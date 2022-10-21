Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Marquez "having a hard time" with Honda MotoGP bike in Malaysia
MotoGP / Malaysian GP News

Bagnaia ‘pissed off’ after jeopardising his Q2 hopes in Malaysia MotoGP practice

MotoGP championship leader Francesco Bagnaia admits his decision not to run fresh tyres at the end of Malaysian Grand Prix FP1 “pisses me off” as it jeopardised his Q2 hopes.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont
Bagnaia ‘pissed off’ after jeopardising his Q2 hopes in Malaysia MotoGP practice

The Ducati rider has his first match point in the 2022 championship battle this weekend at Sepang, as he leads by 14 points and only needs to outscore Fabio Quartararo by 11 to win the title.

But Bagnaia risks having to go through Q1 in qualifying on Saturday after a sudden heavy downpour on Friday afternoon led to FP2 being run in wet conditions.

Bagnaia ended Friday 11th overall having been one of several riders – including Quartararo, who was seventh – not to fit fresh slick tyres at the end of the dry FP1.

The Italian says this was solely his decision as he wanted to work with the medium rubber as part of his race preparations, but admits missing out on a top 10 place on Friday with forecasts looking uncertain for Saturday has upset him.

"The decision not to put the new tyre on at the end of the first test was mine,” Bagnaia said.

“I didn't expect the rain in the afternoon, but, furthermore, it was important to give the medium tyre a spin.

“Of course, it pisses me off not being in the top 10. Especially since it was my fault, a mistake I made.

“Despite this, I am happy. In the morning I am one of the few who improved with the used rubber. And in the afternoon, with water [on track], I did not feel quite well but I finished well.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

Quartararo concedes qualifying on Saturday will be “the most important of the season” as his continued title charge will hinge on a strong grid slot.

But he says he is not putting so much significance on it as he continues to approach the final races with a “nothing to lose” mentality.

“Yes, but I’m not thinking like that,” he said when asked if qualifying in Malaysia was the most important of the year.

“I’m thinking like ‘yes, I know it’s the most important qualifying of the year’, but in the end from Qatar to now I’ve given always everything I have to qualify well.

“So, I think I need to stay with the same spirit.

“I have this mentality of having nothing to lose, but already in Australia, Thailand I was with this mentality in qualifying.

“So, it will not make a big change but I will push myself to the limit.”

Read Also:

Quartararo showed encouraging signs of improved wet pace in the drying FP2, with the Yamaha rider electing against a slick tyre run at the end like RNF Racing counterpart Cal Crutchlow – who topped the session – to focus more on his pace on rain tyres in greasy conditions.

“First run was difficult,” he said of his FP2 session. “So, I stopped and it was spinning like hell.

“And then the second run I was straight away a lot faster. At the end I wanted to stop and put the slicks on, but there were six or seven minutes remaining and I didn’t want to stop to make only one or two laps.

“So, I decided to [keep going], also because when there are some [damp] patches but it’s quite dry we always struggle with the rain tyres. So I wanted to follow and it was quite ok in the end.”

shares
comments
Marquez "having a hard time" with Honda MotoGP bike in Malaysia
Previous article

Marquez "having a hard time" with Honda MotoGP bike in Malaysia
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Marquez "having a hard time" with Honda MotoGP bike in Malaysia Malaysian GP
MotoGP

Marquez "having a hard time" with Honda MotoGP bike in Malaysia

Espargaro feels “there’s not enough” in Aprilia to fight for MotoGP title Malaysian GP
MotoGP

Espargaro feels “there’s not enough” in Aprilia to fight for MotoGP title

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes Australian GP Plus
MotoGP

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

FIA to review reduced F1 point rules after Japanese GP confusion
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to review reduced F1 point rules after Japanese GP confusion

The FIA has announced it will review the rules surrounding reduced distance races and points allocation after confusion over the awarding of full points at the Japanese Grand Prix.

FIA ends race director rotation for rest of 2022 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA ends race director rotation for rest of 2022 F1 season

The FIA has confirmed it will no longer rotate its Formula 1 race directors for the rest of the 2022 season following its review of the crane incident at Suzuka.

The full FIA statement on F1 Japanese GP crane incident review
Formula 1 Formula 1

The full FIA statement on F1 Japanese GP crane incident review

The FIA will implement changes following a review into the incidents at the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix which saw a recovery vehicle enter the track in wet conditions.

Bottas: F1 cost cap breaches merit "harsh" penalty that "really hurts"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: F1 cost cap breaches merit "harsh" penalty that "really hurts"

Ex-Mercedes Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas says that any team found to have breached the 2021 cost cap should be handed a “strict and harsh” penalty that “really, really hurts”. 

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes Plus

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has lost the MotoGP championship lead for the first time since the Portuguese GP after a third non-score in four races at the Australian GP, putting his title defence onto its last legs. In terms of machinery, he is no match for Ducati-mounted Francesco Bagnaia. But the Yamaha rider does have one last weapon in his arsenal that could turn the tide...

MotoGP
Oct 17, 2022
The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Plus

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

OPINION: Marc Marquez has completed the first three races of his MotoGP comeback from a fourth major operation on his right arm and has already achieved more points than Honda scored in his absence. While there is still some way to go before he is ready to win races, there have been plenty of signs to suggest that the old Marquez really is back

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2022
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Plus

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Plus

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Plus

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Plus

Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Plus

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former team-mate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time Plus

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.