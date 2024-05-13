All Series
MotoGP French GP

Marquez ‘still missing something’ to fight for 2024 MotoGP title

Marc Marquez admits he is still “missing something” with his Gresini Ducati squad right now to fight for the 2024 MotoGP title, despite moving to third in the standings.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

After five rounds on the year-old Ducati, Marquez has scored two grand prix podiums and three sprint rostrums.

His latest brace of podiums at the French Grand Prix came as he fought back from 13th on the grid, with the eight times world champion finishing second in both races at Le Mans.

In the grand prix, he was just 0.446 seconds away from beating Jorge Martin and moves up to third in the standings at 40 points adrift.

While reigning double world champion Francesco Bagnaia believes the top three at Le Mans after the grand prix will be the main title fighters in 2024, Marquez thinks he is not yet at that level.

“I’m just enjoying. You can see it on my face,” he told MotoGP’s After the Flag.

“You see all what we have inside the box, the atmosphere is relaxed.

“We started 13th but it was no panic. Ok, we know that to fight for a championship you need to be on the level like Martin and Pecco.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Marc Fleury

“They are all the practice in the top positions. Still, we are… for example, this weekend we learned something on that Friday afternoon, that we chose the wrong direction [with bike set-up].

“So, we’ve learned for the future.

“But we need to understand that still we miss something to fight for the championship.

“But for me, I’m super happy to fight with the two top guys inside Ducati.”

With Marquez’s form on the bike coming as Ducati nears a decision on who will ride its second factory team bike in 2025.

The Spaniard told Sky Italy at Le Mans that he is looking for a works spec bike for 2025 and suggested it doesn’t matter where he rides for that to happen. 

"When I made this decision, I knew that Ducati was the strongest bike,” he said of leaving Honda.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Marc Fleury

“I decided to race with the strongest bike and see what I was capable of doing because even I had the doubt whether I was finished or not.

“Now, I am competitive. Since I am, clearly next year I want to try to have the latest evolution, any bike, any colour, any brand.

“Because to fight for the world championship you have more opportunities. But I have clear ideas.”

