Martin’s 2024 MotoGP form giving him “some power” in contract talks
Pramac’s Jorge Martin says his current MotoGP form will give him “some power” in contract talks for 2025 after extending his championship lead in the French Grand Prix sprint.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Qualifying on pole with a new Le Mans lap record, Martin converted that to a dominant third sprint win of the 2024 season.
With Francesco Bagnaia retiring with bike issues and his factory Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini only fourth, Martin is now 28 points clear in the championship.
This all comes as Martin’s 2025 future remains uncertain, with Ducati’s decision between him, Marc Marquez and Bastianini set for the Italian GP at the end of the month.
Earlier this week, Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna told motogp.com that the marque has to “consider all of their history, not just 2024”.
Asked if he considers himself the leading Ducati rider right now, Martin responded: “Well, I don’t know. I am the leader [of the championship] so I guess till now I was the strongest.”
He added: “I think at the end of the season [is when I’ll start to think about the championship].
“For sure it’s important to be in the lead, but I think it will be interesting when we have the chance to win the championship.
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
“Till that moment, there is no sense to look at it. It’s nice. Since Portimao it was [that I’ve been leading], so more than one month being in the lead.
“This means we are the strongest, this means also some power for contracts. I’m happy to be in the lead.”
While feeling confident going into Sunday’s grand prix, Martin admits Pramac has to find something to improve front edge grip after it proved worse in the sprint than expected.
“So far, a perfect weekend,” he said.
“I am super happy. I think we did an amazing performance to the sprint. Tomorrow will be interesting to understand where we are on Sundays, but you also score points on Saturday, so it’s super important to be fast.
“I am confident, I think we have some good information for tomorrow’s race because I didn’t feel as [good] as this morning on the front.
“I was losing a bit on the edge grip, it was much less than this morning.”
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
MotoGP points leader Martin has no answer for "strange" Spanish GP crash
Martin “has margin” to better COTA MotoGP record-smashing practice lap
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma
Martin admits he is unlikely to stay with Pramac MotoGP team beyond 2024
Why “mature” Martin will start to cause headaches in 2024 MotoGP title race
Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?
Latest news
RB: Tsunoda has made a "huge step" in F1 2024
Bagnaia reckons French GP result preview of 2024 MotoGP title fight
Marquez was "completely exhausted” when he reached Le Mans MotoGP win fight
BTCC Brands Hatch: Magnificent Turkington doubles up
Autosport Plus
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments