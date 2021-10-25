Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano
MotoGP / Misano GP News

Mir’s Misano MotoGP jump start due to launch control confusion

By:

Outgoing MotoGP world champion Joan Mir says his jump start in Sunday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was a result of him having doubts that he’d engage his Suzuki’s launch control.

Mir’s Misano MotoGP jump start due to launch control confusion

Mir had to start from 18th after a bad qualifying in tricky conditions on Saturday and was slapped with a double long lap penalty for jumping the start.

The Suzuki rider’s race only lasted two laps anyway, after a collision with Tech3’s Danilo Petrucci ended both of their afternoons early.

Mir explained that his jump start was a result of him doubting he’d engaged the Suzuki’s launch control, and admits start procedures now in MotoGP are “difficult to manage” with all the systems that need to be switched on.

“Well, honestly it was a difficult weekend and when it starts like this it’s difficult to make something,” Mir said.

“But the start, I made a jump start. I was looking at the… I had doubts that I’d put the launch control [on], and in the end there’s a lot of things to do in this case with the front, rear [ride height device], the launch control.

“It’s a little bit difficult to manage the situation, and also to start in 18th position.

“But anyway, I want to just to apologise to the team because on the race it was completely my mistakes.

“I didn’t know how to manage the situation, so I’m not happy.

“But we have to look a bit back on the weekend and to understand why we were on 18th position in the start.

“This is the first thing, and also when we showed great potential in wet, so quite frustrating.”

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mir also apologised for causing the Petrucci incident, admitting that he just got caught out by the cooler temperature on the left side of his front tyre at that point in the race.

“When I was overtaking Danilo, it was not a crazy manoeuvre at all,” Mir explained.

“It was just a left-hander and with this temperature, in the first laps you have to be a bit careful on the left side.

“And when I changed the direction, I just lost the front.

Read Also:

“But it’s a type of manoeuvre that I was not going to hit him or make a crazy manoeuvre.

“So, that’s why I think Danilo was not angry.

“I apologised to him because this is the type of thing I don’t want to do.

“Also, I have to say starting in 18th position in MotoGP is another thing, because all the riders are closing lines.

“It’s crazy. It is what it is when you start in 18th, you have a lot of riders in front and a lot of confusion. I’m happy that Danilo is fine, of course I didn’t do it on purpose.”

shares
comments

Related video

The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano

Previous article

The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano
Load comments
More
Lewis Duncan
The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano Misano GP Plus
MotoGP

The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano

Marquez: Key to Quartararo’s MotoGP title was his ability “to suffer” Misano GP
MotoGP

Marquez: Key to Quartararo’s MotoGP title was his ability “to suffer”

Rossi “a bit angry” with Bagnaia’s Misano MotoGP tyre choice Misano GP
MotoGP

Rossi “a bit angry” with Bagnaia’s Misano MotoGP tyre choice

Trending Today

FIA plans F1 driver talks over "marginal" Raikkonen call
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA plans F1 driver talks over "marginal" Raikkonen call

Rossi “a bit angry” with Bagnaia’s Misano MotoGP tyre choice
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi “a bit angry” with Bagnaia’s Misano MotoGP tyre choice

US Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

US Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The key details the boosted Red Bull and held back Hamilton in Verstappen’s USA victory Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The key details the boosted Red Bull and held back Hamilton in Verstappen’s USA victory

Ricciardo "happy to be dirty" in Sainz Austin F1 battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo "happy to be dirty" in Sainz Austin F1 battle

Perez was in "survival mode" amid illness struggle in US GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez was in "survival mode" amid illness struggle in US GP

Red Bull: Verstappen’s tyres “down to the canvas” made US GP win doubtful
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Verstappen’s tyres “down to the canvas” made US GP win doubtful

Ricciardo “would have cried” if he’d heard Earnhardt Jr’s comments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo “would have cried” if he’d heard Earnhardt Jr’s comments

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano Plus

The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano

The prospect of Fabio Quartararo clinching the 2021 MotoGP world championship title at Misano appeared small after struggling to 15th in qualifying, while main rival Francesco Bagnaia took pole. Here's how the Yamaha rider turned it around, with help from an ill-fated Bagnaia tyre choice, to secure the crown with two races to spare

MotoGP
2 h
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Plus

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Saturday 23 October marks the 10th anniversary of Marco Simoncelli's death. The one-time 250cc world champion and double MotoGP podium finisher was the ultimate maverick character with big hair, a big personality and an even bigger talent. Autosport pays tribute to a much-missed figure, a decade on

MotoGP
Oct 23, 2021
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title Plus

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda Plus

How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda

There once was a time when Honda controlled any young rider who emerged in motorcycling, but its market dominance has now swung to the side of MotoGP rival KTM and, to a lesser extent Ducati. Could this development have significant ramifications for the future?

MotoGP
Oct 12, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Plus

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream” Plus

The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream”

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2021
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Plus

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Plus

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021

Latest news

Mir’s Misano MotoGP jump start due to launch control confusion
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir’s Misano MotoGP jump start due to launch control confusion

The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano

Marquez: Key to Quartararo’s MotoGP title was his ability “to suffer”
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Key to Quartararo’s MotoGP title was his ability “to suffer”

Rossi “a bit angry” with Bagnaia’s Misano MotoGP tyre choice
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi “a bit angry” with Bagnaia’s Misano MotoGP tyre choice

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.