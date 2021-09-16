Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Yamaha announces Morbidelli, Dovizioso's MotoGP deals
MotoGP / San Marino GP News

Honda “needs to follow” Marquez on MotoGP bike development – Espargaro

By:

Pol Espargaro says Honda “needs to follow” what Marc Marquez says in regards to MotoGP bike development, and that its current philosophy is “intelligent”.

Honda “needs to follow” Marquez on MotoGP bike development – Espargaro

These comments come after HRC team boss Alberto Puig told Autosport that Honda will not alter its bike development philosophy simply because of the serious arm injury Marquez suffered in 2020.

Puig made these comments in response to criticism that Honda over the years has put too much emphasis on building a bike just for Marquez at the expense of a more user-friendly package for its other riders.

This has been borne out in the results in recent times, with Marquez currently top Honda runner in 10th in the standings and already matching HRC’s total of two podiums from 2020 despite missing the opening two rounds of the current campaign.

But Marquez has also found the going tough this year, tallying up the most crashes of anyone with 18 – something that comes largely from the physical limitations he is battling with, but does also stem from the 2021 Honda’s lack of rear grip.

Despite this, Espargaro – who has struggled to adapt to the Honda in 2021 – says Honda must continue to follow Marquez’s guidance when it comes to bike development.

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Well, at the end the fastest guy is Marc, so the factory needs to follow what Marc says,” Espargaro noted when asked by Autosport if he felt Puig’s comments were correct.

“This is easy and the most obvious thing the factory needs to do – follow the fast guy.

“The factory cannot follow [the words] of the slower guys in the factory, this would be a huge problem.

“And the natural thing is to follow what Marc says, who is the fastest, and I think it’s intelligent.”

Read Also:

Espargaro went onto praise Honda for the work it is currently putting in to improve the bike, and points out that the COVID-forced restrictions on engine development have been a limiting factor for HRC this year.

“And then about the philosophy of the factory, I don’t know,” he added.

“Actually, Honda is working for the the future, for next year’s bike.

“I don’t know if we’re going to try on the test here [next week] something new or from this current bike we are using, or maybe something from the next year.

“I have no idea, but I know they are working and with this COVID ban they have a lot things to try, talking about the engines and the COVID restrictions [which meant] we couldn’t use [a new engine] this year. So, we will see.”

shares
comments

Related video

Yamaha announces Morbidelli, Dovizioso's MotoGP deals

Previous article

Yamaha announces Morbidelli, Dovizioso's MotoGP deals
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alonso: Verstappen and Hamilton "both did what they should do" in clash

5 h
2
Formula 1

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

2 d
3
Formula 1

Albon yet to find out what ‘very strict’ clauses cover to protect Mercedes

1 h
4
MotoGP

Yamaha announces Morbidelli, Dovizioso's MotoGP deals

2 h
5
Formula 1

McLaren Group COO Jonathan Neale to leave company after two decades

2 h
Latest news
Honda “needs to follow” Marquez on MotoGP bike development – Espargaro
MGP

Honda “needs to follow” Marquez on MotoGP bike development – Espargaro

32m
Yamaha announces Morbidelli, Dovizioso's MotoGP deals
MGP

Yamaha announces Morbidelli, Dovizioso's MotoGP deals

2 h
2021 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more
MGP

2021 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more

19 h
Michelin to remain MotoGP tyre supplier until 2026
MGP

Michelin to remain MotoGP tyre supplier until 2026

Sep 15, 2021
Marquez: I crash every time I try to ride Honda MotoGP bike like I want
MGP

Marquez: I crash every time I try to ride Honda MotoGP bike like I want

Sep 15, 2021
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Yamaha announces Morbidelli, Dovizioso's MotoGP deals San Marino GP
MotoGP

Yamaha announces Morbidelli, Dovizioso's MotoGP deals

Marquez: I crash every time I try to ride Honda MotoGP bike like I want Aragon GP
MotoGP

Marquez: I crash every time I try to ride Honda MotoGP bike like I want

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Aragon GP Plus
MotoGP

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Pol Espargaro More
Pol Espargaro
Espargaro says Honda Aragon MotoGP woes “painful” Aragon GP
MotoGP

Espargaro says Honda Aragon MotoGP woes “painful”

Pol Espargaro's British MotoGP prediction "annihilated" after tyre "gave up" British GP
MotoGP

Pol Espargaro's British MotoGP prediction "annihilated" after tyre "gave up"

Where does Honda's new MotoGP signing sit ahead of its king's return? Portugal GP Plus
MotoGP

Where does Honda's new MotoGP signing sit ahead of its king's return?

Trending Today

Alonso: Verstappen and Hamilton "both did what they should do" in clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Verstappen and Hamilton "both did what they should do" in clash

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

Albon yet to find out what ‘very strict’ clauses cover to protect Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon yet to find out what ‘very strict’ clauses cover to protect Mercedes

Yamaha announces Morbidelli, Dovizioso's MotoGP deals
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha announces Morbidelli, Dovizioso's MotoGP deals

McLaren Group COO Jonathan Neale to leave company after two decades
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Group COO Jonathan Neale to leave company after two decades

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum

FIA to look at seatbelt stretch in Sainz Monza F1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to look at seatbelt stretch in Sainz Monza F1 crash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Plus

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Plus

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021

Latest news

Honda “needs to follow” Marquez on MotoGP bike development – Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP

Honda “needs to follow” Marquez on MotoGP bike development – Espargaro

Yamaha announces Morbidelli, Dovizioso's MotoGP deals
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha announces Morbidelli, Dovizioso's MotoGP deals

2021 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more

Michelin to remain MotoGP tyre supplier until 2026
MotoGP MotoGP

Michelin to remain MotoGP tyre supplier until 2026

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.