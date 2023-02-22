Subscribe
Previous / Yamaha to change its MotoGP satellite team approach Next / Yamaha sets eyes on its next young MotoGP prospect
MotoGP / Repsol Honda Team launch News

Honda unveils traditional iconic Repsol MotoGP livery for 2023

The factory Honda squad has unveiled its iconic Repsol livery it will race in the 2023 MotoGP season with Marc Marquez and Joan Mir.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Honda unveils traditional iconic Repsol MotoGP livery for 2023

Spanish oil giant Repsol has been the factory Honda squad’s title sponsor since 1995 and continues its partnership into 2023, despite rumours in recent years of the tie-up ending.

Honda comes into 2023 off the back of its second winless campaign in three years as it looks to turn around its troubled RC213V and challenge for the championship for the first time since 2019.

Eight-time world champion Marc Marquez remains in the squad as he enters the penultimate season of his four-year deal with Honda, and his physically in the best shape he has been since badly breaking his right arm in 2020.

He will be joined by 2020 world champion Joan Mir, who signed a two-year deal with HRC midway through last year after Suzuki announced it would be quitting MotoGP at the end of 2022.

This will mark the first time since 2019 that the factory Honda squad has featured two world champions in its line-up.

At its launch event in Madrid on Wednesday, Honda unveiled its largely unchanged – but instantly recognisable – colour scheme for the new season.

Repsol Honda Team bike livery

Repsol Honda Team bike livery

Photo by: Repsol Media

Honda’s winter thus far has not yielded the improvements it had hoped for with its 2023 bike.

After the initial prototype tested in November in Valencia was not positively received, neither Marquez nor Mir felt Honda was close to being competitive with the new bike after last week’s Sepang test.

Read Also:

At the conclusion of the test, Marquez said: “We started the test with four bikes, second day we had three bikes, today we started with two bikes and in the afternoon was only one bike,” Marquez said after ending the Sepang test 10th overall, 0.777 seconds off the pace.

“So, I already decided that is the bike, this is the direction. But it’s not the bike I need to win the championship, I need another step from that bike.

“But it’s important to have one base clear and to forget about the others.”

Testing will resume in Portugal on 11-12 March, before the season gets underway at the Algarve venue on 26 March.

shares
comments

Yamaha to change its MotoGP satellite team approach

Yamaha sets eyes on its next young MotoGP prospect
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Grosjean's fire-damaged Bahrain F1 car to go on display

Grosjean's fire-damaged Bahrain F1 car to go on display

Formula 1

Grosjean's fire-damaged Bahrain F1 car to go on display Grosjean's fire-damaged Bahrain F1 car to go on display

The “unsafe” tyre pressure rule that has MotoGP riders worried

The “unsafe” tyre pressure rule that has MotoGP riders worried

MotoGP
Sepang February Testing

The “unsafe” tyre pressure rule that has MotoGP riders worried The “unsafe” tyre pressure rule that has MotoGP riders worried

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

Why McLaren isn’t setting ‘rusty’ Piastri’s targets too high

Why McLaren isn’t setting ‘rusty’ Piastri’s targets too high

F1 Formula 1

Why McLaren isn’t setting ‘rusty’ Piastri’s targets too high Why McLaren isn’t setting ‘rusty’ Piastri’s targets too high

Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more

Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more

F1 Formula 1

Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more

Yamaha sets eyes on its next young MotoGP prospect

Yamaha sets eyes on its next young MotoGP prospect

MGP MotoGP

Yamaha sets eyes on its next young MotoGP prospect Yamaha sets eyes on its next young MotoGP prospect

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend

The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend

Ranking the top 10 riders of MotoGP 2022

Ranking the top 10 riders of MotoGP 2022

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Ranking the top 10 riders of MotoGP 2022 Ranking the top 10 riders of MotoGP 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.