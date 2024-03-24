Marquez, Bagnaia escape penalty for Portugal MotoGP crash
Reigning MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez have escaped punishment after tangling with each other in the Portuguese Grand Prix.
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
The factory Ducati rider and his Gresini counterpart on a year-old Desmosedici were battling over fifth in the closing stages of Sunday’s 25-lap grand prix in Portugal.
Marquez launched his GP23 up the inside of Bagnaia on lap 23 but ran slightly wide having moved ahead of the factory Ducati.
As he cut back to try to defend the position, Bagnaia came back up the inside and the pair collided.
Both riders crashed as a result of the contact, with Marquez remounting to finish 16th while Bagnaia retired in the pits moments after the tangle.
The collision was placed under review by the MotoGP Stewards Panel, but it was deemed a racing incident and no punishment was apportioned.
A brief note from the FIM read: “After hearing with both riders and further review, [it] was determined to a be a racing incident. No further action.”
The collision marks the first test for Ducati in how it manages its roster since Marquez signed for Gresini.
What will make Ducati’s situation trickier is the fact Marquez is not directly contracted to the manufacturer.
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bagnaia is now 23 points behind Portugal GP winner and Pramac Ducati rival Jorge Martin, having thrown away a likely sprint win on Saturday with an error late on.
Marquez is now 27 points off the championship lead, with his first podium on the Ducati in the sprint on Saturday softening the blow to his position in the standings.
Both riders are yet to speak to the media.
The collision between the pair provided a boost to the factory KTM squad. Its riders Brad Binder and Jack Miller moved up to the top five, having been quickly dropped in the early stages of the race.
Just moments before the incident, Tech3 rookie sensation Pedro Acosta had overtaken Bagnaia for fourth, having dispatched Marquez on lap eight.
Acosta went on to finish on the podium for the first time after Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales suffered a suspected gearbox issue and crashed on the final lap.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Marquez says Portugal MotoGP clash was Bagnaia’s “mistake”
Bagnaia “angry” after Marquez Portugal MotoGP clash, accepts racing incident verdict
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Latest news
Sainz feared F1 Australian GP "wasn't going to happen" before flight
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar
Autosport Podcast: F1 Australian GP review
Martin: Portugal MotoGP win “amazing” at a track “where I almost lost everything”
Autosport Plus
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments