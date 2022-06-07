Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Nakagami escapes MotoGP Catalan GP crash without serious injury Next / Miller “doesn’t understand” his “s**thouse” Barcelona MotoGP race
MotoGP / Catalan GP News

Espargaro’s last-lap Barcelona MotoGP blunder “a nice gift” – Zarco

Pramac’s Johann Zarco says Aleix Espargaro’s embarrassing last-lap gaffe at the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix was “a nice gift”, as it allowed the Frenchman to finish on the podium.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Espargaro’s last-lap Barcelona MotoGP blunder “a nice gift” – Zarco

Zarco was the only rider in the leading group to run with the hard rear tyre as he hoped it would offer him a late-race advantage when those ahead on the medium started to suffer tyre wear.

The degradation on the hard rear proved more than Zarco was expecting, and he was resigned to finishing fourth in Sunday’s race.

But Espargaro’s blunder in miscounting how many laps he had left and believing the race had finished a lap early allowed Zarco to pinch third.

“I was the only one with the hard rear tyre [in the lead group] and I expected to get an advantage at the end of the race,” Zarco explained.

“So, I was controlling this rear tyre, trying not to spin it too much, hoping I could get an advantage or keep consistent and the others would drop.

“But it was the opposite, because at the end of the race – maybe with five laps from the end – I cannot stay closer on acceleration with Aleix and Jorge Martin.

“So, I was losing the podium, I could not fight for it, I was frustrated to don’t have the possibility of fighting.

“But P4 was good enough, another good result.

“Then there was the surprise on the last lap [with Espargaro’s mistake].

“I thought it was a technical problem, then I saw him with the arms up, I saw he was celebrating. So, I just tried to stay focused, finish the race. It was a nice gift.”

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Team-mate Jorge Martin also benefitted from Espargaro’s mistake, jumping up to second, though the Pramac rider – who underwent a successful arm operation on Monday to correct a nerve issue – believes he had enough in hand to battle the Aprilia man on the last lap.

“I thought I had something for the last lap also, even if he closed the throttle,” Martin, who returned to form in Barcelona after switching to an older front suspension set-up, said.

“I was trying to come back to overtake, maybe in corner 10, where I was feeling strong.

Read Also:

“So, happy with my result. A podium is amazing after three difficult races, but my bike now is standard like the first races.

“So, the feeling is back and for sure will be back for the next races.

“So, I’m really confident for the future. I’m a rider that needs the front to ride, and the last races I wasn’t feeling the front. I was just crashing all the time and I didn’t know why, that was the main issue.”

shares
comments
Nakagami escapes MotoGP Catalan GP crash without serious injury
Previous article

Nakagami escapes MotoGP Catalan GP crash without serious injury
Next article

Miller “doesn’t understand” his “s**thouse” Barcelona MotoGP race

Miller “doesn’t understand” his “s**thouse” Barcelona MotoGP race
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests British GP
Formula 1

Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success Dutch GP
MotoGP

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Dutch GP Plus
MotoGP

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Latest news

Top riders call on MotoGP fans to take Global Survey
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Top riders call on MotoGP fans to take Global Survey

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success
MotoGP MotoGP

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium breakthrough
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium breakthrough

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Plus

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Valentino Rossi’s protégés stole the show at Assen as Francesco Bagnaia stormed to victory to arrest a recent barren run. But it was the rider in second, on Bagnaia’s old bike, who had all eyes on him. Securing his and the VR46 team’s first MotoGP podium, Marco Bezzecchi has all the characteristics that made his mentor special

MotoGP
Jun 27, 2022
How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022 Plus

How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence Plus

The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Plus

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Autosport, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Plus

The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. Autosport analyses what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP Plus

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt Plus

How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.