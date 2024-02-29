Martin reckons Aldeguer “ready” for MotoGP step amid Pramac links
Last year’s MotoGP runner-up Jorge Martin believes Moto2 frontrunner Fermin Aldeguer is “ready” to step up to the premier class in 2025 amid Pramac links.
Fermin Aldeguer, Speed Up Racing
Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
On Wednesday, Autosport revealed that 18-year-old Spaniard Aldeguer has agreed a deal with Ducati to join Pramac on factory machinery in 2025.
Aldeguer won five grands prix in Moto2 last year on his way to third in the championship and is one of the more highly-rated prospects in the MotoGP paddock right now.
Despite his relative lack of grand prix experience with just 48 starts coming into 2024, Martin believes Aldeguer is “ready” for MotoGP.
“Yeah, I think he’s ready,” Martin said during Pramac’s 2024 livery launch in Bahrain on Wednesday. “I think he, after the end of last season we saw his potential.
“Now it’s time to really demonstrate for a long season and be fighting for a championship.
“But for sure I think at the moment he is the strongest in Moto2. [He needs] to be relaxed.
“I don’t know if he has signed or not, but this I think will give him some confidence into the season.”
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Aldeguer’s arrival to Pramac means one of its current riders in Martin or Franco Morbidelli will have to be moved aside next year.
Martin has already made his desires to step up to the factory Ducati squad - which would have happened this year had he won the 2023 title - clear.
But with the factory team likely to re-sign reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia and its current stable brimming with potential candidates to join him, a promotion is not assured for Martin at this stage.
Asked by Autosport about his future situation, Martin said: “Well, I think it’s still early.
“We have to wait. I think Ducati wants to understand exactly what will be… well, I think they’ve chosen Bagnaia already.
“For sure he deserves it. But let’s see. I think I have shown what I am capable of and I think if I start the season in this way [like I showed last year] there is no other chance.
“My priority is to go to the factory seat of Ducati, but if not let’s see.”
