Subscribe
Previous / Marquez enduring "worst moment" of MotoGP career aside from injury Next / Quartararo confident he can defend any position in Dutch MotoGP race
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

Marc Marquez ruled out of Dutch MotoGP due to rib injury

Marc Marquez will sit out Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix at Assen due to injuries, his Honda MotoGP team has announced.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

The Spaniard was declared unfit to ride in the eighth round of the season on Sunday morning due to a rib fracture sustained over the course of a bruising German Grand Prix last weekend.

Marquez crashed five times across the Sachsenring round, with his final fall in warm-up leading to a small hand fracture and ruling him out of the main grand prix.

Further check-ups revealed an ankle injury and a rib fracture, with the latter now forcing him to skip the final race before the summer break.

Marquez’s absence will leave Iker Lecuona - replacing an injured Joan Mir - as the factory Honda team’s sole representative at Assen, a track it last won at in 2018.

Marc Marquez will sit out the Grand Prix at the TT Circuit Assen after being declared unfit as a result of the injuries sustained at the German GP last week, which have been aggravated further in Assen,” read a short statement from HRC.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez was planning to take part in the Dutch GP to gather as much data as possible for his Honda engineers to improve its troubled RC213V.

He endured a troubled sprint race en route to 17th on Saturday, as he took a safety-first approach at Assen.

Speaking afterwards, the six-time MotoGP champion said he is going through the “worst moment” of his professional career, not counting for his injuries.

"Apart from the [2020] injuries, this is the worst moment of my sporting career," he said.

"But defeat is the easy option. And I will never choose the easy way.

"Right now I'm riding for myself; for my engineers. Going half a second a lap slower, the problems are the same."

Marquez has so far competed in three actual grands prix this year, all of which ended in retirement. 

He did qualify on pole position for the season-opening Portuguese GP, but a crash with Miguel Olivera in the race left him with a fracture that required surgery, forcing him out of the following three rounds.

Marquez’s troubles have left Repsol Honda last in the teams’ standings, while Honda is only ahead of Yamaha in the constructors’ championship - largely thanks to LCR rider Alex Rins’ victory in the Americas GP.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Marquez enduring "worst moment" of MotoGP career aside from injury

Quartararo confident he can defend any position in Dutch MotoGP race
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
DTM Zandvoort: Feller dominates as Audi scores first win of 2023

DTM Zandvoort: Feller dominates as Audi scores first win of 2023

DTM
Zandvoort

DTM Zandvoort: Feller dominates as Audi scores first win of 2023 DTM Zandvoort: Feller dominates as Audi scores first win of 2023

DTM Zandvoort: Feller takes pole for Audi in red-flagged qualifying

DTM Zandvoort: Feller takes pole for Audi in red-flagged qualifying

DTM
Zandvoort

DTM Zandvoort: Feller takes pole for Audi in red-flagged qualifying DTM Zandvoort: Feller takes pole for Audi in red-flagged qualifying

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Marc Marquez More
Marc Marquez
Puig suggests Marc Marquez free to opt out of Honda MotoGP contract

Puig suggests Marc Marquez free to opt out of Honda MotoGP contract

MotoGP
Dutch GP

Puig suggests Marc Marquez free to opt out of Honda MotoGP contract Puig suggests Marc Marquez free to opt out of Honda MotoGP contract

Marquez enduring "worst moment" of MotoGP career aside from injury

Marquez enduring "worst moment" of MotoGP career aside from injury

MotoGP
Dutch GP

Marquez enduring "worst moment" of MotoGP career aside from injury Marquez enduring "worst moment" of MotoGP career aside from injury

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Repsol Honda Team More
Repsol Honda Team
Why a MotoGP divorce is now the only option for Marquez and Honda

Why a MotoGP divorce is now the only option for Marquez and Honda

MotoGP
German GP

Why a MotoGP divorce is now the only option for Marquez and Honda Why a MotoGP divorce is now the only option for Marquez and Honda

The crisis point Honda has reached in MotoGP after its Mugello hell

The crisis point Honda has reached in MotoGP after its Mugello hell

MotoGP

The crisis point Honda has reached in MotoGP after its Mugello hell The crisis point Honda has reached in MotoGP after its Mugello hell

Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Austrian GP

Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Latest news

Tsunoda to join Vettel in Red Bull Nordschleife showcase after Verstappen denied

Tsunoda to join Vettel in Red Bull Nordschleife showcase after Verstappen denied

MISC General

Tsunoda to join Vettel in Red Bull Nordschleife showcase after Verstappen denied Tsunoda to join Vettel in Red Bull Nordschleife showcase after Verstappen denied

Sainz sets winter target to sort new Ferrari F1 contract, denies Audi talks 

Sainz sets winter target to sort new Ferrari F1 contract, denies Audi talks 

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Sainz sets winter target to sort new Ferrari F1 contract, denies Audi talks  Sainz sets winter target to sort new Ferrari F1 contract, denies Audi talks 

Van Gisbergen wants NASCAR oval shot

Van Gisbergen wants NASCAR oval shot

NAS NASCAR Cup

Van Gisbergen wants NASCAR oval shot Van Gisbergen wants NASCAR oval shot

Wolff disputes Marko’s F1 claims over Schumacher

Wolff disputes Marko’s F1 claims over Schumacher

F1 Formula 1

Wolff disputes Marko’s F1 claims over Schumacher Wolff disputes Marko’s F1 claims over Schumacher

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe