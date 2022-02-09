Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP News

LCR uncovers Alex Marquez's 2022 MotoGP bike

LCR Honda has unveiled the 2022 livery Alex Marquez will race with in the upcoming MotoGP season.

Lewis Duncan
By:

The younger of the Marquez brothers, Alex Marquez will embark on his third season in the premier class in 2022 having made his debut in 2020 at the factory Honda squad.

Moved to LCR on a two-year factory contract for 2021, Marquez endured a tough campaign on the under-par RC213V last year – finishing 16th in the championship behind teammate Takaaki Nakagami, scoring a best result of fourth at the Algarve Grand Prix.

PLUS: The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 bike

Marquez's side of the LCR garage continues to be back by Castrol, with its colours similar to what it ran last year.

The LCR squad made its MotoGP debut in 2006 with Honda backing running Casey Stoner in his debut season before the Australian went on to win two world titles.

The Monaco-based team has enjoyed winning success with Briton's Cal Crutchlow, who won two races in 2016 – the Czech and Australian GP – and the 2018 Argentine GP.

LCR has been in the midst of a podium drought since the 2019 campaign, however, with a second for Crutchlow in Australia its last rostrum appearance.

Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda

Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Nakagami's livery for 2022 will be unveiled later on Wednesday, which will once again differ greatly from Marquez's due to a difference in title sponsor.

The Japanese rider will be backed by Idemitsu, with Nakagami's side of the garage set up specifically for a Japanese rider.

On Tuesday Honda uncovered a slightly revised Repsol livery for its factory team ahead of this weekend's Indonesia pre-season test.

Ahead of the Sepang test last weekend, Yamaha and Suzuki uncovered their 2022 challengers, while KTM, Tech3, RNF Yamaha and Gresini have also already launched their new colours.

Aprilia will be the next team to unveil its 2022 livery on Thursday, as it embarks on its first season in the premier class as a standalone factory squad after cutting ties with Gresini.

Nakagami was the fastest of the LCR riders in last weekend's Sepang test in 13th, just over half a second off the pace, with Alex Marquez a low-key 17th.

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Plus

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Plus

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Pre-season testing for the 2022 MotoGP world championship gets underway this weekend in Malaysia. As development rules are opened up again, following a freeze during the height of the COVID pandemic, it promises to be one of the most exciting pre-season phases for some time

MotoGP
Feb 3, 2022
Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce Plus

Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce

As Fabio Quartararo's and Joan Mir's contracts with Yamaha and Suzuki respectively expire, the market situation and the drop in salaries in MotoGP severely limit the strength of the last two world champions when it comes to negotiating their futures. That means renewing their current deals is likely the best option for both

MotoGP
Jan 31, 2022
The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022 Plus

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

Rider salaries in the premier class have dropped significantly in the last four years, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. But it has also changed due to a shift in the contractual model used by manufacturers, which is set to have a significant impact on the balance of power in 2022

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2022
Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey Plus

Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey

Danilo Petrucci’s decision to switch to rallying at the conclusion of his time in MotoGP at the end of 2021 raised many eyebrows. Deciding to make his rally raid debut at the Dakar courted scepticism. With his debut almost over on several occasions before it began, Petrucci’s Dakar odyssey was a wild affair full of ups, downs and a run-in with a camel. He sat down with Autosport to reveal all

MotoGP
Jan 25, 2022
Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve Plus

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve

Pol Espargaro’s switch to Honda for 2021 was one of MotoGP’s biggest rider market shocks. But a difficult bike coupled with various external factors led to a difficult first campaign. As a critical 2022 campaign for both Espargaro and Honda looms, his 2021 experience hasn’t dented his long-held resolve

MotoGP
Jan 17, 2022
The Drive to Survive mistakes MotoGP must avoid in 2022 Plus

The Drive to Survive mistakes MotoGP must avoid in 2022

OPINION: MotoGP will get its own Drive to Survive-style series in 2022, airing on Amazon Prime Video. It’s a much-needed grab at the mainstream for MotoGP, but a paradigm shift in the series highlighted by one of its leading stars must be embraced and not overshadowed by a desire to replicate DTS’s popcorn drama

MotoGP
Jan 10, 2022
Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP Plus

Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP

Iker Lecuona’s absence from the 2022 MotoGP grid after losing his KTM ride will likely pass most onlookers by. But after just 30 race starts in a MotoGP move he was sucked into by circumstance, the World Superbike-bound 21-year-old's story should act as a warning to KTM - and MotoGP as a whole - in regards to its future stars

MotoGP
Jan 4, 2022
