MotoGP track limits “easy” to overstep at Assen in Dutch GP
The front-running MotoGP riders at the Dutch GP agree it’s a particular challenge to stay within track limits at the unique Assen circuit that plays host to the race.
This follows Brad Binder’s demotion from third to fifth in today’s sprint race, after the KTM rider ventured just a fraction onto ‘the green’ exiting the right-hander at Stekkenwal.
Due to the penalty being issued so late in the race, three seconds were added to his finishing time in lieu of a long-lap penalty.
Asked if the circuit has always been difficult from a track limits perspective, race winner Marco Bezzecchi said: “For me, it’s always been difficult. If you check where we go over track limits, it’s always Turn 8 [Stekkenwal] and the last corner.
“Normally when you exit a corner, you go straight, but there the [kerb curves inwards].
“So it’s difficult to control the bike, but it’s a characteristic of the track, so we have to adapt.
“I hit the green many times during the practice sessions! So it was difficult to manage in the race.”
Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who finished second behind VR46 Ducati stablemate Bezzecchi, added: “These are fast corners, and it’s difficult to control the movements of the bike with this kind of speed.
“At Turn 8, you try to exit as straight as possible, but, like Marco said, the kerb comes towards your line.”
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bagnaia also highlighted the fast left-hander at Turn 14 as a potential trouble spot for track limits.
“You come in in sixth gear at full throttle, it’s very easy to touch the green there,” he said. “And the last corner as well.
“I’ve only had a long-lap penalty for track limits once in my career – but it was at this track! So yes, it’s very easy to touch [the green].”
Third-placed finisher Fabio Quartararo reckoned that the situation had gotten slightly easier at Meeuwenmeer, the fast right-hander at Turn 12.
“Luckily they made the kerb out of that corner a little bit bigger this year,” he said. “That was one where we were touching a lot.
“But this track is quite narrow and we’re trying to go as fast as possible. So [going over track limits] is really easy!”
Binder was the only rider to pick up a track limits penalty in the sprint, although Bezzecchi's team-mate Luca Marini did earn himself a 0.5s penalty for taking a shortcut at the final chicane.
Latest news
