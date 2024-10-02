All Series
MotoGP Japanese GP

MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix: Start time, how to watch and more

The 16th round of the 2024 MotoGP season is set to take place at the Mobility Resort Motegi, Japan as part of the amended 20-race calendar. Here is everything you need to know, including the full schedule and how to watch.

Rebecca Braybrook
Upd:
Motegi circuit logo

Casey Stoner, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Repsol Media

MotoGP is gearing up for the Japanese Grand Prix. With just five races left in the season, the championship fight is hotting up between leader Jorge Martin with 366 points - 21 ahead of second-placed Francesco Bagnaia. 
 
A similar battle was unfolding between the pair at the 2023 Japanese GP, with Martin taking a double victory to close in on the leading Bagnaia to just three points. Taking the final podium position was Marc Marquez, who claimed his first trophy finish since the 2022 Australian GP a year before. 

When is the MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix?

• Date: Sunday 6 October 2024
• Start time: 6am BST | 7am CEST

The MotoGP Japanese GP will take place between 4-6 October 2024. The race will start at 6am BST on Sunday 6 October and will last for 24 laps. 


Saturday’s Sprint race will start at 7am BST and will be a 12-lap race. 

Loris Capirossi

Loris Capirossi

Photo by: Crescent Suzuki

How to watch MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix

MotoGP can also be watched via its own streaming service - MotoGP Videopass. This platform offers viewers the ability to watch live races, practices, qualifying and sprint events, as well as highlights and exclusive content. A subscription to MotoGP Videopass costs an annual fee of €199.99 (£170.97) or a monthly fee of €29.99 (£25.64).

The full 2024 MotoGP season is also available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK and the United States. Customers can subscribe to TNT Sports for £30.99 per month, which includes all four sport channels and Discovery+. This also allows viewers to watch via mobile, tablet or console devices.

Free to watch highlights will be available on ITVX, and MotoGP’s website and YouTube channel

What are the timings for the Japanese Grand Prix?

Here are the full timings for the MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix:

Session   
Date  
Start time (BST)  
Free Practice 1  
 Friday 4 October 2.45am - 3.30am 
Free Practice 2  
 Friday 4 October 7am - 8am 
Free Practice 3   
Saturday 5 October
 2.10am - 2.40am 
Qualifying 1  
 Saturday 5 October 2.50am - 3.05am 
Qualifying 2  
 Saturday 5 October 3.15am - 3.30am 
Sprint Race – 12 laps  
 Saturday 5 October 7am  
Warm Up  
Sunday 6 October
 1.40am - 1.50am 
Race – 24 laps  
Sunday 6 October
 6am 
Aerial view of Twin Ring Motegi

Aerial view of Twin Ring Motegi

Photo by: LCR Honda MotoGP Team

Session   
Date  
Start time (BST)  
Free Practice 1  
 Friday 4 October 1.50am - 2.30am 
Free Practice 2  
 Friday 4 October 6.05am - 6.45am 
Free Practice 3   
 Saturday 5 October 1.25am - 1.55am 
Qualifying 1  
 Saturday 5 October 5.45am - 6am 
Qualifying 2  
 Saturday 5 October 6.10am - 6.25am 
Race – 19 laps  
Sunday 6 October
 4.15am

Moto3 Japanese Grand Prix schedule:

Session   
Date  
Start time (BST)  
Free Practice 1  
 Friday 4 October 1am - 1.35am 
Free Practice 2  
 Friday 4 October 5.15am - 5.50am 
Free Practice 3   
 Saturday 5 October 12.40am - 1.10am 
Qualifying 1  
 Saturday 5 October 4.50am - 5.05am 
Qualifying 2  
 Saturday 5 October 5.15am - 5.30am 
Race – 17  laps  
Sunday 6 October
 3am 

Remaining 2024 MotoGP schedule

Date 
Event 
Circuit  
Local Time 
UK Time 
18-20 October 
Australian GP 
Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit 
2pm 
4am  
25-27 October 
Thailand GP 
Chang International Circuit 
3pm 
8am  
1-3 November 
Malaysian GP 
Sepang International Circuit 
3pm 
7am  
15-17  November 
Valencian GP 
Circuit Ricardo Tormo  
2pm 
1pm  

What Yamaha sees in Rins despite his injury turmoil
Miller: Ajo will bring "pull and power" to KTM MotoGP team in 2025

