Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Suzuki MotoGP's Rins injury caused by hitting van while on phone
MotoGP / German GP News

Marc Marquez: German MotoGP will be first “without physical limitations”

By:

Marc Marquez believes this weekend’s German Grand Prix will be his first MotoGP round of 2021 where he will be “without physical limitations” in his recovering arm.

Marc Marquez: German MotoGP will be first “without physical limitations”

The six-time MotoGP world champion has been struggling with a lack of muscle and power in his right shoulder since returning to action in Portugal following a nine-month injury layoff.

A winner at the Sachsenring across all classes since 2010, its quirky layout of 10 left corners and just three right should mean Marquez suffers less with his shoulder.

“Honestly speaking, maybe this weekend it will be the weekend I will feel better with the shoulder and with the arm,” Marquez said on Thursday in Germany.

“I think and I hope there will be no limitation in this circuit because we have left corners, only three right corners where I have the limitation and I feel worse.

“So, we can say that this will be the first weekend without physical limitations.

“Obviously, you cannot pretend to arrive here and change completely the situation.

“But about physical side, I’m confident that it will be much better than in other circuits.

“Then let’s see if we can arrive with less physical limitations.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Repsol Media

Marquez has also been boosted by a hugely successful post-race test at Barcelona two weeks ago, in which he completed a massive 87 laps.

Though admitting he was “completely destroyed” for the next two days after it, he noted last Friday he was able to jump on a flat track bike in training and ride it “in a good mode” – offering him further encouragement that his arm is improving.

“Yeah, the Barcelona test was so important,” he added.

“Was important for Honda, it’s true, but important for me.

“It was the first time I was able to ride a bike without cameras, without the pressure, not depending on lap times and I was just riding, was trying many things on the bike.

“It’s true we try many things for Honda for information, but also I tried many things on my side and was good.

“It’s true that next days I was completely destroyed, but even like this I did another step in that on Friday I was able to ride with a flat track bike in a good mode.

“So, this is something step-by-step means my body is getting ready.

“But the most important thing was that Monday test in Montmelo, I was happy after Monday.”

shares
comments

Related video

Suzuki MotoGP's Rins injury caused by hitting van while on phone

Previous article

Suzuki MotoGP's Rins injury caused by hitting van while on phone
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku F1 tyre blowouts

3h
2
Formula 1

Mazepin: Schumacher can't "expect to have it too easy" after Baku F1 anger

2h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes fits shroud to 'magic button' to avoid Hamilton Baku F1 repeat

3h
4
Formula 1

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures

3h
5
Formula 1

The F1 tyre tricks that the new clampdown will stamp out

1d
Latest news
Marc Marquez: German MotoGP will be first “without physical limitations”
MGP

Marc Marquez: German MotoGP will be first “without physical limitations”

53m
Suzuki MotoGP's Rins injury caused by hitting van while on phone
MGP

Suzuki MotoGP's Rins injury caused by hitting van while on phone

1h
Honda doesn’t need new bike to fix 2021 MotoGP woes – Espargaro
MGP

Honda doesn’t need new bike to fix 2021 MotoGP woes – Espargaro

2h
Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders
MGP

Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders

7h
2021 MotoGP German GP – how to watch, session times & more
MGP

2021 MotoGP German GP – how to watch, session times & more

Jun 14, 2021
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Suzuki MotoGP's Rins injury caused by hitting van while on phone German GP
MotoGP

Suzuki MotoGP's Rins injury caused by hitting van while on phone

Honda doesn’t need new bike to fix 2021 MotoGP woes – Espargaro German GP
MotoGP

Honda doesn’t need new bike to fix 2021 MotoGP woes – Espargaro

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Catalan GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Marc Marquez More
Marc Marquez
Marquez had “important” injury talk with MotoGP legend Doohan Catalan GP
MotoGP

Marquez had “important” injury talk with MotoGP legend Doohan

Vinales doesn’t blame Marquez for Mugello MotoGP Q1 exit Italian GP
MotoGP

Vinales doesn’t blame Marquez for Mugello MotoGP Q1 exit

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus
MotoGP

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Plus

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021

Trending Today

Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku F1 tyre blowouts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku F1 tyre blowouts

Mazepin: Schumacher can't "expect to have it too easy" after Baku F1 anger
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin: Schumacher can't "expect to have it too easy" after Baku F1 anger

Mercedes fits shroud to 'magic button' to avoid Hamilton Baku F1 repeat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes fits shroud to 'magic button' to avoid Hamilton Baku F1 repeat

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures

The F1 tyre tricks that the new clampdown will stamp out
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 tyre tricks that the new clampdown will stamp out

Suzuki MotoGP's Rins injury caused by hitting van while on phone
MotoGP MotoGP

Suzuki MotoGP's Rins injury caused by hitting van while on phone

How small changes will help Mercedes avoid more ‘magic button’ trouble
Formula 1 Formula 1

How small changes will help Mercedes avoid more ‘magic button’ trouble

Sims: Puebla track "extreme by Formula E standards"
Formula E Formula E

Sims: Puebla track "extreme by Formula E standards"

Latest news

Marc Marquez: German MotoGP will be first “without physical limitations”
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez: German MotoGP will be first “without physical limitations”

Suzuki MotoGP's Rins injury caused by hitting van while on phone
MotoGP MotoGP

Suzuki MotoGP's Rins injury caused by hitting van while on phone

Honda doesn’t need new bike to fix 2021 MotoGP woes – Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP

Honda doesn’t need new bike to fix 2021 MotoGP woes – Espargaro

Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders
MotoGP MotoGP

Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.