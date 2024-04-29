Marquez hopes Jerez MotoGP podium ‘start of my second life’ after 2020 injury

The Gresini rider scored a first pole on the Ducati at Jerez last weekend and was leading the sprint race before crashing out.

In the 25-lap grand prix, he battled his way back from dropping to fourth early to fight with reigning double world champion Francesco Bagnaia on the factory Ducati for the victory.

Ultimately coming away with second, it was a result that meant a lot to the eight-time world champion after badly breaking his right arm at Jerez in 2020.

Four surgeries would follow, as well as other injury woes, while during this period – which he described as his “nightmare” – Honda’s form deteriorated considerably, forcing him to quit for Gresini Ducati this year.

“I mean, four years ago my nightmare started,” he told motogp.com’s After the Flag.

“And it was super tough. But I hope and I wish that right now my second life starts.

“It’s true that it was a nightmare, it’s true that still, we don’t go out from that negative moment.

“But step by step we have positive and good news.

“I want to thank all the people around me, I want to thank all the people who support me a lot, I want to thank Honda to respecting my decision, I want to thank Gresini and Ducati for giving the opportunity to ride this year for them.

“I’m enjoying and I’m happy. If I’m happy I’m fast.”

Expanding on his race, Marquez says the crash in the sprint race and his fall from the lead of the Americas Grand Prix weighed “super heavy on the shoulders” but still felt Sunday “was the day to be on the podium”.

“As you know if I’m there the show is there,” he said.

“Always we try. It doesn’t matter where we come because we are coming from the shit.

“It’s true, what we can say on the race is that the small mistake was on those first five laps.

“I’m human and the mistake from yesterday was super heavy on the shoulders. And I was very stiff and I saw many crashes in Moto2 and I was extra careful, then the others overtook me.

“But today was the time to be on the podium but to not crash again because to crash three races in a row is too much for a rider.

“So, even like this, I tried. I had the speed, the speed was super good.

“When I overtook Bezzecchi and I had fresh air, the bike was incredible. I was riding so fast, flowing, and I caught Pecco.

“That first move was the time to win the race, but he defended – aggressively, but in a good way.

“This is racing and he played his cards well.

“I did one more lap behind him and the front tyre temperature went up, so then it was impossible to brake hard. But I need to say also he surprised me with that fast lap in the last two laps.”