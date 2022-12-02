Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Ducati proved MotoGP team order claims in 2022 were "bullshit"
MotoGP News

Marquez: MotoGP must not become like F1 where car is more important than driver

Marc Marquez has warned MotoGP “needs to be careful” not to become like Formula 1, where he believes it’s become harder for drivers to make the difference over their cars.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Marquez: MotoGP must not become like F1 where car is more important than driver

In recent years MotoGP has seen greater development in aerodynamics and in ride height devices on bikes, which have led to debates on safety and on whether they add any value to the spectacle.

PLUS: Was MotoGP 2022 won by Bagnaia - or lost by Quartararo?

From 2023, front-positioned ride height devices have been outlawed – a move which Ducati felt was unsporting when it was agreed upon by the manufacturers.

Speaking in an exclusive and wide-ranging interview with Autosport, six-time MotoGP world champion Marquez passed comment on the current competitive order of the series.

While doing so, Marquez revealed that he had raised concerns in MotoGP’s safety commission that the series is at risk of heading in a direction where riders are able to make less of a difference on bikes – likening it to what he sees is now the norm in F1.

“The guys at the top are always the fastest guys,” the Honda rider said when asked if the current leaders in MotoGP are genuine threats.

“It’s true that now, or by the years, every time the machine I feel is [becoming] more important than the rider.

“Still the rider is more important than the machine – or this is what I want to believe. But, every time you are depending more on what you have, because if you don’t have a [competitive] bike you can’t do anything.

“It’s not like Formula 1, which is another extreme, but we are going in that way, and we need to be careful.

“And I said already in some safety commissions that ‘guys, we need to be careful because in the end we need to keep it that the riders are more important than the bikes’.

“This is one thing, but with the actual bikes the fastest guys are on are the ones that are in the top; those are [Enea] Bastianini, Pecco [Bagnaia], [Fabio] Quartararo, Aleix [Espargaro] this year.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“And we will see if in the future we can fight with them.”

Marquez – who had a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020 earlier this year and missed six races in 2022 – explained that MotoGP bikes, with all of the latest developments, are becoming “less manual” which has led to a much closer field.

“The thing is now is everything is more equal, because the limit is the bike,” he added.

PLUS: Ranking the top 10 riders of MotoGP 2022

“It’s true that in the past between official bike and satellite bike, the difference was bigger.

“Now there’s no difference. The satellite teams have official bikes. So, they have the tools.

“But what happened, and you will understand immediately? Before I arrived in MotoGP, when you put fourth gear on a straight, you were not at full torque, because you were playing with the wheelie, with the rear brake, with the torque, with the body position.

“Now, you go out and already in second gear and third gear with the holeshot [device], with the aerodynamics, you have full torque and you are [tucked] in like [you are on] a Moto3 bike.

“So, the bikes are less manual. Before it was more manual, and you had to play with more things.

“So, for that reason everything is more equal now because if it’s more manual then you will do more mistakes and it’s more difficult to take profit of all the bike. If the limit is there [it’s easier].”

Autosport will have a UK exclusive interview with Marc Marquez about his recovery from injury, the difficulties Honda has faced in 2022 and what he wants for his future in the 22 December issue of the magazine. You can subscribe to the magazine here: https://www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

shares
comments
Ducati proved MotoGP team order claims in 2022 were "bullshit"
Previous article

Ducati proved MotoGP team order claims in 2022 were "bullshit"
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Ducati proved MotoGP team order claims in 2022 were "bullshit"
MotoGP

Ducati proved MotoGP team order claims in 2022 were "bullshit"

Ranking the top 10 riders of MotoGP 2022 Plus
MotoGP

Ranking the top 10 riders of MotoGP 2022

Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo? Plus
MotoGP

Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo?

Latest news

Armstrong joins Ganassi for IndyCar road and street courses
IndyCar IndyCar

Armstrong joins Ganassi for IndyCar road and street courses

Formula 2 race winner Marcus Armstrong has signed a deal to drive a fourth Chip Ganassi Racing entry on 2023’s road and street courses.

Watch Qualifying Now – Le Mans Virtual Series, 500 Miles of Sebring
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Watch Qualifying Now – Le Mans Virtual Series, 500 Miles of Sebring

Watch qualifying for the fourth round of the 2022 Le Mans Virtual Series which will take place at Sebring

Mercedes' F1 strategy chief Vowles eyes next racing challenge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 strategy chief Vowles eyes next racing challenge

After Formula 1's gruelling 2022 schedule, you could forgive hard-working team personnel for wanting to switch off completely and not see a motor racing paddock for a while.

Ferrari’s Binotto F1 split looks ‘strange’, says Brundle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari’s Binotto F1 split looks ‘strange’, says Brundle

Ferrari’s parting of ways with team boss Mattia Binotto appears ‘strange’ if no top-level figure has been lined up to replace him, reckons Sky Formula 1 pundit Martin Brundle.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 riders of MotoGP 2022 Plus

Ranking the top 10 riders of MotoGP 2022

The 2022 MotoGP season was another hotly contested championship, with Francesco Bagnaia emerging as the title winner after the campaign went to the wire. Autosport picks out the 10 best performers of the season

MotoGP
Nov 29, 2022
Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo? Plus

Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo?

Reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo had a 91-point lead over rival Francesco Bagnaia after the German Grand Prix, a seemingly impregnable gap to overcome in the remaining 10 races. But as the Frenchman struggled for pace with his Yamaha, Bagnaia stormed back into contention and swept to Ducati's first riders' title since 2007

MotoGP
Nov 25, 2022
Why there's more to Honda's 2023 MotoGP bike than the Valencia test suggests Plus

Why there's more to Honda's 2023 MotoGP bike than the Valencia test suggests

After a run on Honda's 2023 prototype MotoGP bike, six-time champion Marc Marquez made his pessimism clear with his initial reaction. But the Japanese marque has made leadership changes behind closed doors - and a more representative bike promised for the Malaysia test in February could placate Marquez

MotoGP
Nov 23, 2022
Why the new MotoGP world champion has a stronger character than it seems Plus

Why the new MotoGP world champion has a stronger character than it seems

While new MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia might not be the loudest rider on the grid, his calm exterior belies a steely backbone. His part in turning around Ducati's fortunes at the start of the year, when displeased with a new engine concept, shows the strength of his character

MotoGP
Nov 16, 2022
Why Bagnaia's MotoGP triumph is as worthy as Stoner's Ducati breakthrough Plus

Why Bagnaia's MotoGP triumph is as worthy as Stoner's Ducati breakthrough

OPINION: Despite the superiority exhibited by the Ducati in 2022, the context in which Francesco Bagnaia became MotoGP world champion means that both the rider and the Italian marque merit the same recognition that the brand and Casey Stoner received after their 2007 title

MotoGP
Nov 9, 2022
Why the 2022 MotoGP season had a bittersweet ending Plus

Why the 2022 MotoGP season had a bittersweet ending

OPINION: MotoGP’s fifth last round showdown of the modern era delivered a tense finale despite the predictable outcome, as Francesco Bagnaia ended 15 years of pain for Ducati. But as emotions ran high for the Italian marque, a final victory for a departing Japanese rival tinged the campaign’s conclusion with sadness

MotoGP
Nov 7, 2022
Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun Plus

Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun

Since Ducati announced the arrival of Enea Bastianini to its factory team for 2023, the staging of the four-time race winner has strained the atmosphere within the Italian manufacturer, which has raised its guard in anticipation of what may happen between him and championship favourite Francesco Bagnaia

MotoGP
Nov 1, 2022
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future Plus

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Yamaha's decision to dispense pre-season with the 2022 engine it had intended to use due to lack of reliability, the promises of improvement to Fabio Quartararo and the advance with which the rider market moves leaves the Japanese brand with less than six months to prevent the Frenchman from starting to look for a way out

MotoGP
Oct 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.