MotoGP is gearing up for the Japanese Grand Prix. With just five races left in the season, the championship fight is hotting up between leader Jorge Martin with 366 points - 21 ahead of second-placed Francesco Bagnaia.



A similar battle was unfolding between the pair at the 2023 Japanese GP, with Martin taking a double victory to close in on the leading Bagnaia to just three points. Taking the final podium position was Marc Marquez, who claimed his first trophy finish since the 2022 Australian GP a year before.

When is the MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix?

• Date: Sunday 6 October 2024

• Start time: 6am BST | 7am CEST

The MotoGP Japanese GP will take place between 4-6 October 2024. The race will start at 6am BST on Sunday 6 October and will last for 24 laps.



Saturday’s Sprint race will start at 7am BST and will be a 12-lap race.

How to watch MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix

MotoGP can also be watched via its own streaming service - MotoGP Videopass. This platform offers viewers the ability to watch live races, practices, qualifying and sprint events, as well as highlights and exclusive content. A subscription to MotoGP Videopass costs an annual fee of €199.99 (£170.97) or a monthly fee of €29.99 (£25.64).

The full 2024 MotoGP season is also available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK and the United States. Customers can subscribe to TNT Sports for £30.99 per month, which includes all four sport channels and Discovery+. This also allows viewers to watch via mobile, tablet or console devices.

Free to watch highlights will be available on ITVX, and MotoGP’s website and YouTube channel.

What are the timings for the Japanese Grand Prix?

Here are the full timings for the MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix:

Session Date Start time (BST) Free Practice 1 Friday 4 October 2.45am - 3.30am Free Practice 2 Friday 4 October 7am - 8am Free Practice 3 Saturday 5 October 2.10am - 2.40am Qualifying 1 Saturday 5 October 2.50am - 3.05am Qualifying 2 Saturday 5 October 3.15am - 3.30am Sprint Race – 12 laps Saturday 5 October 7am Warm Up Sunday 6 October 1.40am - 1.50am Race – 24 laps Sunday 6 October 6am

Where is the Japanese Grand Prix being held?

The MotoGP Japanese GP will take place at the Mobility Resort Motegi – previously known as the Twin Ring Motegi - in the Tochigi region. The circuit – which opened in 1997 – first hosted a MotoGP race in 1999 before becoming a regular feature on the calendar in 2004. The 2020 and 2021 races were both cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The 2.983-mile track overlaps with a large oval circuit which was last used to host an IndyCar race in 2010. Marc Marquez holds the record for the most Japanese GP wins, taking five victories across the categories between 2010 and 2019.



Jack Miller set the MotoGP track record in 2022, with a time of 1m45.198s.

What happened at the 2023 Moto2 and Moto3 races at the Japanese Grands Prix?

Somkiat Chantra claimed his second career victory at the 2023 Moto2 Japanese GP. The Honda Team Asia rider started from pole position and put on a dominant display after leading every lap of the race. With Ai Ogura taking second, the team took their only one-two finish of the season.



Jaume Masia took his third win of the year in the Moto3 race, resulting in the Leopard Racing rider overtaking Daniel Holgado for the lead in the championship. Six laps from the end of the 17-lap race, Masia broke away from the pack to build a one and a half second lead which he maintained for the remainder of the grand prix.



Here is the weekend schedule for the Moto2 and Moto3 Japanese GP:

Moto2 Japanese Grand Prix schedule:

Session Date Start time (BST) Free Practice 1 Friday 4 October 1.50am - 2.30am Free Practice 2 Friday 4 October 6.05am - 6.45am Free Practice 3 Saturday 5 October 1.25am - 1.55am Qualifying 1 Saturday 5 October 5.45am - 6am Qualifying 2 Saturday 5 October 6.10am - 6.25am Race – 19 laps Sunday 6 October 4.15am

Moto3 Japanese Grand Prix schedule:

Session Date Start time (BST) Free Practice 1 Friday 4 October 1am - 1.35am Free Practice 2 Friday 4 October 5.15am - 5.50am Free Practice 3 Saturday 5 October 12.40am - 1.10am Qualifying 1 Saturday 5 October 4.50am - 5.05am Qualifying 2 Saturday 5 October 5.15am - 5.30am Race – 17 laps Sunday 6 October 3am

