Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Bagnaia’s key Ducati MotoGP strength was aided by Jorge Lorenzo
MotoGP / San Marino GP News

Marquez “over my limit” chasing Bastianini in Misano MotoGP race

By:

Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez admits he was “over my limit” trying to run with Avintia rookie Enea Bastianini in third in Sunday’s San Marino Grand Prix. 

Marquez “over my limit” chasing Bastianini in Misano MotoGP race

Bastianini came from 12th on the grid on his two-year-old Ducati to overtake Marquez for fourth by the sixth lap of Sunday’s 27-lap Misano race.

The Avintia rider went on to finish third to claim his first podium in the premier class, later admitting passing Marquez – whom he called “the boss of MotoGP” – was “fantastic”.

Marquez showered the young Italian in praise after finishing the race over five seconds adrift of him in fourth having been forced to ease off while following Bastianini.

“Yeah, of course Bastianini today… during all weekend [he was fast],” Marquez said when asked by Autosport what he thought of the Avintia rookie’s race.

“In QP1 he did 1m31.8s, so when somebody does 1m31.8s it means they have the speed. 

“When he overtook me, I immediately understand that this guy, this rookie today has a great opportunity.

“And in one part of the race I was following him and we were catching [Fabio] Quartararo and the top guys.

“But then I saw I was over my limit and I said ‘cool down, let him go’.

“But he was riding very good. He understands the Ducati a lot, the way to ride, he was braking late and exiting the corner with a lot of torque and a lot of grip.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“So, nothing special, but he was doing everything in the correct way. So, when you do this with the MotoGP the lap time arrives.”

Commenting on his own race, Marquez says fourth was a “more important” result than his podium a week ago at Aragon as it came on a track far more physically demanding on his right shoulder.

However, he was quick to point out that he is still “far” from having the pace to fight for wins regularly – something that is also down to the deficiencies of the 2021 Honda as much as it is his physical condition.

“Of course, this fourth place is more important than second place last week,” Marquez added.

“It means more. But it’s true my target is to fight for the victory and still I feel far.

“For example, ok I finished fourth but I feel far from the pace that [Francesco] Bagnaia and Quartarato were riding in today, and Bastianini too – he was very strong.

“But today I realised, ok physical condition is still I need to improve and it’s not 100%, but also we have some big weak points on the bike that without we would be able to be faster.

“Again, riding in a right circuit, a circuit which for example my team-mate was very strong during all weekend, we finished in front.

“So that means the level is there, but I don’t want to have the level to be first Honda; I want to have the level to fight for the championship and fight for the victory every race weekend.” 

shares
comments

Related video

How Bagnaia’s key Ducati MotoGP strength was aided by Jorge Lorenzo

Previous article

How Bagnaia’s key Ducati MotoGP strength was aided by Jorge Lorenzo
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Seidl: McLaren must not forget it was "destroyed" at Zandvoort F1 round

2 h
2
IndyCar

Grosjean 'felt like Zanardi' in Corkscrew passes for Laguna Seca podium charge

2 h
3
Formula 1

Alonso: F1 needs more equal cars to open up podium battle

1 h
4
MotoGP

How Bagnaia’s key Ducati MotoGP strength was aided by Jorge Lorenzo

3 h
5
Formula 1

FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one

3 d
Latest news
Marquez “over my limit” chasing Bastianini in Misano MotoGP race
MGP

Marquez “over my limit” chasing Bastianini in Misano MotoGP race

4m
How Bagnaia’s key Ducati MotoGP strength was aided by Jorge Lorenzo
MGP

How Bagnaia’s key Ducati MotoGP strength was aided by Jorge Lorenzo

3 h
Mir “angry” at MotoGP title loss as he is now a "better rider”
MGP

Mir “angry” at MotoGP title loss as he is now a "better rider”

18 h
Quartararo ‘enjoying riding on the limit’ despite MotoGP title risks
MGP

Quartararo ‘enjoying riding on the limit’ despite MotoGP title risks

18 h
Bagnaia was “terrified” of repeating 2020 Misano MotoGP race crash
MGP

Bagnaia was “terrified” of repeating 2020 Misano MotoGP race crash

18 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
How Bagnaia’s key Ducati MotoGP strength was aided by Jorge Lorenzo San Marino GP
MotoGP

How Bagnaia’s key Ducati MotoGP strength was aided by Jorge Lorenzo

Mir “angry” at MotoGP title loss as he is now a "better rider” San Marino GP
MotoGP

Mir “angry” at MotoGP title loss as he is now a "better rider”

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Aragon GP Plus
MotoGP

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Trending Today

Seidl: McLaren must not forget it was "destroyed" at Zandvoort F1 round
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: McLaren must not forget it was "destroyed" at Zandvoort F1 round

Grosjean 'felt like Zanardi' in Corkscrew passes for Laguna Seca podium charge
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean 'felt like Zanardi' in Corkscrew passes for Laguna Seca podium charge

Alonso: F1 needs more equal cars to open up podium battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: F1 needs more equal cars to open up podium battle

How Bagnaia’s key Ducati MotoGP strength was aided by Jorge Lorenzo
MotoGP MotoGP

How Bagnaia’s key Ducati MotoGP strength was aided by Jorge Lorenzo

FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one

“Fantastic year” in IndyCar says O’Ward – but he’s still disappointed
IndyCar IndyCar

“Fantastic year” in IndyCar says O’Ward – but he’s still disappointed

Red Bull: Slow Monza pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Slow Monza pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Herta converts pole to victory as Palou extends title lead
IndyCar IndyCar

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Herta converts pole to victory as Palou extends title lead

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Plus

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Plus

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021

Latest news

Marquez “over my limit” chasing Bastianini in Misano MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “over my limit” chasing Bastianini in Misano MotoGP race

How Bagnaia’s key Ducati MotoGP strength was aided by Jorge Lorenzo
MotoGP MotoGP

How Bagnaia’s key Ducati MotoGP strength was aided by Jorge Lorenzo

Mir “angry” at MotoGP title loss as he is now a "better rider”
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir “angry” at MotoGP title loss as he is now a "better rider”

Quartararo ‘enjoying riding on the limit’ despite MotoGP title risks
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo ‘enjoying riding on the limit’ despite MotoGP title risks

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.