Marquez says Portugal MotoGP clash was Bagnaia’s “mistake”
Gresini Ducati rider Marc Marquez says his clash with reigning MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia in the Portuguese Grand Prix was the Italian’s “mistake”.
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
The Ducati stablemates were battling over fifth position on lap 23 of 25 of Sunday’s grand prix at the Algarve International Circuit when they collided.
Marquez made a move for the position under braking for Turn 5 on his GP23 but ran slightly wide, opening the door for Bagnaia to come back up his inside.
The pair connected as their lines converged and both crashed, leading to non-scores as Bagnaia pulled out at the end of lap 23 and Marquez remounted to finish 16th.
The collision was investigated by the stewards but deemed a racing incident and no further action warranted, which an “angry” Bagnaia accepted.
However, Marquez feels the blame lies solely at Bagnaia’s door for their clash, because he feels there was no need for the factory Ducati rider to be so aggressive over two points this early in the season.
“Of course it’s impossible for two riders to be in agreement after one hour from the incident,” Marquez began.
“But when they come into the race direction, I said to the stewards it’s a racing incident on the very limit. But you must decide, the stewards must decide what is the limit.
“In the end, of course for me it was a mistake from Pecco, but not just the incident because in the end he tried to come back – okay, it was too optimistic and contact can happen.
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
“But it was a mistake that we were fighting for fifth, sixth position – two points more, two points less.
“And he was suffering a lot, especially with the rear tyres.
“In the end when three, four laps remain you know you will lose the position, so it’s not necessary to come back in that aggressive mode.
“But he decided like this and the consequence to Ducati is zero points.”
Asked if he feels like other riders, especially now he is on a Ducati, approach racing with him differently, Marquez added: “No, I don’t think so. Or I don’t want to think this.
“Just they fight. Today, Pecco said to me that he was thinking about two more points and defending the position.
“In the first laps you need to be aggressive. In the last laps, if you are fighting for the victory maybe you can be aggressive.
“But today was not the moment to be like this. But okay he decided, and for sure he’ll learn.”
Marquez says he has so far only spoken to factory Ducati team boss Davide Tardozzi since the incident but added that “the good thing that they have the telemetry and they can see exactly what happened”.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Bagnaia “angry” after Marquez Portugal MotoGP clash, accepts racing incident verdict
Marquez, Bagnaia escape penalty for Portugal MotoGP crash
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Latest news
Sainz feared F1 Australian GP "wasn't going to happen" before flight
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar
Autosport Podcast: F1 Australian GP review
Martin: Portugal MotoGP win “amazing” at a track “where I almost lost everything”
Autosport Plus
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments