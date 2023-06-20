Subscribe
Previous / Espargaro: Aprilia's 2023 MotoGP form nothing to do with "bad luck"
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

Marc Marquez returns for MotoGP Dutch GP after "bruising" German round

Marc Marquez will return to MotoGP for the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend after withdrawing from Sunday's race in Germany.

Megan White
By:
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crash

The Honda rider withdrew from the German GP having crashed five times at the Sachsenring, the final of his accidents resulting in him suffering a small fracture in his hand.

But he will make his return at this weekend's round in Assen with the hopes of "putting the hard weekend in Germany behind me" after what the team called a "bruising" round.

He will be joined at the factory Honda squad by Iker Lecuona, who replaces an injured Joan Mir.

In a press release ahead of the weekend, Marquez said: "I arrive in Assen looking to put the hard weekend in Germany behind me.

"We have one more race before the summer break and the objective is to gather a lot of good data for the engineers so they can work over these next weeks.

Opinion: Why a MotoGP divorce is now the only option for Marquez and Honda

"This is the focus for the weekend, we need to remain calm and approach the weekend with a clear plan."

Marquez has won twice at Assen in the premier class – in 2014 and 2018 – and has only finished off the podium there once, in 2021, which was his last visit to the circuit.

The Spaniard's bruising weekend in Germany began when he crashed in FP2 pushing for a lap time to get into Q2 and wiped out Pramac's Johann Zarco as he exited the pitlane.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crash

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Both riders were unharmed in the incident but locked horns as Marquez apportioned blame on Zarco.

On Saturday, Marquez crashed three times across both qualifying sessions, leaving him seventh on the grid.

While briefly running fifth in the 15-lap sprint later that day, several early warnings on his Honda led him to back off and he plummeted to 11th.

He later said that the risks he was taking didn't justify the results, given the crashes he had already had.

On Sunday morning in the 10-minute warm-up session, Marquez suffered his fifth crash of the Germany weekend when he was flicked from his Honda going through Turn 6.

LCR Honda will be missing Alex Rins, who suffered a broken right leg in a crash during the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix sprint race at Mugello.

The former Suzuki rider is set to be replaced by Honda test rider Stefan Bradl.

shares
comments

Espargaro: Aprilia's 2023 MotoGP form nothing to do with "bad luck"
Megan White More
Megan White
W Series enters administration

W Series enters administration

W Series

W Series enters administration W Series enters administration

Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash

Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash

MotoGP
Italian GP

Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Plus
Plus
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Marc Marquez More
Marc Marquez
Why a MotoGP divorce is now the only option for Marquez and Honda

Why a MotoGP divorce is now the only option for Marquez and Honda

MotoGP
German GP

Why a MotoGP divorce is now the only option for Marquez and Honda Why a MotoGP divorce is now the only option for Marquez and Honda

Zarco: Marquez “should think twice before speaking” after Germany MotoGP FP2 crash

Zarco: Marquez “should think twice before speaking” after Germany MotoGP FP2 crash

MotoGP
German GP

Zarco: Marquez “should think twice before speaking” after Germany MotoGP FP2 crash Zarco: Marquez “should think twice before speaking” after Germany MotoGP FP2 crash

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Latest news

Jenson Button plans full-time racing return in 2024

Jenson Button plans full-time racing return in 2024

LM Le Mans

Jenson Button plans full-time racing return in 2024 Jenson Button plans full-time racing return in 2024

Tanak: Sections of tougher WRC Safari Rally ”like driving on the moon”

Tanak: Sections of tougher WRC Safari Rally ”like driving on the moon”

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya

Tanak: Sections of tougher WRC Safari Rally ”like driving on the moon” Tanak: Sections of tougher WRC Safari Rally ”like driving on the moon”

FIA hints at F1 grid access clampdown after Neymar Spanish GP incident

FIA hints at F1 grid access clampdown after Neymar Spanish GP incident

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

FIA hints at F1 grid access clampdown after Neymar Spanish GP incident FIA hints at F1 grid access clampdown after Neymar Spanish GP incident

New Tokyo round headlines Formula E's 2024 calendar

New Tokyo round headlines Formula E's 2024 calendar

FE Formula E
Portland

New Tokyo round headlines Formula E's 2024 calendar New Tokyo round headlines Formula E's 2024 calendar

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe