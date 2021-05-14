Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Quartararo: MotoGP tyre warm-up “total disaster” at Le Mans Next / Honda boss’ Le Mans MotoGP return “crucial” – Pol Espargaro
MotoGP / French GP News

Mir doubtful he can win MotoGP French GP amid Suzuki struggles

By:
Co-author:
German Garcia Casanova

Reigning MotoGP world champion Joan Mir says “I don’t think I can win” the French Grand Prix as Suzuki is “struggling” at Le Mans this weekend.

Mir doubtful he can win MotoGP French GP amid Suzuki struggles

The track proved to be Mir’s worst venue of his title-winning 2020 season, as the first wet race of his MotoGP career left him in 11th at the chequered flag.

Mir ended Friday’s practices 13th overall after a late crash in FP2 and admits he doesn’t know to what extent he can improve his situation going forward as he isn’t “comfortable” at the track on the Suzuki.

“I did my best to make things work and that crash hurt me,” Mir said on Friday.

“I hope to do a dry session tomorrow, even if the feeling is not the best.

“Here it seems that the other bikes are doing well and we are struggling, last year was the worst result at this circuit, I didn't feel good today and I crashed.

“I'm confident that I can turn the situation around, although I don't think I can win on Sunday. But if I'm focused and I can fight with the top five, I'll be satisfied.

“Le Mans is difficult for our bike, I liked it and enjoyed it in the other categories, but now I don't feel comfortable.

“The team has worked well and I think I can improve tomorrow, but I don't know to what extent.”

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP crash

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Expanding on where the Suzuki struggles around Le Mans, Mir says the front-end is the main issue.

"When you don't have a good feeling with the front end, it's because you don't feel that the bike is ready to be faster,” he added.

“It gives you the feeling that the wheel slips and that prevents you from turning the bike and stopping it in the corners.

“This tarmac doesn't use tyres, so the most important thing here is to have confidence in the front wheel.”

Team-mate Alex Rins was stronger at Le Mans in 2020 than Mir, having charged his way up to second before a late crash.

Despite slipping outside of the provisional Q2 places on Friday after a tumble of his own, Rins was far more positive about his day and is enjoying the best feeling he ever has at Le Mans in MotoGP.

When asked to explain why he felt so good, Rins replied: “Sincerely, I don’t know.

“Since the beginning I go out from the box behind Maverick [Vinales] and I expected to struggle to follow him.

“But I felt quite nice behind him, I overtook him and then I was riding free. I don’t know why, but the feeling was quite nice today.

“Let’s see if we can have this feeling tomorrow. In terms of the race, I would like the race to be flag-to-flag. It’s a long time without this kind of race.”

shares
comments
Quartararo: MotoGP tyre warm-up “total disaster” at Le Mans

Previous article

Quartararo: MotoGP tyre warm-up “total disaster” at Le Mans

Next article

Honda boss’ Le Mans MotoGP return “crucial” – Pol Espargaro

Honda boss’ Le Mans MotoGP return “crucial” – Pol Espargaro
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event French GP
Drivers Joan Mir , Alex Rins
Teams Team Suzuki MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

18h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

3h
4
Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

1d
5
IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

22h
Latest news
2021 MotoGP Italian GP – how to watch, session times & more
MGP

2021 MotoGP Italian GP – how to watch, session times & more

19h
Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path
MGP

Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path

May 26, 2021
Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up
MGP

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up

May 25, 2021
Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season
MGP

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season

May 25, 2021
Dovizioso to continue testing Aprilia MotoGP bike in 2021
MGP

Dovizioso to continue testing Aprilia MotoGP bike in 2021

May 21, 2021
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up
MotoGP

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Plus
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Joan Mir More
Joan Mir
MotoGP champion Mir baffled by race-ending Le Mans crash French GP
MotoGP

MotoGP champion Mir baffled by race-ending Le Mans crash

Mir relaxed despite season-worst MotoGP qualifying result French GP
MotoGP

Mir relaxed despite season-worst MotoGP qualifying result

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash Doha GP Plus
MotoGP

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

Team Suzuki MotoGP More
Team Suzuki MotoGP
Rins “still confident” despite recent MotoGP crashes
MotoGP

Rins “still confident” despite recent MotoGP crashes

Mir “not worried” by winless start to MotoGP title defence
MotoGP

Mir “not worried” by winless start to MotoGP title defence

Rins “did nothing wrong” in Portugal MotoGP crash Portugal GP
MotoGP

Rins “did nothing wrong” in Portugal MotoGP crash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Plus

How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021, having stormed to victory at a venue where he last year served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha’s factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend has revealed one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Plus

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Latest news

2021 MotoGP Italian GP – how to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Italian GP – how to watch, session times & more

Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up
MotoGP MotoGP

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.