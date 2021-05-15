Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Two races at one track "not pure" MotoGP – Espargaro Next / Rossi "too conservative" on final French MotoGP qualifying lap
MotoGP / French GP Qualifying report

French MotoGP: Quartararo grabs third successive pole in Yamaha 1-2

By:

Fabio Quartararo snatched a home MotoGP pole ahead of Yamaha team-mate Maverick Vinales in a dramatic French Grand Prix qualifying session at Le Mans.

French MotoGP: Quartararo grabs third successive pole in Yamaha 1-2

Pole looked set to go to Marc Marquez as spots of rain appeared in the latter stages, but the top six changed right at the death as a number of riders found lap time improvements in the conditions.

Meanwhile, Q1 claimed several big hitters including championship leader Francesco Bagnaia and Suzuki duo Joan Mir and Alex Rins.

Q1 was completed on wet tyres, but the track had dried enough for the start of the pole shootout session to tempt the Petronas SRT duo of Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli into starting straight away on slicks.

But the gamble for Rossi backfired as a near-highside at the final corner - on a lap set to put him top of the pile early on - sent him into the gravel.

At the same time, Ducati’s Jack Miller lit up the timing screens having switched to slicks moments earlier to take over at the top of the pile with a 1m35.472s, which he improved to a 1m34.374s next time around.

Johann Zarco on the Pramac Ducati set the initial session benchmark on wet tyres and returned to top spot on slicks with five minutes remaining with a 1m34.211s.

But this lasted mere seconds as Honda’s Pol Espargaro blitzed to top spot with a 1m33.150s, before Honda team-mate Marquez shot to the top of the pile with a 1m33.037s.

As Marquez set that lap, yellow flags in the third sector were being shown following a crash for KTM’s Miguel Oliveira while rain in the first sector was falling.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

This looked set to lock Marquez into a stunning first pole since 2019, heading a Honda 1-2-3 from LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami and Espargaro.

But conditions cleared enough as the seconds ticked down and the timing screens began to light up again, with Vinales first to break Honda hearts with a 1m32.681s.

Quartararo was going even quicker behind him, however, and found 0.081 seconds to snatch his third successive pole of 2021.

Miller found a 1m32.704s at the death to complete the front row ahead of Morbidelli and Zarco, while Marquez was shuffled back to sixth.

Nakagami heads row three in seventh ahead of Espargaro, who crashed right at the end while on a quick lap. Rossi will start ninth.

Oliveira’s late crash left him in 10th ahead of surprise Q1 graduate Lorenzo Savadori on the Aprilia and Avintia rookie Luca Marini, who followed Savadori through Q1.

Aleix Espargaro on the sister Aprilia went top just seconds before the chequered flag, but prematurely celebrated his effort and was caught out by the late improvements for team-mate Savadori and Marini.

Espargaro will start 13th ahead of the Suzuki duo of world champion Mir and Rins. Factory Ducati rider Bagnaia added his name the list of high-profile names unable to escape Q1, the Italian rider only able to go 16th quickest ahead of 2020 Le Mans winner Danilo Petrucci's Tech3 KTM.

His team-mate Iker Lecuona will start 18th ahead of LCR’s Alex Marquez, who crashed late on, as did Pramac’s Tito Rabat in 20th.

Brad Binder’s miserable Le Mans weekend continued in Q1, the KTM rider set to start 21st ahead of only Avintia rookie Enea Bastianini.

French MotoGP qualifying result

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'32.600  
2 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'32.681 0.081
3 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'32.704 0.104
4 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'32.766 0.166
5 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'32.877 0.277
6 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'33.037 0.437
7 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'33.120 0.520
8 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'33.150 0.550
9 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'33.391 0.791
10 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'33.867 1.267
11 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 1'34.258 1.658
12 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'34.265 1.665
View full results
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event French GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Latest news

2021 MotoGP Italian GP – how to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Italian GP – how to watch, session times & more

Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up
MotoGP MotoGP

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season

