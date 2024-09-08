Marquez: Misano win impossible without the rain
The Gresini rider followed up his victory in Aragon last weekend to make it two wins in two by taking the San Marino Grand Prix win
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez says his MotoGP victory in the San Marino Grand Prix would have been impossible without the mid-race rain shower.
The eight-time world champion made it back-to-back wins at Misano following his victory in Aragon last weekend.
Marquez held off a challenge from world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who was second, while championship leader Jorge Martin gambled on the rain increasing and swapped for the wet bike set up mid-race.
However, the downpour failed to materialise and Marquez was able to increase his advantage over Ducati’s Bagnaia and means he now sits 53 points behind Martin in the title race.
Marquez, who was 3.1s clear at the end having started in ninth on grid, said: "This one was totally unexpected, especially because starting in ninth place, without those drops it was impossible to fight with the top guys.
"We knew that our second part of the race was super strong and for me, the most important thing.
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
"One point is to lead the race, but the other point is to open a gap to the world champion and to Pecco who is super-fast here.
"I was able to ride in a very good way, very fast and defend in the first part of that second part of that race. And then attack in the last laps."
Martin went into the pits on lap seven to take his wet bike while running in second place, but Marquez says he never even considered swapping his Gresini Desmosedici GP23 bike for the wet set-up.
He added: "Of course, at one point if there was one more lap raining like this then maybe it's time to go in.
"But especially when I saw that nobody went in and only one rider [did] you need to stay out and this is what I did.
"I controlled in a good way, but then on the next lap is when I attacked. I gave everything. I saw some riders crashed because it was super wet in turns one and two but we managed it well."
Bagnaia has slashed Martin's lead in the championship to seven points with second place at Misano.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Why Marc Marquez will have the hardest fight of his career in MotoGP 2025
Why Marc Marquez's Aragon win has more implications than people might think
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Latest news
Are rookie sprint races a good idea? Our F1 writers have their say
How the WRC chose a winner from two inseparable crews after Acropolis drama
Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2-3 in Misano test, Acosta fourth on KTM
The bizarre way Verstappen's protege Vermeulen lost a maiden DTM win
Autosport Plus
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments