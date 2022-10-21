Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Espargaro feels “there’s not enough” in Aprilia to fight for MotoGP title Next / Bagnaia ‘pissed off’ after jeopardising his Q2 hopes in Malaysia MotoGP practice
MotoGP / Malaysian GP News

Marquez "having a hard time" with Honda MotoGP bike in Malaysia

Marc Marquez says he is "having a hard time" riding the Honda and third is "not a real position" for him following Friday practice at the MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puidgemont
Marquez "having a hard time" with Honda MotoGP bike in Malaysia

The six-time premier class world champion scored his first podium of the season last time out at the Australian Grand Prix, after narrowly missing out on victory.

Marquez urged caution on the result, however, as he noted Phillip Island's fast and flowing nature – combined with its anticlockwise layout – masked the main issues of the 2022 RC213V.

The Honda rider ended Friday's mixed running at Sepang third overall, but says this is not where he should be in reality as he is struggling with a bike that "feels very heavy".

"I don't know how, but the bike feels very heavy," Marquez said.

"You have to understand why I notice that inertia: on circuits where you flow, like Phillip Island, it's less noticeable.

"But here we suffer more. My position is the same as always, but the character of this year's bike is worse for my riding style.

"But it is the one we chose because for this year it was better.

"I'm third, but it's not a real position; I'm having a hard time. I'm third because we're pulling from experience."

Pol Espargaro enraged by Sepang grid penalty

Marquez's Honda team-mate Pol Espargaro was handed a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's race after he was deemed to have rejoined the circuit in an unsafe manner during FP1.

Espargaro ran off track going through Turn 8 in the early stages of FP1 and almost came into contact with Pramac's Johann Zarco as he rejoined, netting him a penalty.

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

While Espargaro admits that his actions were "not nice", he believes there were mitigating circumstances that race direction should have considered before judging whether or not to penalise him.

"I'm pretty angry," Espargaro said of the penalty.

"If you see the image, for sure you can understand the penalty. But there are things going on, why I just go in the track so fast because the crash is coming.

"In that place it should be a green [painted] area, close to the kerb until the end of the kerb to rejoin to the track slowly.

"It's like that at the other tracks in the world, but there is grass completely at one point.

"I needed to avoid the grass and go on the track, that's why I meet with Johann. Apart from that it was in the first lap of FP1, everyone was figuring out how to ride this place.

"Plus, the lap was cancelled for both of us because of the yellow flag [for Marco Bezzecchi's crash].

"If you consider it all, I'm the first one to say it was not nice. We shouldn't do these kind of things, but you need to understand the full image of the story.

"It's the same as always, you explain to them [race direction] the good thing [to do] would be… 'Okay, we will try to go to this place to see if what you're saying is true, if the green area is finishing in one moment'.

"They would understand and wouldn't penalise me, but they don't do that, they don't hear anything and I get penalised on lap two of FP1 three positions."

shares
comments
Espargaro feels “there’s not enough” in Aprilia to fight for MotoGP title
Previous article

Espargaro feels “there’s not enough” in Aprilia to fight for MotoGP title
Next article

Bagnaia ‘pissed off’ after jeopardising his Q2 hopes in Malaysia MotoGP practice

Bagnaia ‘pissed off’ after jeopardising his Q2 hopes in Malaysia MotoGP practice
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Bagnaia ‘pissed off’ after jeopardising his Q2 hopes in Malaysia MotoGP practice Malaysian GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia ‘pissed off’ after jeopardising his Q2 hopes in Malaysia MotoGP practice

Espargaro feels “there’s not enough” in Aprilia to fight for MotoGP title Malaysian GP
MotoGP

Espargaro feels “there’s not enough” in Aprilia to fight for MotoGP title

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes Australian GP Plus
MotoGP

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

WRC Spain: Ogier leads Rovanpera as punctures strike rivals
WRC WRC

WRC Spain: Ogier leads Rovanpera as punctures strike rivals

Sebastien Ogier will head into Saturday at WRC's Rally Spain with a narrow lead over Toyota team-mate and newly crowned world champion Kalle Rovanpera.

FIA to review reduced F1 point rules after Japanese GP confusion
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to review reduced F1 point rules after Japanese GP confusion

The FIA has announced it will review the rules surrounding reduced distance races and points allocation after confusion over the awarding of full points at the Japanese Grand Prix.

FIA ends race director rotation for rest of 2022 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA ends race director rotation for rest of 2022 F1 season

The FIA has confirmed it will no longer rotate its Formula 1 race directors for the rest of the 2022 season following its review of the crane incident at Suzuka.

The full FIA statement on F1 Japanese GP crane incident review
Formula 1 Formula 1

The full FIA statement on F1 Japanese GP crane incident review

The FIA will implement changes following a review into the incidents at the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix which saw a recovery vehicle enter the track in wet conditions.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes Plus

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has lost the MotoGP championship lead for the first time since the Portuguese GP after a third non-score in four races at the Australian GP, putting his title defence onto its last legs. In terms of machinery, he is no match for Ducati-mounted Francesco Bagnaia. But the Yamaha rider does have one last weapon in his arsenal that could turn the tide...

MotoGP
Oct 17, 2022
The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Plus

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

OPINION: Marc Marquez has completed the first three races of his MotoGP comeback from a fourth major operation on his right arm and has already achieved more points than Honda scored in his absence. While there is still some way to go before he is ready to win races, there have been plenty of signs to suggest that the old Marquez really is back

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2022
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Plus

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Plus

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Plus

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Plus

Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Plus

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former team-mate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time Plus

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.