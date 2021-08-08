Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Pedrosa “very lucky” in fiery Styrian MotoGP crash
MotoGP / Styrian GP News

Marc Marquez: Aleix Espargaro contact in Styrian MotoGP ‘just racing’

By:

Honda’s Marc Marquez has responded to criticism from Aleix Espargaro following two collisions in Sunday’s MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix, but accepts blame for one incident.

Marc Marquez: Aleix Espargaro contact in Styrian MotoGP ‘just racing’

Marquez made heavy contact with Aprilia’s Espargaro at Turn 1 on the opening lap of the red-flagged Styrian GP on Sunday, which left the latter utterly furious on track.

In the second start, the pair made contact again at Turn 1, though on this occasion Marquez was forced into the side of the Aprilia rider after Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo carved up the inside of the pair of them.

Espargaro dropped down the order to 16th after that contact and eventually retired with an engine issue.

He expressed anger at the race stewards for not handing out a penalty to Marquez, but the Honda rider doesn’t believe the collisions were over the limit and feels the blame is 50/50 across the incidents.

“We know Aleix,” Marquez said when asked by Autosport if Espargaro’s comments were an overreaction. “If I need to complain about all the contacts, what can I do?

“In Holland he touched me in the last chicane and I nearly crashed and I never complained.

“Here, also in the first race I had big contact, [Joan] Mir tried to overtake me and I had big contact, he touched me and I didn’t complain.

“I mean, this is racing. And then it’s true – and always I try to speak honestly – in the first race, if somebody made a mistake it was me because he went a little bit wide and I go in because in that corner if you just have a doubt it’s easy that somebody can come and make up a lot of positions.

“So, I go in, I didn’t expect to have such a big contact but it was there.

“And in the second one, it was his mistake.

“I started better than him, I was in a very good position, in the brake point I was parallel with him.

“But he released the brakes and went in, but Quartararo was inside and we had contact. But first race my mistake, second race his mistake.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez ran inside the leading group in the first race before the red flag, but struggled immediately at the restart with grip having changed tyres and could no better than eighth.

“Definitely in the first race, the potential and the performance was very high, I felt very good,” he added. “All weekend my pace was 1m24s middle, 1m24s low. I mean, the first race I was riding in a very good way, very comfortable.

“But in the second race, already on the out-lap and the first lap I realised that something was not in a correct way.

Read Also:

“The bike was the same, we only changed the tyres from race one to race two, and in race two from the out-lap the grip was zero and I struggled all the race with rear grip, even stopping and exiting the corner.

“It’s true the only change was the tyres but we can’t complain only about the tyres, we must understand because everybody has the same compounds, same tyres.

“But it’s true from one tyre to the other one we can lose some performance. Maybe that was the main reason today.”

shares
comments

Related video

Pedrosa “very lucky” in fiery Styrian MotoGP crash

Previous article

Pedrosa “very lucky” in fiery Styrian MotoGP crash
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP red-flagged after fiery crash

5 h
2
MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro angry with MotoGP stewards after Marc Marquez clash

3 h
3
MotoGP

Rossi hails “impressive” Pedrosa on his MotoGP return

1 d
4
Formula 1

Alonso: F1's British bias made me/Verstappen 'bad guys'

9 h
5
Formula 1

How sim racing gave Verstappen the assurance he needed after 51G shunt

6 h
Latest news
Marc Marquez: Aleix Espargaro contact in Styrian MotoGP ‘just racing’
MGP

Marc Marquez: Aleix Espargaro contact in Styrian MotoGP ‘just racing’

8m
Pedrosa “very lucky” in fiery Styrian MotoGP crash
MGP

Pedrosa “very lucky” in fiery Styrian MotoGP crash

50m
Why MotoGP’s newest winner got lucky with red flags in Styrian GP
MGP

Why MotoGP’s newest winner got lucky with red flags in Styrian GP

2 h
Aleix Espargaro angry with MotoGP stewards after Marc Marquez clash
MGP

Aleix Espargaro angry with MotoGP stewards after Marc Marquez clash

3 h
Styrian MotoGP: Martin takes maiden victory fending off Mir
MGP

Styrian MotoGP: Martin takes maiden victory fending off Mir

4 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Pedrosa “very lucky” in fiery Styrian MotoGP crash Styrian GP
MotoGP

Pedrosa “very lucky” in fiery Styrian MotoGP crash

Why MotoGP’s newest winner got lucky with red flags in Styrian GP Styrian GP
MotoGP

Why MotoGP’s newest winner got lucky with red flags in Styrian GP

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Styrian GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro More
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro angry with MotoGP stewards after Marc Marquez clash Styrian GP
MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro angry with MotoGP stewards after Marc Marquez clash

Aprilia “just needs a little bit” for regular MotoGP podiums
MotoGP

Aprilia “just needs a little bit” for regular MotoGP podiums

Why Espargaro faces Marquez with no fear at Honda Plus
MotoGP

Why Espargaro faces Marquez with no fear at Honda

Trending Today

Styrian MotoGP red-flagged after fiery crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP red-flagged after fiery crash

Aleix Espargaro angry with MotoGP stewards after Marc Marquez clash
MotoGP MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro angry with MotoGP stewards after Marc Marquez clash

Rossi hails “impressive” Pedrosa on his MotoGP return
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi hails “impressive” Pedrosa on his MotoGP return

Alonso: F1's British bias made me/Verstappen 'bad guys'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: F1's British bias made me/Verstappen 'bad guys'

How sim racing gave Verstappen the assurance he needed after 51G shunt
Formula 1 Formula 1

How sim racing gave Verstappen the assurance he needed after 51G shunt

Pedrosa “very lucky” in fiery Styrian MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Pedrosa “very lucky” in fiery Styrian MotoGP crash

Styrian MotoGP: Martin takes maiden victory fending off Mir
MotoGP MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Martin takes maiden victory fending off Mir

Third Arrow McLaren SP car possible for 2022, definite for 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Third Arrow McLaren SP car possible for 2022, definite for 2023

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Plus

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Plus

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Plus

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet Plus

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Autosport, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021
The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Plus

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021
Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Plus

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

On Monday Yamaha announced it will part ways with Maverick Vinales at the end of the 2021 season - a move requested by the rider. As the already strained relationship between both parties in MotoGP hit rock bottom in recent weeks, this divorce - as ORIOL PUIGDEMONT writes - is good for both Yamaha and Vinales for a number of reasons

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2021
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021

Latest news

Marc Marquez: Aleix Espargaro contact in Styrian MotoGP ‘just racing’
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez: Aleix Espargaro contact in Styrian MotoGP ‘just racing’

Pedrosa “very lucky” in fiery Styrian MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Pedrosa “very lucky” in fiery Styrian MotoGP crash

Why MotoGP’s newest winner got lucky with red flags in Styrian GP
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP’s newest winner got lucky with red flags in Styrian GP

Aleix Espargaro angry with MotoGP stewards after Marc Marquez clash
MotoGP MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro angry with MotoGP stewards after Marc Marquez clash

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.