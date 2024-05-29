All Series
MotoGP Catalan GP

Kazakhstan replaces cancelled Indian MotoGP round in 2024 schedule

MotoGP has officially announced the postponed Kazakhstan Grand Prix will fill the gap left by the cancelled Indian Grand Prix in the 2024 calendar.

Haydn Cobb Oriol Puigdemont
Kazakhstan track for 2023 MotoGP season

Photo by: MotoGP

On Tuesday, the promoter of the Indian GP announced that this year’s MotoGP race was cancelled and it will look to reschedule the event in March 2025.

Dorna had intended to slot the Kazakhstan GP, which was originally supposed to be held in June but had to be postponed due to severe floods in the region, into the weekend held by the  Indian GP.

MotoGP officials have now confirmed the change, with the Kazakhstan round slotting into the 20-22 September date.

MotoGP cited “operational considerations” and unsuitable “weather conditions” for not hosting the Indian round in September – with heat and humidity at the Buddh International Circuit a known issue having been a problem in last year’s inaugural Indian GP held at the same time of year.

However, Autosport understands the real reason for the cancellation of the 2024 event is financial in nature, with the promoter in breach of the contract it signed with Dorna.

The start of the 2023 Indian Grand Prix

The start of the 2023 Indian Grand Prix

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The organisation had previously been adamant that the 2024 race will go ahead as planned and that any doubts about the race were primarily due to the ongoing general elections in the country.

Dorna has acted quickly to reschedule the Kazakh round into that slot, after the Sokol International Circuit and organisers confirmed the event can be coordinated for late September.

It means the inaugural Kazakhstan GP will start the flyaway season as the first leg of a triple-header with Indonesia (27-29 September) and Japan (4-6 October).

MotoGP will then take a one-week break before resuming with another triple-header of Australia (18-20 October), Thailand (25-27 October) and Malaysia (1-3 November). The 2024 MotoGP season is then due to conclude in Valencia on 15-17 November.

The MotoGP season continues this weekend with the Italian GP at Mugello.

