Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Miller, Quartararo clash over "unnecessary" Indonesia MotoGP contact
MotoGP / Indonesian GP News

Honda without answers after Marquez’s “brutal” Indonesia MotoGP crash

Honda team boss Alberto Puig says Honda has “to try to understand why” Marc Marquez suffered the “brutal” crash which ruled him out of Sunday’s MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Honda without answers after Marquez’s “brutal” Indonesia MotoGP crash

The six-time world champion suffered a violent highside in the closing stages of Sunday’s warm-up session at Turn 7 and landed heavily on his right side.

Marquez got his feet dazed and was taken to a local hospital for precautionary checks, where it was found he’d suffered a concussion and was subsequently declared unfit to race.

He struggled all weekend on his RC213V, crashing twice in Q1 and suffering many rear-end moments across the session.

Michelin’s decision to bring a stiffer construction rear tyre to combat Indonesia’s extreme heat caused Honda to have serious rear grip problems, with Pol Espargaro worried he wouldn’t have been able to finish a dry Mandalika GP due to the strain being placed on the front tyre.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s weather-delayed race, Puig told motogp.com: “Marc had these three crashes and we have to try to understand why, because his crash from today was brutal.

“Honestly speaking we need to analyse. They [Michelin] brought here a different tyre and we have to understand everything, and at this moment it’s difficult.

“Our rider crashed and we want to understand, so I don’t think I can give you any precise info.

“Finally, he had a massive crash and we decided it was not correct under the circumstance after this concussion in the head to bring him to the track.”

On what he described as "maybe the biggest" crash he's had, Marquez added:

“What can I say? It has not been our weekend, we have struggled and had problems from the start.

"It was a really big crash in warm-up this morning, maybe one of the biggest I have had.

"I went to the local hospital and while there were no serious problems – it was decided that I should not race. It’s of course a shame, but the best decision."

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Espargaro ended the wet Indonesian race in 12th and was the top Honda rider across the line.

When asked about Marquez’s crash, Espargaro said it was “lucky” he escaped injury – but that it would have been something caused by “an external partner’s bad choice”.

“Yeah, I mean this was our situation all the weekend,” Espargaro began.

“When we were complaining about Michelin, during all the weekend it’s not because we like to complain about Michelin.

“It’s because we were facing serious problems about front tyre consumption through the race.

“We were not able to finish the race because the consumption on the front tyre was too high, and the rear was locking on the corners to all the riders all the weekend.

Read Also:

“So, when we complain it’s because we feel really that we have a problem and finally from being fast and safe on the test, we were slow and I think today Marc was lucky to not get injured, and if he did get injured this would be a consequence of an external partner’s bad choice this weekend.”

shares
comments

Related video

Miller, Quartararo clash over "unnecessary" Indonesia MotoGP contact
Previous article

Miller, Quartararo clash over "unnecessary" Indonesia MotoGP contact
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Miller, Quartararo clash over "unnecessary" Indonesia MotoGP contact Indonesian GP
MotoGP

Miller, Quartararo clash over "unnecessary" Indonesia MotoGP contact

Oliveira’s Indonesia MotoGP win charge an “emotional rollercoaster” Indonesian GP
MotoGP

Oliveira’s Indonesia MotoGP win charge an “emotional rollercoaster”

Why MotoGP's 'possum' isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Qatar GP Plus
MotoGP

Why MotoGP's 'possum' isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Latest news

Honda without answers after Marquez’s “brutal” Indonesia MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Honda without answers after Marquez’s “brutal” Indonesia MotoGP crash

Miller, Quartararo clash over "unnecessary" Indonesia MotoGP contact
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller, Quartararo clash over "unnecessary" Indonesia MotoGP contact

Oliveira’s Indonesia MotoGP win charge an “emotional rollercoaster”
MotoGP MotoGP

Oliveira’s Indonesia MotoGP win charge an “emotional rollercoaster”

2022 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix: Full race results and championship standings
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix: Full race results and championship standings

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Plus

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Why MotoGP's 'possum' isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Plus

Why MotoGP's 'possum' isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Suzuki made a splash in pre-season testing with its 2022 GSX-RR and was expected to fight for big things in MotoGP’s Qatar Grand Prix. While the race didn’t yield anything special, there is a lot to suggest Suzuki could be MotoGP’s real weapon this season

MotoGP
Mar 9, 2022
Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races Plus

Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races

Enea Bastianini etched himself into the history books as MotoGP’s newest winner with a stunning ride to victory in last Sunday’s 2022 season-opening Qatar Grand Prix. He has pricked the ears of a number of rivals and can prove to be a real menace in the early races of 2022

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2022
How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar Plus

How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar

Enea Bastianini's victory in the Qatar Grand Prix was good and bad news for Ducati. The Italian's breakthrough win on a year-old Gresini bike, and the sluggishness exhibited by the 2022 models, suggests that Ducati has failed to take advantage of having a third of the MotoGP grid and leaves it with issues to resolve

MotoGP
Mar 7, 2022
The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022 Plus

The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022

The MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar this weekend and its defending champion has a significant disadvantage against the chasing pack which will truly test his title credentials. Here's what to look out for ahead of the start of the 2022 season

MotoGP
Mar 3, 2022
How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” its enigma Plus

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” its enigma

Maverick Vinales’ 2022 season appears to be make or break for the trouble MotoGP star, as he embarks on a full-time campaign with Aprilia after his acrimonious Yamaha split last year. The team is convinced it has pulled off a blinder in signing the nine-time race winner and is doing everything it can to extract the maximum from Vinales.

MotoGP
Mar 1, 2022
Why MotoGP 2022's dawn will put Quartararo's complaints to the test Plus

Why MotoGP 2022's dawn will put Quartararo's complaints to the test

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo's MotoGP title defence has gotten off to a rocky start, as he has expressed dismay at a lack of progress made by Yamaha with the engine of its 2022 bike - so much so, he says his future beyond 2022 remains "open". Will this weekend's season-opening Qatar GP prove Quartararo's complaints have been valid, or simply about pressuring Yamaha during contract negotiations?

MotoGP
Feb 28, 2022
How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team Plus

How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team

Ducati came close to its first MotoGP world championship since the heady days of Casey Stoner in 2021. And it did so with a line-up born out of a risky philosophy change that has ultimately allowed Ducati mould a MotoGP super team that goes into the 2022 season as an expected favourite

MotoGP
Feb 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.