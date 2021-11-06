Tickets Subscribe
Previous / MotoGP Algarve: Bagnaia beats Quartararo by 0.001s in FP3 Next / Quartararo hindered by “weird feeling” in Algarve MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP / Algarve GP Qualifying report

MotoGP Algarve: Bagnaia secures fifth consecutive pole position with lap record

By:

Francesco Bagnaia claimed his fifth-straight MotoGP pole after topping qualifying for the Algarve Grand Prix with a lap record, as world champion Fabio Quartararo was only seventh.

MotoGP Algarve: Bagnaia secures fifth consecutive pole position with lap record

The pace at the start of Q2 was immediately hot, with Pramac’s Jorge Martin using Bagnaia as a reference to go provisional pole with a 1m39.264s just under five minutes into the session.

This was quickly beaten by Joan Mir on the Suzuki with a 1m38.893s, before Ducati’s Jack Miller took over top spot with a new lap record of 1m38.836s.

After the first runs, Quartararo was left down in ninth after his best lap to that point was cancelled for being set under yellow flags for Luca Marini’s crash at Turn 14.

Bagnaia came out swinging on his second run, producing a 1m38.775s to snatch provisional pole away from Ducati team-mate Miller.

The Italian then went on to improve to a 1m38.725s on his final lap to cement his fifth-successive pole and lead a Ducati 1-2 ahead of Miller for the fourth time in five races.

Mir was incensed with LCR’s Alex Marquez for an aggressive move on the Suzuki rider into Turn 1 late on which messed up his following lap.

But the Suzuki rider’s 1m38.893s proved just enough to secure him his first front row start in his MotoGP qualifying career (though he did start third in last year’s Styrian GP, after being promoted to fourth following a penalty for Johann Zarco).

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Missing out on the front row by just 0.023s, Martin heads Pramac team-mate Johann Zarco in fourth, with Pol Espargaro making a late charge to sixth on his factory Honda.

Quartararo’s final flying lap failed to set the world alight, with the new world champion only able to muster a 1m39.131s to qualify at the head of row three in seventh.

Alex Marquez shadowed the Yamaha rider in eighth, with Quartararo’s team-mate Franco Morbidelli in ninth.

Tech3’s Iker Lecuona was effortlessly the top KTM runner in qualifying in 10th having come through Q1 with Zarco, while Suzuki’s Alex Rins and Marini after his early crash completed the top 12.

Avintia rookie Enea Bastianini briefly held a Q2 place in the dying stages of Q1, but wasn’t able to get in a final flying lap and was shuffled down to third courtesy of a late improvement from Zarco.

The Italian will start 13th as a result ahead of the leading Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro and Danilo Petrucci on the Tech3 KTM.

Valentino Rossi’s penultimate MotoGP race will start with the Petronas SRT rider launching from 16th ahead of home hero Miguel Oliveira, whose struggles on the factory KTM this weekend continue.

Maverick Vinales on the Aprilia heads KTM’s Brad Binder in 18th, with Marc Marquez’s Honda stand-in Stefan Bradl, SRT’s Andrea Dovizioso and LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami – who crashed late on at Turn 5 – completing the 22-rider field.

MotoGP Algarve GP - Qualifying results

Q2

Cla Rider Laps Time Gap
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia 8 1'38.725  
2 Australia Jack Miller 8 1'38.829 0.104
3 Spain Joan Mir 7 1'38.893 0.168
4 Spain Jorge Martin 8 1'38.916 0.191
5 France Johann Zarco 8 1'38.918 0.193
6 Spain Pol Espargaro 7 1'39.058 0.333
7 France Fabio Quartararo 7 1'39.131 0.406
8 Spain Alex Marquez 7 1'39.191 0.466
9 Italy Franco Morbidelli 7 1'39.321 0.596
10 Spain Iker Lecuona 8 1'39.387 0.662
11 Spain Alex Rins 7 1'39.649 0.924
12 Italy Luca Marini 6 1'39.828 1.103
Q1

Cla Rider Laps Time Gap
1 France Johann Zarco 8 1'39.130  
2 Spain Iker Lecuona 8 1'39.171 0.041
3 Italy Enea Bastianini 8 1'39.283 0.153
4 Spain Aleix Espargaro 8 1'39.389 0.259
5 Italy Danilo Petrucci 8 1'39.595 0.465
6 Italy Valentino Rossi 8 1'39.604 0.474
7 Portugal Miguel Oliveira 8 1'39.624 0.494
8 Spain Maverick Viñales 7 1'39.738 0.608
9 South Africa Brad Binder 7 1'39.859 0.729
10 Germany Stefan Bradl 8 1'39.907 0.777
11 Italy Andrea Dovizioso 8 1'39.918 0.788
12 Japan Takaaki Nakagami 5 1'40.009 0.879
Lewis Duncan
Joan Mir’s year without MotoGP win “difficult to digest” Algarve GP
MotoGP

Joan Mir’s year without MotoGP win “difficult to digest”

Marquez’s Algarve MotoGP result “important” after “shit” season Algarve GP
MotoGP

Marquez’s Algarve MotoGP result “important” after “shit” season

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence Algarve GP Plus
MotoGP

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence

