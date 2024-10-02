MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix: Start time, how to watch and more
The 16th round of the 2024 MotoGP season is set to take place at the Mobility Resort Motegi, Japan as part of the amended 20-race calendar. Here is everything you need to know, including the full schedule and how to watch.
MotoGP is gearing up for the Japanese Grand Prix. With just five races left in the season, the championship fight is hotting up between leader Jorge Martin with 366 points - 21 ahead of second-placed Francesco Bagnaia.
A similar battle was unfolding between the pair at the 2023 Japanese GP, with Martin taking a double victory to close in on the leading Bagnaia to just three points. Taking the final podium position was Marc Marquez, who claimed his first trophy finish since the 2022 Australian GP a year before.
When is the MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix?
• Date: Sunday 6 October 2024
• Start time: 6am BST | 7am CEST
The MotoGP Japanese GP will take place between 4-6 October 2024. The race will start at 6am BST on Sunday 6 October and will last for 24 laps.
Saturday’s Sprint race will start at 7am BST and will be a 12-lap race.
How to watch MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix
MotoGP can also be watched via its own streaming service - MotoGP Videopass. This platform offers viewers the ability to watch live races, practices, qualifying and sprint events, as well as highlights and exclusive content. A subscription to MotoGP Videopass costs an annual fee of €199.99 (£170.97) or a monthly fee of €29.99 (£25.64).
The full 2024 MotoGP season is also available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK and the United States. Customers can subscribe to TNT Sports for £30.99 per month, which includes all four sport channels and Discovery+. This also allows viewers to watch via mobile, tablet or console devices.
Free to watch highlights will be available on ITVX, and MotoGP’s website and YouTube channel.
What are the timings for the Japanese Grand Prix?
Here are the full timings for the MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix:
|
Session
|
Date
|
Start time (BST)
|
Free Practice 1
|Friday 4 October
|2.45am - 3.30am
|
Free Practice 2
|Friday 4 October
|7am - 8am
|
Free Practice 3
|
Saturday 5 October
|2.10am - 2.40am
|
Qualifying 1
|Saturday 5 October
|2.50am - 3.05am
|
Qualifying 2
|Saturday 5 October
|3.15am - 3.30am
|
Sprint Race – 12 laps
|Saturday 5 October
|7am
|
Warm Up
|
Sunday 6 October
|1.40am - 1.50am
|
Race – 24 laps
|
Sunday 6 October
|6am
Where is the Japanese Grand Prix being held?
What happened at the 2023 Moto2 and Moto3 races at the Japanese Grands Prix?
|
Session
|
Date
|
Start time (BST)
|
Free Practice 1
|Friday 4 October
|1.50am - 2.30am
|
Free Practice 2
|Friday 4 October
|6.05am - 6.45am
|
Free Practice 3
|Saturday 5 October
|1.25am - 1.55am
|
Qualifying 1
|Saturday 5 October
|5.45am - 6am
|
Qualifying 2
|Saturday 5 October
|6.10am - 6.25am
|
Race – 19 laps
|
Sunday 6 October
|4.15am
Moto3 Japanese Grand Prix schedule:
|
Session
|
Date
|
Start time (BST)
|
Free Practice 1
|Friday 4 October
|1am - 1.35am
|
Free Practice 2
|Friday 4 October
|5.15am - 5.50am
|
Free Practice 3
|Saturday 5 October
|12.40am - 1.10am
|
Qualifying 1
|Saturday 5 October
|4.50am - 5.05am
|
Qualifying 2
|Saturday 5 October
|5.15am - 5.30am
|
Race – 17 laps
|
Sunday 6 October
|3am
Remaining 2024 MotoGP schedule
|
Date
|
Event
|
Circuit
|
Local Time
|
UK Time
|
18-20 October
|
Australian GP
|
Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|
2pm
|
4am
|
25-27 October
|
Thailand GP
|
Chang International Circuit
|
3pm
|
8am
|
1-3 November
|
Malaysian GP
|
Sepang International Circuit
|
3pm
|
7am
|
15-17 November
|
Valencian GP
|
Circuit Ricardo Tormo
|
2pm
|
1pm
