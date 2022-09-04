Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Bagnaia 'doesn't want to think' about MotoGP title despite rival woes at Misano Next / MotoGP San Marino GP: Bagnaia beats Bastianini to thrilling victory
MotoGP / San Marino GP News

Marc Marquez doesn’t want his 2022 MotoGP race return to be one-offs

Marc Marquez says when he feels ready to return to racing in MotoGP in 2022 it will not be to do “one race and then stay at home”.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Marc Marquez doesn’t want his 2022 MotoGP race return to be one-offs

The six-time MotoGP world champion will return to riding for the first time in three months since his fourth major arm operation on Tuesday at the post-San Marino Grand Prix test.

Declared fit by MotoGP doctors on Saturday at Misano, Marquez admits he’s not sure if he will do both days of the test and will only know afterwards if he can make the Aragon GP the following week.

But he is insistent that when he feels he is physically ready to race again, it will not be to do just one and then miss the next to recover.

“When I return, it’s because I want to race all the races,” Marquez said on Saturday at Misano.

“Not one race and then stay at home. When I come back it’s because the intention is to race all the races.

“But, I’m not sure. It’s true that I push a lot to be here in this test. I increase a lot [my training] to be here in this test because it’s important for me and for Honda.

“But more for me than Honda, because it’s better to try the bike in a test with no pressure than in a race weekend.

“Then after this test I will understand how my level is and how the arm reacts and I will understand if it’s possible to race in Aragon or not.

“You know me, if it’s possible I will try. But if it’s not possible I will wait. We are in a moment that we need to understand day by day how it is.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez rode a motorcycle for the first time last week at Aragon, when he took a Honda CBR600RR around the kart track.

He admits he is still not able to ride in his natural way, but says this is a product of living and riding in 2021 with a right humerus bone that had rotated 34 degrees.

“Now, no. I mean, it’s true that we are going in a good way with the rehabilitation,” he said when asked if he could ride naturally yet.

“But on the other hand, the timings are the timings and two weeks ago even I didn’t push a lot in the gym.

“I was working with elastics, then last week and a half I start to increase the work in the gym.

Read Also:

“But the muscles need to take time [to heal], but more than the muscles was I was riding and living with one arm 34 degrees rotated.

“And now I need to readapt some movements, even in normal life. But in riding I have to readapt some movements to try to understand the way to do it in a good way.

“Even the muscles I feel some stretching where it’s not good.

“All the things are going in a good way, but it needs time. The doctors say to me from now on maybe in the wintertime you can do the last steps.

“But the important thing is I have an acceptable level to ride a bike, but not like I want. I still have a long way to go.”

shares
comments
Bagnaia 'doesn't want to think' about MotoGP title despite rival woes at Misano
Previous article

Bagnaia 'doesn't want to think' about MotoGP title despite rival woes at Misano
Next article

MotoGP San Marino GP: Bagnaia beats Bastianini to thrilling victory

MotoGP San Marino GP: Bagnaia beats Bastianini to thrilling victory
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Dovizioso “didn’t expect” the “crazy” support on his “perfect” MotoGP farewell San Marino GP
MotoGP

Dovizioso “didn’t expect” the “crazy” support on his “perfect” MotoGP farewell

Quartararo is “on the limit” but that’s “not enough” to win 2022 MotoGP title San Marino GP
MotoGP

Quartararo is “on the limit” but that’s “not enough” to win 2022 MotoGP title

Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Austrian GP Plus
MotoGP

Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Marc Marquez More
Marc Marquez
Quartararo hopes Marquez MotoGP return can “destroy” Ducati’s title plans San Marino GP
MotoGP

Quartararo hopes Marquez MotoGP return can “destroy” Ducati’s title plans

Marc Marquez to attempt MotoGP return at post-race Misano test San Marino GP
MotoGP

Marc Marquez to attempt MotoGP return at post-race Misano test

The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence Italian GP Plus
MotoGP

The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence

Repsol Honda Team More
Repsol Honda Team
Honda signs 2020 MotoGP champion Joan Mir for 2023
MotoGP

Honda signs 2020 MotoGP champion Joan Mir for 2023

Sprint races will make MotoGP “more spectacular" - Marquez Austrian GP
MotoGP

Sprint races will make MotoGP “more spectacular" - Marquez

How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt Plus
MotoGP

How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt

Latest news

Dovizioso “didn’t expect” the “crazy” support on his “perfect” MotoGP farewell
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso “didn’t expect” the “crazy” support on his “perfect” MotoGP farewell

Andrea Dovizioso says he “didn’t expect” the “crazy support” he got on his final MotoGP weekend at the San Marino Grand Prix, which he described as “perfect”.

Quartararo is “on the limit” but that’s “not enough” to win 2022 MotoGP title
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo is “on the limit” but that’s “not enough” to win 2022 MotoGP title

Fabio Quartararo says he is doing “a great job” defending his MotoGP title and is “on the limit” of his Yamaha, but believes it’s “not enough” to win the championship.

MotoGP San Marino GP: Bagnaia beats Bastianini to thrilling victory
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP San Marino GP: Bagnaia beats Bastianini to thrilling victory

Francesco Bagnaia won a thrilling MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix as he beat future Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini by 0.034 seconds to move up to second in the standings.

Marc Marquez doesn’t want his 2022 MotoGP race return to be one-offs
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez doesn’t want his 2022 MotoGP race return to be one-offs

Marc Marquez says when he feels ready to return to racing in MotoGP in 2022 it will not be to do “one race and then stay at home”.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Plus

Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Plus

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former team-mate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time Plus

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Plus

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Autosport - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Plus

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader Plus

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Coinciding with the arrival of Massimo Rivola as head of its MotoGP division, Aprilia has undergone an internal revolution that has spurred it from occupying last place in the team standings to leading the table in the space of just two years. Those entrenched in the project reveal how the ex-Ferrari F1 chief has achieved the dramatic turnaround

MotoGP
Jul 15, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Plus

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.