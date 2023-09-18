Subscribe
Previous / Espargaro: Indian GP safety issues show how united MotoGP riders are Next / Nakagami secures Honda MotoGP future with new LCR contract for 2024
MotoGP News

Morbidelli secures Pramac Ducati seat for MotoGP 2024 after Yamaha split

Franco Morbidelli will ride for the Pramac Ducati team in MotoGP next season after losing his factory Yamaha ride.

Jamie Klein
By:
Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing

Morbidelli, a member of Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Academy, will ride one of the satellite squad’s Desmosedici GP24s next season, replacing Honda-bound Johann Zarco.

The Italian will partner Jorge Martin, who has a pre-existing contract to remain at Pramac.

Pramac team boss Paolo Campinoti commented: "I am very happy that Franco is joining our family for 2024. I have a very good relationship with him, who has proved to be a champion on many occasions.

"I am sure that in our team he will find the right conditions to come back and fight for the positions he deserves."

Morbidelli, the 2017 Moto2 champion, had been linked with a move to the Ducati camp for some time as it became increasingly clear he would not retain his Yamaha ride, which eventually went to Alex Rins.

Initially it was thought the 28-year-old could join the VR46 team owing to his long-standing links with Rossi, but Marco Bezzecchi’s reluctance to leave the squad meant that the opportunity came up for Morbidelli to join Pramac.

Bezzecchi was announced to be staying with VR46 late last month, with confirmation that Luca Marini would remain as his team-mate following soon after.

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna said: "It is a pleasure for us to welcome Franco into our factory-supported Pramac Racing team for the coming season, riding an official Desmosedici GP. 

"Franco is a very talented and experienced rider, and on more than one occasion he has proven to be strong and fast: it's no coincidence that in 2020 he was runner-up in MotoGP, winning three GPs.

Read Also:

"We are convinced that, together with the Pramac Racing team and thanks to our support, he will be able to show his full potential. We look forward to this exciting new adventure together."

Pramac’s announcement leaves only Gresini of the three satellite Ducati teams left to announce its rider line-up for 2024, with the team thought to be Marc Marquez’s main alternative in the event the Spaniard opts to leave Honda.

shares
comments

Espargaro: Indian GP safety issues show how united MotoGP riders are

Nakagami secures Honda MotoGP future with new LCR contract for 2024
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
De Vries poised for 2024 Toyota WEC seat after AlphaTauri F1 exit

De Vries poised for 2024 Toyota WEC seat after AlphaTauri F1 exit

WEC

De Vries poised for 2024 Toyota WEC seat after AlphaTauri F1 exit De Vries poised for 2024 Toyota WEC seat after AlphaTauri F1 exit

Super GT Sugo: Real Honda disqualified, ARTA inherits win

Super GT Sugo: Real Honda disqualified, ARTA inherits win

Super GT
Sugo

Super GT Sugo: Real Honda disqualified, ARTA inherits win Super GT Sugo: Real Honda disqualified, ARTA inherits win

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Franco Morbidelli More
Franco Morbidelli
Morbidelli suggests MotoGP needs to show more midfield battles on TV like F1

Morbidelli suggests MotoGP needs to show more midfield battles on TV like F1

MotoGP
Austrian GP

Morbidelli suggests MotoGP needs to show more midfield battles on TV like F1 Morbidelli suggests MotoGP needs to show more midfield battles on TV like F1

Zarco joins LCR Honda for 2024 MotoGP season after Ducati departure

Zarco joins LCR Honda for 2024 MotoGP season after Ducati departure

MotoGP
Austrian GP

Zarco joins LCR Honda for 2024 MotoGP season after Ducati departure Zarco joins LCR Honda for 2024 MotoGP season after Ducati departure

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Pramac Racing More
Pramac Racing
Martin says winning 2023 MotoGP title 'not my responsibility' after Misano double

Martin says winning 2023 MotoGP title 'not my responsibility' after Misano double

MotoGP
San Marino GP

Martin says winning 2023 MotoGP title 'not my responsibility' after Misano double Martin says winning 2023 MotoGP title 'not my responsibility' after Misano double

MotoGP San Marino GP: Martin dominates to ignite title charge as Pedrosa stars

MotoGP San Marino GP: Martin dominates to ignite title charge as Pedrosa stars

MotoGP
San Marino GP

MotoGP San Marino GP: Martin dominates to ignite title charge as Pedrosa stars MotoGP San Marino GP: Martin dominates to ignite title charge as Pedrosa stars

Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?

Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Qatar GP

Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader? Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?

Latest news

Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026

Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026

F1 Formula 1

Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026 Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026

Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project

Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project

F1 Formula 1

Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project

Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres

Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres

DTM DTM

Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres

Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links

Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe