world’s fastest motorcycle racing championship.

“The British Grand Prix will also be shown live on ITV later this season, with the MotoGP race at Silverstone set to be broadcast live.

“Fans in the UK can continue to watch every race, qualifying and practice session from every MotoGP World Championship class and Grand Prix on BT Sport.”

shares