Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Morbidelli: Yamaha “didn’t owe me” factory MotoGP status, but I deserve it Next / Dovizioso "couldn't say no" to Yamaha MotoGP offer after 2013 miss
MotoGP / San Marino GP News

Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding in MotoGP right now

By:

Marc Marquez admits “I’m not enjoying” riding right now in MotoGP due to the physical limitations he is trying to recover from following his career-threatening arm break last year.

Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding in MotoGP right now

The Honda rider badly broke his right arm in last year’s Spanish Grand Prix and was ruled out of the rest of the COVID-shaped 2020 campaign, while he had to undergo three operations on the injury.

He finally returned to action in Portugal in April and has since won the German GP, while adding a second to his tally last time out at Aragon to be the top Honda rider in the standings in 10th.

But these results came on anticlockwise circuits where the strain on his recovering right arm and shoulder is lessened, with Marquez admitting repeatedly this year that he cannot ride in the manner he used to because of his physical condition.

Ahead of this weekend’s San Marino GP at Misano – an event Marquez has won three times in MotoGP – the Honda rider admits his current situation is making riding unenjoyable for him.

“Of course, now I’m racing, and I try to compete, and I try to improve my level, but I’m not enjoying,” Marquez said.

“At the moment, it’s true I enjoy a few laps, a few corners, but when you have pain you don’t enjoy it.

“Now we are at where I start to enjoy in some moments, the target is to enjoy it more.

“When I will enjoy it on the bike, I will be more competitive.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Dorna

Marquez ruled out the prospect of undergoing a fourth operation on his right arm in the off-season, but notes he is currently having to take three days off after each race to recover his arm before getting back into training.

“At the moment, the plan is to try to understand how to improve these last races, and especially after Austin we have then two weeks [off] and [I] will try to work a little bit at home to see if we can do a step,” he added.

Read Also:

“Now we arrive from a race track and I need to take a rest for three days, which is a lot, but if not I feel pain.

“And then I train for two, three days more, and then I’m already flying to another race track.

“So, it’s not the way that I work in the past.

“Still, I have a specific plan, but now at the moment we try to work. To try to work is the plan, then we will understand. But plan A is to work on myself.”

shares
comments

Related video

Morbidelli: Yamaha “didn’t owe me” factory MotoGP status, but I deserve it

Previous article

Morbidelli: Yamaha “didn’t owe me” factory MotoGP status, but I deserve it

Next article

Dovizioso "couldn't say no" to Yamaha MotoGP offer after 2013 miss

Dovizioso "couldn't say no" to Yamaha MotoGP offer after 2013 miss
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

2 d
2
Formula 1

Albon yet to find out what ‘very strict’ clauses cover to protect Mercedes

6 h
3
Formula 1

Alonso: Verstappen and Hamilton "both did what they should do" in clash

10 h
4
Formula 1

Kubica accepts others are ‘higher on the list’ for Alfa Romeo F1 seat

4 h
5
Formula 1

Ricciardo opens up on "primal" feeling before shock Monza F1 win

2 h
Latest news
Dovizioso "couldn't say no" to Yamaha MotoGP offer after 2013 miss
MGP

Dovizioso "couldn't say no" to Yamaha MotoGP offer after 2013 miss

7m
Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding in MotoGP right now
MGP

Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding in MotoGP right now

57m
Morbidelli: Yamaha “didn’t owe me” factory MotoGP status, but I deserve it
MGP

Morbidelli: Yamaha “didn’t owe me” factory MotoGP status, but I deserve it

2 h
Honda “needs to follow” Marquez on MotoGP bike development – Espargaro
MGP

Honda “needs to follow” Marquez on MotoGP bike development – Espargaro

5 h
Yamaha announces Morbidelli, Dovizioso's MotoGP deals
MGP

Yamaha announces Morbidelli, Dovizioso's MotoGP deals

7 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Morbidelli: Yamaha “didn’t owe me” factory MotoGP status, but I deserve it San Marino GP
MotoGP

Morbidelli: Yamaha “didn’t owe me” factory MotoGP status, but I deserve it

Honda “needs to follow” Marquez on MotoGP bike development – Espargaro San Marino GP
MotoGP

Honda “needs to follow” Marquez on MotoGP bike development – Espargaro

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Aragon GP Plus
MotoGP

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Marc Marquez More
Marc Marquez
Puig: Marquez's injury won't change Honda's MotoGP bike philosophy Aragon GP
MotoGP

Puig: Marquez's injury won't change Honda's MotoGP bike philosophy

Marquez: MotoGP crash saves “don’t exist right now” Aragon GP
MotoGP

Marquez: MotoGP crash saves “don’t exist right now”

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus
MotoGP

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Trending Today

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

Albon yet to find out what ‘very strict’ clauses cover to protect Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon yet to find out what ‘very strict’ clauses cover to protect Mercedes

Alonso: Verstappen and Hamilton "both did what they should do" in clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Verstappen and Hamilton "both did what they should do" in clash

Kubica accepts others are ‘higher on the list’ for Alfa Romeo F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kubica accepts others are ‘higher on the list’ for Alfa Romeo F1 seat

Ricciardo opens up on "primal" feeling before shock Monza F1 win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo opens up on "primal" feeling before shock Monza F1 win

Yamaha announces Morbidelli, Dovizioso's MotoGP deals
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha announces Morbidelli, Dovizioso's MotoGP deals

Marquez: I crash every time I try to ride Honda MotoGP bike like I want
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: I crash every time I try to ride Honda MotoGP bike like I want

Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding in MotoGP right now
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding in MotoGP right now

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Plus

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Plus

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021

Latest news

Dovizioso "couldn't say no" to Yamaha MotoGP offer after 2013 miss
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso "couldn't say no" to Yamaha MotoGP offer after 2013 miss

Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding in MotoGP right now
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding in MotoGP right now

Morbidelli: Yamaha “didn’t owe me” factory MotoGP status, but I deserve it
MotoGP MotoGP

Morbidelli: Yamaha “didn’t owe me” factory MotoGP status, but I deserve it

Honda “needs to follow” Marquez on MotoGP bike development – Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP

Honda “needs to follow” Marquez on MotoGP bike development – Espargaro

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.