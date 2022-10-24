Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Aprilia’s MotoGP title “dream was too big” - Espargaro
MotoGP / Malaysian GP News

Marquez expected to contend with difficult Malaysia MotoGP race

Marc Marquez says he “expected” his MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix would be “hard” and “too long”, after finishing a distant seventh on his Honda.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Marquez expected to contend with difficult Malaysia MotoGP race

The six-time MotoGP world champion qualified on the front row for Sunday’s race at Sepang, but admitted at the time that he had no idea how he achieved this as he spent the weekend “fighting against the bike”.

Anticipating a difficult race, Marquez slid out of the podium battle early on and ended up 14.3 seconds from the win in seventh.

“Was hard, long – too long,” Marquez said of his Sepang race.

“But the thing is when you are losing positions the race is longer. But it’s what we expected, because yesterday [qualifying] was not normal that performance.

“But in one lap you can do it, but in race pace I started in a strong way in the first two laps but immediately I saw what I was losing on the two main straights and the first sector was too much and I was risking too much.

“You can do four, five laps like that, but no more. So, I was waiting to find my place, I was waiting to do my rhythm because when the riders overtake you it’s not easy to understand.

“But then when [Joan] Mir and [Alex] Rins overtook me I felt in a good pace there.

“It’s true that they were a bit faster than me, but it’s what we expect. We took the maximum.

“It’s a circuit that the weak points of my riding style are here, but also the weak point of the bike are here.

“But even like this we finished seventh, yesterday I said if we finish between eighth and 10th it’s our result.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez says the race was more physically demanding on his recovering right shoulder than the previous ones had been, but that this was simply a consequence of him having to fight the bike to get the lap time from it.

Read Also:

“I mean, it’s a consequence,” he added.

“I feel a slow bike during the whole weekend, and then you are pushing more in the corners.

“When you are pushing more on a single lap you can do it. When you are pushing more in the race distance, you push more the tyres.

“I was pushing the tyre more, so the consequence the degradation of the tyre was higher.

“So, in the end I had zero grip. I was fighting against the bike, and I felt worse than in the other races but it’s not that it’s worse; it’s because you are fighting against the bike and you are using more energy.

“So, it was a long race, but we finished – too far from the first guy. But the most important thing for me was in wintertime I was the slowest one in race pace here.

“Now I was the fastest one. It’s not my target to be top Honda, but always it’s a reference that we are working in a good way.”

shares
comments
Aprilia’s MotoGP title “dream was too big” - Espargaro
Previous article

Aprilia’s MotoGP title “dream was too big” - Espargaro
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Aprilia’s MotoGP title “dream was too big” - Espargaro Malaysian GP
MotoGP

Aprilia’s MotoGP title “dream was too big” - Espargaro

Quartararo “not giving up” on MotoGP title hopes despite remote chance Malaysian GP
MotoGP

Quartararo “not giving up” on MotoGP title hopes despite remote chance

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes Australian GP Plus
MotoGP

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

Ex-F1 driver Wehrlein emerges as Porsche LMDh contender after test
WEC WEC

Ex-F1 driver Wehrlein emerges as Porsche LMDh contender after test

Porsche Formula E driver Pascal Wehrlein has emerged as a contender for a seat in one of the German manufacturer’s 963 LMDh prototypes after testing the car last week.

10 things we learned from the 2022 United States Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from the 2022 United States Grand Prix

Formula 1's second trip to the United States in 2022 resulted in another win for Max Verstappen - but Lewis Hamilton gave him a run for his money in a thrilling Austin race. Here's a look at the 10 biggest talking points from the race

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Plus
WRC WRC

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

Aston Martin close to agreeing F1 cost cap penalty with FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin close to agreeing F1 cost cap penalty with FIA

The Aston Martin Formula 1 team is close to finalising an Accepted Breach Agreement regarding its cost cap procedural issue.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes Plus

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has lost the MotoGP championship lead for the first time since the Portuguese GP after a third non-score in four races at the Australian GP, putting his title defence onto its last legs. In terms of machinery, he is no match for Ducati-mounted Francesco Bagnaia. But the Yamaha rider does have one last weapon in his arsenal that could turn the tide...

MotoGP
Oct 17, 2022
The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Plus

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

OPINION: Marc Marquez has completed the first three races of his MotoGP comeback from a fourth major operation on his right arm and has already achieved more points than Honda scored in his absence. While there is still some way to go before he is ready to win races, there have been plenty of signs to suggest that the old Marquez really is back

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2022
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Plus

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Plus

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Plus

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Plus

Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Plus

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former team-mate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time Plus

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.