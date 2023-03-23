Subscribe
Previous / Honda set to test Kalex MotoGP chassis prior to Americas GP Next / Bagnaia must “respect” #1 plate to defend his MotoGP crown in 2023
MotoGP / Portugal GP News

Marc Marquez: Honda “not a title contender” on eve of 2023 MotoGP season

As the 2023 MotoGP season gets set to begin on Friday, Marc Marquez concedes he and Honda “are not title contenders” after a tough winter testing phase.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Marc Marquez: Honda “not a title contender” on eve of 2023 MotoGP season

The 2022 season marked Honda’s second winless campaign in three years in a spell that has been dominated by bike problems and injury woes for Marquez.

Despite numerous changes over the winter in terms of personnel, with Ken Kawauchi coming from Suzuki to replace Takeo Yokoyama as technical director, Marquez ended the final pre-season test in Portugal two weeks ago claiming the RC213V is only good enough to fight for between fifth and 10th right now.

Read more: Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

As the new campaign gets underway this weekend, Marquez says Honda is not in a position to fight for the championship just now but says “I believe” in the Japanese marque to get things right.

“In the end, we are a team and we lose together and we win together,” Marquez said on Thursday at the Algarve International Circuit.

“It’s true that the past few years have been really tough for me, have been really tough for Honda, and we are not coming from the best situation.

“For that reason, we are not title contenders today in Portimao. We need to keep working and building the project and try to be more competitive in the future.

“But my ambition is the same as 2013 [when I made my debut]. I’m here to try to fight for the top position, I will do what I have in my hands to fight for those top positions, and I believe.

“I believe in the project, I believe in Honda. The championship is very long, every day the situation can change as we saw last year with Pecco [Bagnaia].

“He started not so good, he had many problems in the pre-season but from one race to the next he started with a good level and he won many races in a row.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez says Honda is far behind Ducati’s level in 2023 right now, but is “even further from Pecco”, who the majority of the grid has pegged as the favourite for the championship.

“Of course, it’s obvious that Ducati right now has a really strong package, all Ducati riders, but especially Pecco is the fastest one inside that group and in grid,” he added.

“So, we are far from them, but we are even further from Pecco, who was incredibly fast in the pre-season.

“We are working on the bike to try to be better in some areas that are basically the same as last year.

“So, still in those points we need to keep investigating how to improve to get closer to the top guys.”

Read Also:

On Thursday, Autosport reported that Honda will test a chassis made by German manufacturer Kalex next month at Jerez ahead of the Americas GP.

Though Honda’s collaboration with Kalex in recent months has been no secret, Marquez claimed on Thursday in Portugal that knew nothing about this new chassis.

shares
comments

Honda set to test Kalex MotoGP chassis prior to Americas GP

Bagnaia must “respect” #1 plate to defend his MotoGP crown in 2023
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP riders critical of Portugal track safety after Espargaro incident

MotoGP riders critical of Portugal track safety after Espargaro incident

MotoGP
Portugal GP

MotoGP riders critical of Portugal track safety after Espargaro incident MotoGP riders critical of Portugal track safety after Espargaro incident

Miller "as surprised as you" at Portugal MotoGP lap record in practice

Miller "as surprised as you" at Portugal MotoGP lap record in practice

MotoGP
Portugal GP

Miller "as surprised as you" at Portugal MotoGP lap record in practice Miller "as surprised as you" at Portugal MotoGP lap record in practice

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Mahindra explains suspension issues which caused Cape Town Formula E withdrawal

Mahindra explains suspension issues which caused Cape Town Formula E withdrawal

FE Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix

Mahindra explains suspension issues which caused Cape Town Formula E withdrawal Mahindra explains suspension issues which caused Cape Town Formula E withdrawal

MotoGP riders critical of Portugal track safety after Espargaro incident

MotoGP riders critical of Portugal track safety after Espargaro incident

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

MotoGP riders critical of Portugal track safety after Espargaro incident MotoGP riders critical of Portugal track safety after Espargaro incident

Miller "as surprised as you" at Portugal MotoGP lap record in practice

Miller "as surprised as you" at Portugal MotoGP lap record in practice

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

Miller "as surprised as you" at Portugal MotoGP lap record in practice Miller "as surprised as you" at Portugal MotoGP lap record in practice

Frijns: "No pain" ahead of Formula E Sao Paulo return after wrist break

Frijns: "No pain" ahead of Formula E Sao Paulo return after wrist break

FE Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix

Frijns: "No pain" ahead of Formula E Sao Paulo return after wrist break Frijns: "No pain" ahead of Formula E Sao Paulo return after wrist break

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.